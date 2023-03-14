16 Foods To Help You Poop Immediately

'Roid rage may not be the official clinical terminology describing what it feels like to have itching, painful, bloody, inflamed hemorrhoids, but anyone who has ever had to sit in a firm seat or even attempt to use the bathroom with hemorrhoids knows that this classification is valid. And if you've ever had an excruciating paper cut that, despite its minuscule appearance, packs a painful punch whenever something even gently grazes the affected area, imagine that same degree of sharp pain, radiating from where the sun don't shine. This can occur when you have an anal fissure, a small tear in the tissues lining your anus. When it comes to coping with fissures or hemorrhoids, there are not enough expletives in the English language to provide a satisfying enough cathartic release. Although there are some respective underlying causes that can lead to both conditions, oftentimes the primary catalyst and bottom line to your bottom problems is the result of constipation and straining amid bowel movements. And truthfully, when it comes to releases, you're likely only interested in one at the moment: You need to poop…ASAP! Fortunately, there is a wide variety of foods that can help you poop immediately.

Yes, there are a number of treatment options available to help you care for hemorrhoids and fissures upon onset, but recovery times for both conditions can last for weeks. That's why when it comes to your "down there care," sometimes the best offense tends to be your best defense. You can avoid constipation and other related troubles on the toilet by following a quality diet consisting of nutritious items able to support healthy digestion while also bulking up and softening your stool. But what are some of the best foods that can help you poop immediately?

Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, at Balance One Supplements, explains that dietary fiber is essential to alleviating or avoiding bouts of constipation.

"Fiber helps constipation by adding bulk to the stool, which can make it easier to pass. It also helps to soften the stool and promote regular bowel movements by absorbing water in the intestines," says Best.

We asked a handful of dietitians about the No. 1 foods that are known to help people experience a complete, productive No. 2. Keep reading to find out which foods these nutrition experts say are effective ways to provide relief when you're eager to poop immediately. After you do do that (get it?), consider pairing any of these foods with any of these 8 Drinks To Help You Poop Immediately to overcome feeling extremely backed up and bloated.

1 Sweet potato

"Sweet potatoes can aid in bowel movements because they are high in insoluble fibers," according to Carrie Gabriel MS, RDN, of Steps 2 Nutrition. "Insoluble fibers give bulk to your stools, that bulk stimulates your digestive system and promotes bowel movements."

"This is anecdotal," adds Kacie Barnes, MCN, RDN, founder of Mama Knows Nutrition, "but this is THE most common food I hear from clients that they say promotes BMs for their family!"

2 Prunes, raisins, & other dried fruits

"Dried fruits, especially prunes, are another great tool to help promote bowel regularity," says Barnes. "In addition to them being a good source of fiber—which we know helps support gut motility in general—prunes are also a good source of sorbitol. Sorbitol is a sugar alcohol that helps with speeding things along through the gut."

Best adds that because dried fruits like prunes, along with raisins and apricots, are high in sorbitol, this can "help to soften stools and stimulate bowel movements."

"You don't want to overdo it with these," advises Barnes. "But if you're experiencing constipation, the sorbitol and fiber in dried fruits like prunes can help nudge things along in the right direction. Prune juice works, too, and you can mix it with another juice if you don't love the flavor!"

3 Chia seeds

Best says chia seeds can help get your gut flowing because they are "high in fiber and can absorb water to help bulk up stool and stimulate bowel movements."

"Chia seeds are a great source of soluble fiber, which helps create bulk in the stool and move it through your digestive tract," Sarah Anzlovar, MS, RDN, LDN, owner of Sarah Gold Nutrition, LLC, tells Eat This, Not That! "Make sure to drink lots of water, which helps chia the fiber do its job," she adds.

4 Flaxseeds

"Another great source of soluble fiber, flaxseeds dissolve in water and help make it easier for stools to move through the large intestine," says Anzlovar.

According to Best, flaxseeds are also "rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lubricate the intestines and promote bowel movements."

5 Kiwis

"Research has shown that eating kiwi every day helps decrease the amount of time it takes stool to move through the intestines and increased the frequency of bowel movements," says Anzlovar. "Experts think it could be due to a mix of the antioxidants, fiber, and water content of kiwis."

Additionally, Best notes that kiwis can effectively help alleviate constipation because they "contain an enzyme called actinidin, which can aid in digestion and promote bowel movements."

6 Avocado

"Avocados are high in fiber and contain healthy fats that can help lubricate the intestines and promote bowel movements," explains Best.

"Just half of an avocado provides you with six grams of dietary fiber, enough to aid in bowel movement efficiency," adds Gabriel. "Avocados are also high in magnesium, which attracts water to your intestines. This softens your stools and makes them easier to pass."

7 Whole grains

"Whole grains contain natural laxatives and nutrients, such as magnesium and sorbitol, as well as insoluble fiber which helps to promote regular bowel movements," says Best.

Gabriel echos these sentiments: "Whole grains contain significant amounts of soluble fiber which can keep you feeling full and also helps move material through your digestive tract," she says. "Soluble fiber also enhances stool bulk and promotes healthy bowel movements overall."

8 Citrus fruit

"Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, lemons, and limes are high in vitamin C and fiber, which can help stimulate bowel movements and improve digestion," says Best.

9 Peppermint oil

Although Best notes that this is the only item mentioned that does not include fiber, she also says peppermint oil can still help alleviate constipation because it "contains compounds that can help relax the muscles in the digestive tract and relieve constipation."

10 Bananas

This golden, nutrient-dense treat can help you poop because, as Best notes, bananas "contain fiber and potassium, which can help regulate digestion and promote bowel movements."

11 Black beans

Best says black beans are another nutritious, versatile food item to help you poop immediately because they are "high in fiber and contains nutrients like magnesium, which can help to promote regular bowel movements."

12 Broccoli

"Broccoli contains sulforaphane, which can help improve digestion and prevent constipation," explains Best.

13 Pears

When you're feeling constipated, pears are a sweet snack that can help rebalance your gut. This is because, as Best points out, they "contain a type of soluble fiber called pectin, which can help to soften stools and stimulate bowel movements, as well as sorbitol, a natural laxative."

14 Figs

"Figs are high in fiber and contain a natural laxative called pectin, which can help promote bowel movements," says Best.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

15 Pumpkin

Pumpkins can do more than serve as Halloween decor. Eating this gourd can also help provide some relief when your gut activity (or rather, lack thereof) starts to border on frightening.

According to Best, pumpkins "contain an amino acid called cucurbitacin, which can help relieve constipation and improve digestion."

In addition, they have "high amounts of fiber and potassium," says Gabriel. "While fiber stimulates bowel movements, potassium gives the body electrolytes, thus making it easier to pass stools."

16 Leafy greens

Great for your body and overall health, leafy greens are another effective means to help you poop because they are "high in fiber and magnesium, which can help promote bowel movements and improve digestion," says Best.