5 Unhealthiest Chain Restaurant Meals in America Right Now

Dining out doesn't mean you have to ditch your healthy lifestyle. While it can be challenging to find something that isn't loaded with calories or sodium, you don't have to give up going to your favorite chain restaurants like Applebee's, Cheesecake Factory or Shake Shack. But you do have to be mindful of what you order. When eating out, there are a few things to consider if you're trying to stick to healthy options.

Sugar: According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day. A restaurant meal can exceed those guidelines, so be careful not to choose a dish with a heavy sauce or dressing packed with sugar.

Calories: Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic. One restaurant meal can equal an entire day's worth of calories

Saturated fat: Saturated fat is something you'll find in restaurant meals. According to the American Heart Association, if you're following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, you should not have more than 13 grams of saturated fat. Too much can lead to serious health issues like high cholesterol and heart disease.

Sodium: Many restaurant dishes are filled with sodium for flavor. While the meal might be tasty, you're risking your heart. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

Now, are these the absolute unhealthiest meals on the planet—or even in America? Yes and no. These are the meals that our expert dietitian flagged when we asked her to identify the worst offenders. That alone speaks volumes. But dining out doesn't mean you have to abandon your healthy habits altogether. While it can be tough to find options that aren't overloaded with calories, fat, or sodium, you don't have to skip your favorite spots like Applebee's, Cheesecake Factory, or Shake Shack. The key is being mindful of your choices. You can start by avoiding these.

Applebee's Oriental Chicken Salad (with Crispy Chicken)

Per serving : 1 salad

Calories : 1,560 calories

Total fat : 105g (17 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 1,650 mg sodium,

Total carbs : 118g

Total sugar : 45g

Protein : 40g

Ordering a salad seems like a healthy option until you look at the nutritional facts.

"As a dietitian, I recommend avoiding Applebee's Oriental Chicken Salad with Crispy Chicken. Despite being a salad, it contains a surprising 1,560 calories," Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta, says.

If it's a dish you're craving, Morris advises removing the crunchy noodles, asking for the dressing on the side and swapping the fried chicken for grilled.

"This will help lower calories and sodium," she explains. "In fact, the salad contains around 1,650 mg of sodium—about 72% of the recommended daily intake of 2,300 mg. Crispy chicken tends to have more sodium due to the breading and seasonings. By choosing grilled chicken, you can cut down on sodium and calories in one simple swap."

Eat This Instead: Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, a registered dietitian with expertise in sports and wellness nutrition at Top Nutrition Coaching, suggests Applebee's enthusiasts try the Blackened Cajun Salmon. She advises pairing it with the usual sides of garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli, providing a hearty 43 grams of protein and seven grams of fiber, all within a 600-calorie meal.

Shake Shack's Avocado Bacon Burger, Triple

Per serving : 1 burger

Calories : 1,160 calories

Total fat : 78g (31 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 2,970mg sodium,

Total carbs : 31g carbs

Total sugar : 6g

Protein : 81g

While Shake Shack uses premium ingredients, that doesn't reduce the calorie, sodium or fat in their burgers. The Avocado Bacon Triple Burger has 1,160 calories, 78 grams of fat, and a whopping 2,970 mg of sodium.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"For many Americans, just one item with over 1,000 calories can account for more than half of their daily calorie intake," says Morris. "Additionally, this burger exceeds the recommended daily limits for both fat and sodium. While indulgent items like this can be enjoyed occasionally, it's wise to be mindful of the long-term health effects and avoid them when possible."

Eat This Instead: The Veggie Shack (single) is one of the healthiest options at Shake Shack. At 630 calories, it's made with real vegetables like mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa, offering a solid 20 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. According to Megan Hilbert, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian specializing in gut health nutrition from Top Nutrition Coaching, this fiber helps boost satiety, keeping you fuller longer—an essential factor when trying to shed pounds. You can easily reduce the calorie count by skipping the cheese, crispy onions, or Shack Sauce. If you're looking for an even lighter option, Hilbert suggests the 'Shroom Burger on a lettuce wrap, which has about 355 calories and offers a savory, fiber-rich alternative with less saturated fat.

