The #1 Unhealthiest Burger King Order (and What To Eat Instead)

You may be shocked to hear me say this as a health professional, but fast food isn't completely off-limits in my book. As a registered dietitian nutritionist and a busy person, I understand that there are times when grabbing a meal from a fast-food restaurant might be your only option.

Perhaps you're hours away from home, out of snacks, and stuck relying on roadside dining. Or maybe life's been so hectic with work, family, and a never-ending to-do list, leaving no time for grocery shopping or meal prep.

These are all scenarios where a drive-thru might seem like your only choice. The good news is that even at Burger King, the home of the Whopper, you can make healthier selections.

I'm here to help you navigate fast-food menus and make smart choices. Today, we'll tackle Burger King, and I'll share the number one unhealthiest menu item and a better-for-you option. Read on, then check out 7 Healthiest Menu Items at Burger King.

The Unhealthiest Burger King Order is … the Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1,350

Fat : 94 g (Saturated fat: 33.1 g, Trans fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 1,990.3 mg

Carbs : 59.5 g (Fiber: 4.3 g, Sugar: 15.1 g)

Protein : 82.5 g

Burger King's Triple Whopper contains three quarter-pound beef patties, bacon, and cheese. This whopper packs a whopping 1,350 calories, exceeding over half your daily calories in one order if you are following a 2,000-calorie per-day diet. A typical, balanced meal should be between 500 and 600 calories.

The Triple Whopper is loaded with unhealthy fats. One burger contains 94 grams of total fat, 33 grams of saturated fat, and 2.5 grams of trans fat. This high fat content comes from the patties, cheese, bacon, and mayo. Chowing down on one of these burgers will push you 142% over your recommended daily fat intake. The World Health Organization recommends limiting fat to about 30% of your calories, roughly 66 grams on a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet.

When it comes to saturated fat, the picture is even worse. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 13 grams of saturated fat daily, yet this burger nearly packs three times that amount. A diet high in saturated fat increases your risk for weight gain, heart disease, and stroke. This burger also contains trans fat, which is the type of fat you should avoid. Trans fat raises your bad cholesterol and lowers your good cholesterol—a double whammy for your heart.

Speaking of heart health, the Triple Whopper comes close to reaching your daily sodium limit of 2,300 milligrams. While most Americans don't heavily salt their food, they still exceed the recommended daily sodium intake due to processed and premade foods. This can contribute to high blood pressure, another risk factor for heart disease.

Finally, the burger contains 15 grams of added sugar, which is unnecessary, especially for a savory food item. Most people would likely prefer to keep their added sugar intake for sweet treats.

A Healthier Option is … the Royal Crispy Wrap

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 17 g (Saturated fat: 3 g, Trans fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 15 g

Fret not, BK does have a few healthier options you can pick up instead. Last year, the fast-food joint rolled out its Royal Crispy Wraps, which come in three flavors: original, fiery, and honey mustard. Each tortilla wrap contains breaded and fried chicken, lettuce, and tomato.

While I would prefer a grilled chicken option, each wrap packs a reasonable amount of calories, at a little more than 300. Each wrap also contains 17 grams of fat and 3 grams of saturated fat so that it won't exceed your fat or saturated fat limit in one sitting. It's also trans-fat-free, a plus for your heart health.

While the sodium content, around 790 milligrams, is something to be mindful of (and not something to consume daily), it's significantly lower than that of the Triple Whopper.

Adding to its appeal, the wrap boasts 15 grams of protein, which will help you feel full until your next meal, and 4 grams of dietary fiber, another contributor to satiety.

So next time you find yourself away from home without a packed meal or plenty of snacks, you have a healthier option like the Royal Crispy Wrap to tame your growling stomach. And don't forget to choose a meal with plenty of veggies, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins at your next meal opportunity.