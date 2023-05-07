7 Tricks To Help You Poop First Thing Every Morning

To explain the benefits of pooping first thing in the morning, we first need to chat about stool. Poop is essentially a "waste product" that comes to be after your bowels metabolize the food you eat. Whenever you go to the bathroom, you instantly feel lighter and a sense of relief. You may even notice your abdomen get flatter. "Having a bowel movement first thing in the morning can get rid of those symptoms (feeling bloated, backed up, etc.) so you feel better throughout the day," explains Dr. Peyton Berookim, MD, MA, FACG, AGAF, of the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California and advisor to BelliWelli. That's why today, we're going to share seven tricks to help you poop in the morning when you feel backed up.

If you can't poop right when you wake up, don't fret. It really comes down to your daily routine. "Our internal clock kicks in when we wake up, so most people get the urge to go in the morning, but you should not be concerned if you are not pooping in the morning. As long as you are going regularly, and regularly varies for everyone," Dr. Berookim explains.

In order to support a healthy bowel movement, Dr. Berookim says you should make sure your stool is soft. It's also important for you to feel like all of the stool has evacuated, and you're not straining yourself when trying to poop.

1. Drink water regularly.

Can't poop and are feeling a tad constipated? Good old H2O is here to save the day. Drinking sufficient water plays a key role in the digestive process. According to WebMD, water helps the food you consume easily travel through the intestines. It also ensures your intestines remain flexible and smooth. Dehydration is actually a typical culprit behind chronic constipation, so make sure you get your fill daily.

"Without water, your stool can become bulky and dry," Dr. Berookim says. "You should be drinking water regularly throughout the day."

2. Move your body.

If you want your bowels to move things along, it makes perfect sense that you have to get up and move, too! Engaging in physical activity is another crucial piece of the puzzle, as it helps keep your bowel movements regular. Working out can ease constipation by helping food travel through the large intestine more quickly.

Dr. Berookim recommends lacing up your sneakers and walking for just a half hour each day. "Just being fit will help in having a nice, routine bowel movement in the morning," he adds.

3. Incorporate fiber, probiotics, and healthy fats into your diet.

Certain foods can help you poop, too. Adding fiber, probiotics, and healthy fats to your daily diet will help you have a morning bowel movement, Dr. Berookim says. He adds, "You should aim for 25 to 28 grams of fiber per day. Eating foods that are high in fiber such as chia seeds, prunes, blueberries, ground flax seeds, and more."

4. Try a Squatty Potty.

If you haven't heard of a Squatty Potty before, listen up. Squatty Potty's official website explains that humans are meant to go #2 when squatting because of the puborectalis muscle. However, the modern toilet has you sitting down when going to the bathroom. Enter, the Squatty Potty, which places your body in a "neutral squat," bringing both knees higher than your hips. "This helps increase the rectal canal angle, and it relaxes a key pelvic muscle that makes bowel movements easier," says Dr. Berookim.

6. Have some coffee.

Specific beverages can also help move things along. Dr. Berookim suggests drinking coffee or hot liquids as part of your routine. He dubs coffee the "best natural laxative," but hot beverages such as tea are also known to promote bowel movements.

Research backs up how beneficial coffee is in the AM—and how effective it is at making you poop. According to the research published in the peer-reviewed journal, Gut, 29% of participants who drank coffee felt the need to poop after consuming the hot beverage. So sip up.

5. Give yourself an abdominal massage.

Have you given yourself a belly massage before? Research shows that massaging your abdomen can help relieve constipation and make your bowel movements much more frequent. "Massaging your belly or abdomen can help move things in the right direction in your large intestine and push stool through the colon," Dr. Berookim says.

7. Take a supplement in the evening.

Something as simple as taking the right supplements before you head off to Dreamland can promote a healthy morning bowel movement. According to Dr. Berookim, having supplements in the evening such as a stool softener or magnesium can initiate muscle contractions.