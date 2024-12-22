5 Best Balance Drills To Test Your Mobility After 50

Preserving balance and mobility as you age is crucial, as it helps enhance posture, prevent falls, and promote a more independent life. After 50, incorporating balance drills into your workouts isn't a question; it should be part of your regular routine. Along with assessing your mobility, these drills will help improve strength in your muscles and joints. That's why we spoke with an expert who outlines the best balance drills to test your mobility after 50.

"Balance exercises are very important in my training programs as they tend to recruit the smaller 'stabilizing' muscles to effectively perform. This becomes even more important as [you] age," explains Michael Middleton, a certified personal trainer and personal training senior leader at Life Time Johns Creek. "At some point, your body gets so used to our daily movement patterns that a select group of muscles can become over-active, leaving your stabilizers dormant. It's important to train this for when [you] need it (ie, tripping or losing balance, navigating walking a sheet of ice, or something as simple as reaching down on one leg to get a piece of trash)."

Now, let's explore the best balance drills to test your mobility after 50.

1. Single-Leg Balance

Stand tall with your feet planted shoulder-width apart. Lift one leg off the ground. If you're a beginner, hold onto a sturdy chair for support. Hold the position for 30 seconds, and repeat on the other side.

2. Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Balance on one foot with your knee slightly bent. Hinge from your hips while reaching toward the floor with both arms. Keep your spine neutral as you do so. Reach for a target, such as a cone that's six inches off the floor. Press the weight through your standing heel to rise back up to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

3. Tiptoe Stand and Reach

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart, holding a medicine ball at waist level. Reach the ball overhead. Once your arms are straight, rise onto your tiptoes. Hold the position momentarily before lowering back to the floor and bringing the ball to waist level. Repeat 10 times.

4. Single-Leg Sprinter Stance

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Lift your left leg to hip level with your knee bent to 90 degrees and foot flexed. Hold your right arm before you at 90 degrees while keeping your core solid. Hold the position as long as you can without lowering your left leg. Repeat two times on each side.

5. Stork Stance Hold

Balance on one leg. Bend at your waist and hinge forward until your torso is parallel to the floor. Bring your arms out to your sides so they're almost parallel with your shoulders. Lift your non-standing leg back until it's parallel with your torso. Hold the position for at least 20 seconds. Repeat the exercise by standing on your other leg.