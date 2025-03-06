The #1 Unhealthiest Breakfast at 20 Major Restaurant Chains

There isn't always time to make a hearty breakfast in the morning, and sometimes, what you truly want is to go to your favorite breakfast chain and enjoy your favorite menu item without having to lift a finger to cook anything. While it's satisfying to start your day with a meal of eggs, sausage, pancakes, waffles, bacon, or all of the above, restaurant breakfasts can oftentimes be loaded with calories, sodium, fat, and saturated fat. They're perfectly okay to consume as a special treat from time to time, but expert dietitians suggest avoiding certain meal options when you're dining out at a breakfast chain.

When looking at some of the unhealthiest breakfast chain options available, we looked through the nutrition information for each restaurant and noted the following:

Saturated fat: Saturated fat can be unhealthy for your heart health if consumed in excess, but you'll find that most unhealthy chain breakfasts are full of this fat. AHA recommends limiting your consumption to no more than 13 grams per day if possible.

Calories: Because of the ingredients used in fast food, it is naturally higher in calories than something you'd cook for yourself with food you've purchased at the grocery store. Everyone's caloric needs are different based on their health goals, but the Dietary Guidelines for Americans say the average intake is between 1,600 and 3,000 calories per day. Many breakfast chain meals are well above the daily limit or much more than someone would want to eat in their first meal of the day.

Added sugars: When ordering waffles, pancakes, french toast, and other sugary breakfast items, you'll usually be racking up your total sugar count without realizing it. Added sugar in large amounts on a regular basis can lead to heart problems, weight gain, and inflammation. Because of these risks, the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends men limit their consumption to 36 grams a day and women 25 grams per day.

Read on to learn of some of the most unhealthy restaurant breakfasts at major chains.

Tim Horton's Vanilla Cream Donut

Per donut : 298.2 calories, 11.2 g fat (4.6 g saturated fat, 0.1 g trans fat), 44.6 mg sodium, 23.2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 1 g protein

Tim Hortons' menu is full of tasty donuts, but according to Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, this isn't always the best way to start your morning, especially with something like the Vanilla Cream Donut.

"A donut may be delicious to enjoy, but it isn't doing much for you in the nutrition department," says Manaker. "Packed with sugar and void of any significant amount of fiber, healthy fats, or protein to help keep you satiated, eating a donut for breakfast may leave you feeling sluggish shortly after breakfast time."

First Watch Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast

Per meal : 935 calories, 23 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 847 mg sodium, 160 g carbs (102 g sugar), 20 g protein

First Watch offers a seasonal menu that "follows the sun," according to their website, which is rare for many chain restaurants. One of their current seasonal options—the Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast—is considered to be one of the unhealthier choices on the menu.

"The Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast has over 100 grams of sugar, which is way more than what is recommended we consume every day, and it clocks in at almost 1,000 calories per serving, which is more than half of what some people require in an entire day," says Manaker. "And with 10 grams of saturated fat, it is clear that this dish isn't ideal for those who are focused on supporting their health."

Panera's Asiago Sausage & Egg Sandwich

Per meal : 820 calories, 51 g fat (20 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 1,460 mg sodium, 58 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 32 g protein

The good news about Panera is that the chain offers plenty of healthy options for breakfast that are still delicious. However, not all of their options are nutritious. In fact, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD at Balance One Supplements suggests steering clear of one breakfast sandwich in particular.

"The Sausage, Scrambled Egg & Cheese on Asiago Bagel from Panera Bread is their most unhealthy breakfast item due to its high calorie and sodium content," says Best. "With 820 calories, it provides a significant portion of the average person's daily caloric needs, and the 1,300 milligrams of sodium is well over half of the recommended daily intake, which can contribute to high blood pressure and other health issues."

Dunkin' Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Per meal : 680 calories, 34 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 1,500 mg sodium, 68 g carbs (5 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 26 g protein

It's safe to say that Dunkin' isn't the healthiest place you can find a quick breakfast meal, but some items are much worse than others. According to Best, an example of this is the Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Croissant.

"This breakfast sandwich from Dunkin' is their most unhealthy breakfast item primarily because of its high calorie and saturated fat content," says Best. "This sandwich provides 720 calories, which is a third of the calories needed for most individuals for the day, and the 20 grams of saturated fat in this sandwich greatly exceeds the recommended daily limit, which can raise bad cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease."

Perkins Southern Fried Chicken Breakfast

Per meal : 1,370 calories, 78 g fat (43 g saturated fat), 4,230 mg sodium, 110 g carbs (3 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 56 g protein

When you see what the Southern Fried Chicken Breakfast from Perkins actually contains, you won't be surprised that it's one of the unhealthiest items on their menu. Full of bacon, hash browns, and two whole fried chicken biscuits covered in gravy, you're better off skipping this order entirely.

"The Southern Fried Chicken Breakfast at Perkins is an extremely high-calorie meal, providing 1,370 calories, which is a significant portion of a daily caloric intake for most people, and it is also laden with unhealthy fats, providing 78 grams of fat, with 43 grams being saturated, contributing to potential heart health risks," says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD.

