6 Unhealthiest BBQ Sauces in Your Fridge

BBQ sauce is one of the most versatile items in the fridge—it can be used for marinating, grilling, dipping; used as a coating for meat, wings, and more—and there are so many different varieties available. While some brands have limited high-quality ingredients, others are full of not-so-great for you ingredients it would be best to limit if not avoid altogether. Here are six of the unhealthiest BBQ sauces in your fridge right now.

G Hughes Smokehouse Original Barbecue Sauce

G Hughes Smokehouse Original Barbecue Sauce contains xanthan gum and sucralose, an artificial sweetener also known as Splenda. “Research in rodents shows that sucralose upsets the microbiome balance, and that can lead to increased inflammation,” says the Cleveland Clinic.

Kraft Original Slow-Simmered Barbecue Sauce

The first ingredient in Kraft Original Slow-Simmered Barbecue Sauce is high fructose corn syrup, and it also contains preservatives and additives like potassium sorbate. “Chronic overconsumption of high fructose corn syrup causes an increase in fat production and worsens insulin sensitivity,” says Jennifer Feda, Clinical Nutrition Manager at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sweet Baby Ray’s Buff-a-Cue Sauce

High fructose corn syrup is also the first ingredient in Sweet Baby Ray’s Buff-a-Cue Buffalo BBQ Sauce, and the ingredients list shows some other red flag ingredients including corn syrup sugar, artificial colors, preservatives, and more. “Limiting processed foods in general will not only help you limit intake of high fructose corn syrup, but also your intake of unhealthy fats, which is a bonus,” Feda says.

7 Best Bottled BBQ Sauces, According to Chefs

Flavortown Money Honey BBQ Sauce

Corn syrup solids is the second ingredient in Flavortown Money Honey BBQ Sauce behind water, and it also contains ultraprocessed additives like modified corn starch, sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate. That’s a lot of red flags on the way to Flavortown!

Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ Authentic Sweet BBQ Sauce

Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ Authentic Sweet BBQ Sauce contains corn syrup, artificial colors and artificial flavors. This sauce also contains 14g of sugar per serving (2 tbsp).

Open Pit Original Authentic Barbecue Sauce

High fructose corn syrup is the first ingredient in Open Pit Original Authentic Barbecue Sauce, and it doesn’t get much better after that: The sauce contains a laundry list of unhealthy additives, preservatives, and synthetic food dyes including Yellow 6, Red 40, Blue 1. Definitely one to avoid.