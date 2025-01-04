 Skip to content

This '2-Minute Rule' Will Help You Stay Consistent With Your Workouts

Got two minutes? Make them productive and healthy with this easy rule.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on January 4, 2025 | 7:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Let's be honest: Gaining the motivation to work out consistently can be a struggle. This is especially true during busy work weeks or when you feel blah. Enter the "two-minute rule," which is here to save the day. This simple yet effective strategy will help you kick any hurdles to the curb and stay consistent with your workouts, propelling you further toward your goals.

We chatted with a fitness pro who breaks down everything to know about the "two-minute rule" and how to implement it into your routine.

In This Article:

What Is the Two-Minute Rule?

woman performing pushups and at-home exercises to stay in the best shape
Shutterstock

Katie Kollath, ACE CPT and co-founder of Barpath Fitness, explains exactly what the two-minute rule is. "[It's] a habit-forming strategy designed to make starting new routines easier by reducing the mental resistance to beginning," Kollath tells us. "The idea is to commit to a workout that takes only two minutes or less to complete, helping you establish consistency by focusing on showing up rather than achieving perfection."

RELATED: 5 Best Balance Drills To Test Your Mobility After 50

It can be an easy habit to adapt to because you know it won't take up much of your time! For example, Kollath suggests committing to 10 pushups or 10 squats each day and building from there.

"You can also just make it your goal to do one movement per day and see what happens," Kollath adds. "Another good strategy is to just commit to showing up to the gym and see how motivated you are to continue once you get there."

Daniel Pink, a New York Times bestselling author, puts it into perspective in a TikTok video. He shares, "Do you ever have those days where you have so much in your head to do, you can't get anything done? I got a tip for that. It's called the two-minute rule, and it works like this. If you have something that you can do in less than two minutes, don't write it down, and certainly don't keep it in your head. Instead, do it right away … because it extinguishes the small thing in your head and frees up your brain to focus on the big things."

How Fit Are You? 5 Full-Body Exercises to Find Out

The two-minute rule is a way to gently slide into a workout routine rather than biting off more than you can chew. Going into any regimen full force can cause burnout and inconsistency. "If you start with only two minutes, there is always room for more commitment and growth to a fitness regimen," says Kollath.

Got two minutes? You should get started with this healthy workout habit now!

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • fit woman jogging across bridge for exercise

    The ‘2-Minute Rule’ Helps Build Workout Consistency

  • fit, mature man focused while doing a dumbbell lateral raise exercise

    The Best Exercise Habits To Reshape Your Body After 60

  • muscular man doing barbell curl in dark gym setting

    Can You Handle These 5 Advanced Arm Workouts?

  • middle-aged woman doing a side plank on workout mat in bright room

    10 Daily Habits To Prevent Muscle Loss in Your 50s

  • fit couple smiling and looking at each other as they prepare to go for a light jog or brisk walk in the woods

    The ‘Silly Little Walk’ Will Be Your New #1 Exercise

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.