Not only that, but Sabat adds that this meal will send your sodium levels soaring, with over 4,200 milligrams, which when consumed consistently like this "can lead to issues like high blood pressure."

Friendly's Meat Lover's Bowl

Per meal : 1,409 calories, 89 g fat (31 g saturated fat, 0.1 g trans fat), 3,035 mg sodium, 103 g carbs (27 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 49 g protein

Anytime a dish contains the phrase "Meat Lover," you can safely assume that it's going to be high in calories, saturated fat, and sodium. Take The Meat Lover's Bowl from Friendly's, for example.

"With 1,409 calories and 89 grams of fat (31 grams being saturated), this bowl can contribute significantly to weight gain and raise cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of heart disease," says Sabat. "The 3,035 milligrams of sodium can also contribute to hypertension and other cardiovascular issues, and the low fiber content (only 3 grams) may not provide adequate satiety, leading to potential overeating throughout the day."

Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap with Sausage

Per meal : 750 calories, 49 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 1,210 mg sodium, 53 g carbs (4 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 21 g protein

When you're in need of something quick for breakfast, Taco Bell is an easy fast-food choice, and as long as you know the options to avoid, you can find a relatively healthier breakfast to go.

"The Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap with Sausage is considered unhealthy due to its high calorie and fat content, with 730 calories and 47 grams of fat," says Sabat. If consumed in large amounts on a regular basis, "The high level of saturated fat, accounting for 15 grams, can raise bad cholesterol levels and increase the risk of cardiovascular issues," she adds. "Additionally, the low fiber content of only 4 grams means the breakfast lacks essential nutrients for digestive health and may lead to feelings of hunger and overeating later in the day."

Denny's Moons Over My Hammy

Per meal : 1,040 calories, 54 g fat (18 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 2,960 mg sodium, 90 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 47 g protein

Denny's has plenty of breakfast options for you to choose from, but there are a few orders that you may want to avoid, or at least save for special occasions only. One of these items is a sandwich meal called Moons Over My Hammy.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Typically composed of ham, scrambled eggs, and cheese nestled between bread slices, sometimes accompanied by hash browns, Denny's Moons Over My Hammy packs a caloric punch from its combination of ingredients," says Sabat.

She recommends skipping over this order when you're dining at Denny's, as "The ham, cheese, and eggs contribute to its high-fat content, including unhealthy fats that can impact heart health, and the processed meats and cheese add to its sodium levels, potentially contributing to elevated blood pressure."

Sabat adds that, in regard to unhealthy restaurant breakfast options, "While occasional indulgence is acceptable, regular consumption of such processed and nutrient-poor meals may adversely affect one's health."

IHOP Chicken and Waffles

Per meal : 1,010 calories, 50 g fat (22 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 1,950 mg sodium, 97 g carbs (5 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 43 g protein

Chicken and Waffles is a classic Southern dish meant to satisfy your sweet and savory cravings in one meal, but with refined flour-filled waffles and fried and breaded chicken, this order is best left untouched—or at least shared between more than one person.

"The Chicken and Waffles dish at IHOP is undoubtedly an unhealthy choice due to its high caloric content and unhealthy fat and sodium levels," says Sabat. "With a staggering 1,030 calories, it can contribute significantly to weight gain and obesity when consumed regularly, and its 54 grams of fat—of which 14 grams are saturated—can contribute to elevated cholesterol levels and and increased risk of heart disease."

Sabat also notes that for those with hypertension or other cardiovascular issues, "The excessive 2,030 grams of sodium pose a serious concern." And on top of all of that, "The dish's carbohydrate count is quite high at 93 grams, with only 5 grams coming from fiber, meaning that it lacks essential nutrients and may lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes."

Cheesecake Factory Breakfast Burrito

Per meal : 2,080 calories, 139 g fat (69 g saturated fat, 3.5 g trans fat), 4,580 mg sodium, 121 g carbs (20 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 88 g protein

The nutrition information for the Cheesecake Factory Breakfast Burrito is shocking, with numbers exceeding what is recommended for an entire day.

"With a staggering 2,260 calories, Cheesecake Factory's Breakfast Burrito provides an excessive amount of energy, far exceeding what an average person would want to consume for a single meal," says Sabat. "The 151 grams of fat—including 72 grams of saturated fat—can contribute to an alarming risk of heart disease and obesity, as saturated fats are known to raise LDL cholesterol levels, increasing the likelihood of clogged arteries and cardiovascular problems."

When it comes to sodium, "the 4,620 milligrams of sodium are well above the recommended daily intake, which can lead to high blood pressure and water retention," adds Sabat. "Consuming this breakfast burrito regularly can have severe long-term health consequences and should be avoided in favor of more balanced and nutritious meal options."

Starbucks Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap

Per meal : 640 calories, 33 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 1,050 mg sodium, 57 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 28 g protein

Even though you may normally head to Starbucks for your coffee, the famous coffee chain also has a handful of breakfast options you can choose from as well. While some of them are relatively low in calories, fat, and sodium, there's one on the menu that you may want to think twice about before ordering.

The Starbucks Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap has a day's worth of saturated fat and close to half of a day's worth of sodium, which if consumed on a regular basis, means that you may be regularly exceeding your recommended daily limits before the day is done.

