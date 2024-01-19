10 Best Triceps Exercises To Banish Flab Behind Your Arms

One of the most common challenges I see among my clients is unwanted flab on the back of the arms. The tricep muscles are notoriously difficult to build, but with the right exercises, you can transform your flabby arms into lean, sculpted muscles. Achieving strong and toned triceps not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your arms but also contributes to overall upper-body strength. Here are the 10 best triceps exercises for arm fat to effectively target and banish the flab.

Incorporating these 10 triceps exercises into your workout routine will leave you with a stronger, more defined upper body. Remember to maintain proper form and gradually increase weights to challenge your triceps as you progress. Always consult with a fitness professional or healthcare provider before starting a new exercise program.

Keep reading to learn all about these 10 best triceps exercises for arm fat.

Tricep Dips

Tricep dips are a dynamic exercise that engages the triceps, shoulders, and chest. This bodyweight movement targets the back of the arms, helping to tone and define the triceps.

Sit on the edge of a workout bench or couch with your hands gripping the sides, fingers pointing forward. Slide your hips off the bench, lower your body, then push back up. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps to target the triceps and improve arm strength.

Close-Grip Bench Press

The close-grip bench press is a powerful compound movement that places a strong emphasis on the triceps. By bringing the hands closer together, this exercise maximally activates the triceps, contributing to increased muscle size and strength.

Lie on a flat bench, and grip the barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower the bar to your chest, and push it back up. Complete four sets of 10 to 12 reps to focus on the triceps and enhance overall upper-body power.

Overhead Tricep Extensions

Overhead tricep extensions isolate the triceps, targeting the long head of the muscle for improved definition. This exercise enhances arm flexibility while sculpting the triceps, making it an effective addition to your arm-strengthening routine.

Stand or sit, holding a dumbbell overhead with both hands. Lower the dumbbell behind your head, keeping elbows close to your ears. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 reps to isolate the triceps and improve arm flexibility.

Tricep Kickbacks

Tricep kickbacks are an isolation exercise that specifically targets the back of the arms. By extending the arms backward against resistance, this movement activates and tones the triceps.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, hinge at the hips, and extend your arms backward. Squeeze your triceps at the top of the movement. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps to target the back of the arms effectively.

Diamond Pushups

Diamond pushups provide a challenging variation to traditional pushups, placing greater emphasis on the triceps and inner chest. This bodyweight exercise enhances tricep strength and overall chest definition.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get into a pushup position with your hands close together to form a diamond shape. Lower your chest toward the diamond shape, and push back up. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps, engaging the triceps and chest muscles.

Rope Tricep Pushdowns

Rope tricep pushdowns are a cable machine exercise that isolates the triceps effectively. The use of a rope attachment allows for a full range of motion, targeting both the lateral and medial heads of the triceps.

Attach a rope handle to a cable machine, grasp it with both hands, and push it down. Keep your elbows close to your body throughout the movement. Aim for four sets of 15 to 20 reps for an effective tricep isolation exercise.

Skull Crushers

Skull crushers target the long head of the triceps, providing a unique movement pattern for muscle engagement. This exercise enhances tricep definition and strength, contributing to a well-sculpted upper arm appearance.

Lie on a bench, holding an EZ curl bar with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower the bar toward your forehead, then extend your arms back up. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps to target the triceps' long head and enhance arm definition.

Tricep Rope Overhead Extension

The tricep rope overhead extension focuses on the long head of the triceps, promoting both strength and flexibility. The overhead movement effectively isolates the triceps, aiding in banishing flab and improving overall arm tone.

Attach a rope handle to a cable machine, and grasp it with both hands. Extend your arms overhead, then lower the rope behind your head. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps to emphasize the long head of the triceps.

Tricep Diamond Press

Sculpting the inner part of your arms, the tricep diamond press is a targeted exercise that engages the triceps for enhanced definition. By holding a dumbbell in a unique diamond grip, this exercise isolates the triceps, focusing on the often overlooked inner portion of the arms.

Lie on your back, holding a dumbbell with both hands, forming a diamond shape with your palms. Extend the dumbbell upward, keeping your arms straight. Lower the dumbbell toward your chest and press it back up. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps to engage the triceps and enhance the inner part of your arms for comprehensive development.

Reverse Grip Tricep Pushdowns

Reverse grip tricep pushdowns provide a unique twist to the traditional tricep pushdown, targeting the medial and lateral heads of the triceps. The supinated grip emphasizes different muscle fibers, contributing to a well-rounded tricep workout.

Use a straight bar attachment on a cable machine, and grip it with your palms facing up. Push the bar down, extending your arms fully. Perform four sets of 12 to 15 reps to target the triceps' medial and lateral heads.