Buffalo Wild Wings' 10 Count Boneless Wings with Hot or Medium Sauce

Per serving : 10 wings with sauce

Calories : 700 calories

Total fat : 39g (13.5 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 4,290mg

Total carbs : 38 g carbs

Total sugar : 1g

Protein : 49g

Wings are the ultimate finger food that pairs well with your beverage of choice. While they're always a crowd-pleaser, the sauce alone is a reason to steer clear.

"If you order the 10-count boneless wings with hot or medium sauce, you're looking at around 700 calories, 39 grams of fat, 4,290 mg of sodium, and 49 grams of protein," Morris explains.

"It's important to note that about 2,200 mg of sodium comes from the sauce alone, making it a hidden source of sodium."

Morris adds, "High sodium intake is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, so this should be a concern for everyone. However, it's especially important for individuals with high blood pressure, heart conditions, or kidney disease to consider alternatives on the menu to avoid excess sodium."

Eat This Instead: Even the "sauceless" wings have tons of sodium. If you come here for their signature dish, make it a special occasion.

Texas Roadhouse The LongHorn

Per serving : 22 oz meal

Calories : 1,280 calories

Total fat : 67g (27 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 2,450mg

Total carbs : 1g Total sugar

Protein : 150g : 22 oz meal: 1,280 calories: 67g (27 g saturated fat): 2,450mg: 1g: 17g: 150g

Protein is vital to a healthy diet, but Morris warns that too much can be a problem.

"While protein is essential for muscle growth and repair, this steak contains an excessive 150 grams of protein, which is far more than most people need in an entire day," she says. "In fact, over 50% of the U.S. population exceeds their daily protein recommendations. Research shows that excessive protein intake can lead to increased protein fermentation in the gut—when bacteria break down protein—which has been linked to intestinal issues like inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer."

Morris continues, "However, it remains unclear whether the negative effects are due to the quantity of protein or the specific protein source. Either way, it's crucial to consume protein in moderation and stick to the recommended daily amount for your individual needs."

Plus, this meal is packed with fat, sodium and calories.

Eat This Instead: Incorporating more seafood like salmon into your diet is a great way to benefit from omega-3 fatty acids, and the Grilled Salmon with Fresh Vegetables at Texas Roadhouse is an excellent choice. This dish packs 30 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and only 430 calories, making it a nutritional standout. To keep saturated fat and calorie intake lower, simply ask your server to skip the lemon butter.

Cheesecake Factory's Louisiana Chicken Pasta

Per serving : 1 bowl

Calories : 2,270

Total fat : 132g (67 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 4,660mg

Total carbs : 176g carbs

Total sugar : 17g

Total protein : 98g

Cheesecake Factory is known for its decadent desserts and wide-ranging menu. The well-liked chain has plenty of options for everyone, but one dish that should be skipped is the Louisiana Chicken Pasta.

One serving contains 2,270 calories, 4,660 mg of sodium, 176 grams of carbs, and 98 grams of protein.

Morris says, "The large portion size, use of refined carbohydrates, and breaded and fried chicken all contribute to its high calorie and nutrient content. The sodium is especially concerning—at 4,660 mg, this meal exceeds the recommended daily intake."

She adds, "Consistently high sodium intake can raise blood pressure (hypertension), which, if left unmanaged, increases the risk of serious health issues like heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, and even vision loss. Managing sodium intake is crucial for reducing these risks."

Eat This Instead: The Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap Tacos at The Cheesecake Factory are a top pick, offering 29 grams of protein and just 450 calories per serving. Part of the SkinnyLicious® Small Plates & Appetizers, these wraps use butter lettuce leaves filled with grilled chicken, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, rice noodles, cilantro, and a flavorful mix of spicy peanut and cashew sauces. If you prefer something heartier, the Grilled Steak Medallions are another great option, with 45 grams of protein, 440 calories, and nutrient-packed sides like mushrooms, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and mashed potatoes.