Tuna Recall Hits Costco, Trader Joe's, and More Over Botulism Risk

A major recall has been issued for select canned tuna products sold under popular brands, including Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's, due to a serious contamination risk. The manufacturer, Tri-Union Seafoods, voluntarily recalled multiple batches of these products after discovering a defect in the pull-tab lid that could lead to leaks or bacterial contamination. The primary concern is Clostridium botulinum, a dangerous bacterium that can cause botulism—a rare but potentially fatal illness. While no illnesses have been reported so far, consumers are strongly urged to check their pantries and dispose of any affected cans. These products were widely distributed across major retailers such as Costco, Walmart, Publix, Kroger, and Safeway in multiple states. Here's what you need to know about the recall and how to protect yourself.

Why These Tuna Cans Are Dangerous

The recall stems from a manufacturing defect in the easy-open pull-tab lid, which may compromise the seal, allowing bacteria like Clostridium botulinum to develop. Botulism is a life-threatening illness that can cause paralysis, breathing difficulties, and even death. Even if a can looks normal and doesn't smell spoiled, it could still be dangerous. The FDA urges consumers not to consume any recalled products, even if they appear fine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Which Brands and Stores Are Affected

The recalled tuna cans were sold under Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's brand names. They were distributed to major grocery chains, including Costco, Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, and Harris Teeter. Additionally, Trader Joe's locations in multiple states, including New York, Florida, and Texas, carried the affected products.

To identify the recalled tuna cans, check the UPC codes and "Best if Used By" dates printed on the bottom of the cans. Affected products include:

Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5 oz (UPC 4800000215) with dates 12/12/2027 and 1/24/2028, and Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5 oz (UPC 4800013265) with dates 1/13/2028 and 1/17/2028.

Van Camp's Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz (UPC 4800025015) with a date of 12/2/2027 is also part of the recall.

For Trader Joe's, the Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil (UPC 51403) and Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil (UPC 99287) with dates ranging from 1/9/2028 to 1/13/2028 are affected. Be sure to cross-check these details before consuming any canned tuna.

What to Do If You Have a Recalled Can

If you have any of the recalled tuna cans, do not open or consume them. Instead, you can return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Alternatively, Tri-Union Seafoods is offering a retrieval kit and a replacement coupon. To request a retrieval kit, contact Tri-Union Seafoods at 833-374-0171 or [email protected].

Symptoms of Botulism to Watch For

Botulism poisoning can cause severe symptoms within hours to days of consuming contaminated food. Early signs include blurred vision, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, and paralysis. In severe cases, botulism can lead to respiratory failure and death if not treated immediately. Anyone experiencing these symptoms after eating canned tuna should seek emergency medical attention.

Tri-Union Seafoods' Response to the Recall

Tri-Union Seafoods has stated that this recall is a precautionary measure to protect consumers, emphasizing that no other products from the company are affected. They have pledged to work with retailers and regulatory agencies to ensure all compromised cans are removed from circulation. The company is urging customers to take this recall seriously and dispose of any affected products to prevent potential illness.

If you have recently purchased Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, or Trader Joe's tuna, check your pantry immediately. Dispose of any recalled cans and contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a refund or replacement.