Waffle House Texas Breakfast Melt With Hash Browns

Per meal : 920 calories, 58 g fat (22.5 g saturated fat), 1,920 mg sodium, 68 g carbs (5 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 29 g protein

It's tempting to go for the deliciously greasy Texas Breakfast Melt with Hash Browns from Waffle House, but this meal provides too many calories, as well as too much saturated fat and sodium for just one meal. With 1,920 milligrams of sodium, you'll get close to your daily recommended limit before reaching lunchtime, and the 22.5 grams of saturated fat is almost double what is recommended for an entire day.

Carl's Jr. Breakfast Burger

Per meal : 810 calories, 41 g fat (15 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 1,600 mg sodium, 69 g carbs (4 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 42 g protein

Treating yourself to a delicious burger from time to time is fine, but why start your day off with a Breakfast Burger that is going to push you over your limits of fat, saturated fat, and sodium before the day has even gotten started?

The Breakfast Burger from Carl's Jr. isn't just a burger—it's also covered in bacon and hash browns—which is what sends the saturated fat and sodium levels overboard. It also contains a gram of trans fat, which is known as the "worst" type of fat and one that many experts say should be avoided whenever possible.

Bob Evans Banana Berry Farmer Breakfast

Per meal : 1,510 calories, 67 g fat (22 g saturated fat), 2,310 mg sodium, 191 g carbs (7 g fiber, 40 g sugar), 43 g protein

A pancake or two can be a sweet and satisfying treat, but when you pair three pancakes with eggs, sausage links, and breakfast potatoes, you'll rack up more calories, saturated fat, and sodium than you'd ever need in just one meal.

That's why it's best to skip the Bob Evans Banana Berry Farmer Breakfast with Sausage Links and Freshly Cracked Eggs, or at least save it for a special occasion.

Cracker Barrel Homestyle Chicken n' French Toast

Per meal : 1,500 calories, 96 g fat (33 g saturated fat), 2,190 mg sodium, 111 g carbs (6 g fiber, 26 g sugar), 54 g protein

Breaded and fried chicken, multiple layers of French toast, and maple syrup make for a meal that is better left avoided or split between two (or three) people. The Homestyle Chicken n' French Toast from Cracker Barrel has close to a day's worth of sodium and almost triple the amount of the recommended daily limit of saturated fat, so consuming it for breakfast won't be the best way to start your day.

Marie Callender The Big Country Smasher

Per meal : 1,170 calories, 35 g saturated fat, 2,420 mg sodium, 40 g carbs

There's certainly something tempting about crispy tater tots that are piled high with eggs, cheese, bacon, and sausage and smothered in sausage gravy. However, the egregious sodium count of 2,420 milligrams inside The Big Country Smasher from Marie Callender is more than an entire day's worth, and the 35 grams of saturated fat is almost three times the recommended daily limit as per the American Heart Association.

Another Broken Egg Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Per meal : 1,360 calories, 76 g fat (37 g saturated fat), 2,250 mg sodium, 158 g carbs (11 g fiber, 72 g sugar), 23 g protein

Those who love a sweet breakfast may be tempted by this Cinnamon Roll French Toast meal from Another Broken Egg, but with a whopping 72 grams of sugar and almost an entire day's worth of sodium, you're better off skipping this meal altogether. Not only that, but this meal is over 1,300 calories, a level that is far beyond what most people would aim to eat in a single meal.

Village Inn Rio Grande Skillet with Carnitas

Per meal : 1,500 calories, 96 g fat (33 g saturated fat), 2,190 mg sodium, 111 g carbs (6 g fiber, 26 g sugar), 54 g protein

A meal of potatoes, peppers, onions, eggs, pork carnitas, and cheese may not sound too awful in terms of nutrition, but when you serve this giant meal with a side of three buttermilk pancakes, you're wracking up a total of 1,500 calories, 96 grams of fat, 33 grams of saturated fat, and almost 2,200 milligrams of sodium for the Rio Grande Skillet at Village Inn.

Mimi's Cafe Pain Perdu with Mixed Berries

Per meal : 1,432 calories, 55 g fat (26 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 2,194 mg sodium, 189 g carbs (8 g fiber, 57 g sugar), 48 g protein

When you learn what the Cafe Pain Perdu with Mixed Berries from Mimi's Cafe is made of—brioche french toast stuffed with orange marmalade and cream cheese—you won't be surprised that this meal is almost 1,500 calories and has almost 60 grams of sugar. On top of that, this French toast also has 26 grams of saturated fat and one gram of trans fat, a type of fat that the World Health Organization recommends avoiding altogether whenever possible.

Huddle House Big House Breakfast Ranch Platter Country Fried Steak

*Pictured is the Big House Breakfast Ranch Platter with ham

Per meal : 1,280 calories, 81 g fat (28 g saturated fat), 1,530 mg sodium, 89 g carbs (6 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 48 g protein

Huddle House famously serves up its Big House Breakfast meal, which you can order with country ham or country-fried steak. When you go with the country-fried steak option, you're looking at a breakfast that serves up far too much saturated fat and sodium for one meal.