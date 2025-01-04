This '2-Minute Rule' Will Help You Stay Consistent With Your Workouts

Let's be honest: Gaining the motivation to work out consistently can be a struggle. This is especially true during busy work weeks or when you feel blah. Enter the "two-minute rule," which is here to save the day. This simple yet effective strategy will help you kick any hurdles to the curb and stay consistent with your workouts, propelling you further toward your goals.

We chatted with a fitness pro who breaks down everything to know about the "two-minute rule" and how to implement it into your routine.

In This Article:

What Is the Two-Minute Rule?

Katie Kollath, ACE CPT and co-founder of Barpath Fitness, explains exactly what the two-minute rule is. "[It's] a habit-forming strategy designed to make starting new routines easier by reducing the mental resistance to beginning," Kollath tells us. "The idea is to commit to a workout that takes only two minutes or less to complete, helping you establish consistency by focusing on showing up rather than achieving perfection."

RELATED: 5 Best Balance Drills To Test Your Mobility After 506254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It can be an easy habit to adapt to because you know it won't take up much of your time! For example, Kollath suggests committing to 10 pushups or 10 squats each day and building from there.

"You can also just make it your goal to do one movement per day and see what happens," Kollath adds. "Another good strategy is to just commit to showing up to the gym and see how motivated you are to continue once you get there."

Daniel Pink, a New York Times bestselling author, puts it into perspective in a TikTok video. He shares, "Do you ever have those days where you have so much in your head to do, you can't get anything done? I got a tip for that. It's called the two-minute rule, and it works like this. If you have something that you can do in less than two minutes, don't write it down, and certainly don't keep it in your head. Instead, do it right away … because it extinguishes the small thing in your head and frees up your brain to focus on the big things."

How Fit Are You? 5 Full-Body Exercises to Find Out

The two-minute rule is a way to gently slide into a workout routine rather than biting off more than you can chew. Going into any regimen full force can cause burnout and inconsistency. "If you start with only two minutes, there is always room for more commitment and growth to a fitness regimen," says Kollath.

Got two minutes? You should get started with this healthy workout habit now!