Crackers might seem pretty harmless and could even be considered a healthy snack when paired with veggies, fruit or meat. But many are deliciously bad for you. Yes, they’re a relatively cheap and quick way to fill up, but some brands pack in refined grains, unhealthy fats, excessive sodium, and artificial additives, making them less of a wholesome bite and more of a dietary misstep.

From the allure of cheesy flavors to buttery textures, or a nostalgic taste, many popular cracker brands fall short nutritionally. Here are seven of the unhealthiest crackers you can buy right now, according to dietitians ranked from bad to worst.

Ritz Crackers

Nutrition : per serving 5 crackers

Calories : 80

Fat : 4.5g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 105mg

Carbs : 10g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 1g

Ritz Crackers are a classic go-to, but their ingredient list is problematic. Plus, you only get five crackers in a serving, so if you eat 10, double the amount of calories, salt and fat.

“Ritz crackers are made with refined, enriched flour that lacks fiber and nutrients, and contain a combination of canola and palm oils—both of which are highly processed and pro-inflammatory,” says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD . “The inclusion of high fructose corn syrup and sugar adds unnecessary empty calories. There’s also soy lecithin and unspecified “natural flavor,” which can include chemical additives.”

She adds, “Despite their light, buttery flavor, these crackers offer minimal nutrition, promote blood sugar spikes, and contribute to chronic inflammation when eaten regularly.”

Chicken in a Biscuit

Nutrition : per serving 12 crackers

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs : 19g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 2g

Chicken in a Biscuit crackers offer a unique twist with chicken seasoning, the right amount of crunch and flavor, but they’re not dietitian-approved.

“These are often considered unhealthy due to their high sodium and fat content,” says Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, Charleston-based registered dietitian.

She explains, “Additionally, the refined carbohydrates used in their production lack essential nutrients, making them a less nutritious snack option compared to whole-grain or natural alternatives. While they may be tasty, it’s best to enjoy these crackers in moderation within a balanced diet.”

Cheez It

Nutrition : per serving 27 crackers

Calories : 150

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs :17g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 3g

Cheez It has the biggest serving size on our list with 27 crackers in one sitting so it seems like you’re getting more bang for your buck healthwise especially since there’s no sugar, but you’re not.

“Cheez-It, while undeniably tasty, are considered an unhealthy choice due to their high levels of sodium, refined carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats,” Manaker explains.

“A single serving often contains a significant portion of the recommended daily sodium intake, which can contribute to high blood pressure and other cardiovascular issues if consumed in excess.”

Manaker notes, “Additionally, the refined flour used in Cheez-Its lacks the nutritional benefits of whole grains, providing minimal fiber and leading to quick spikes in blood sugar.”

Wheat Thins

Nutrition : per serving 16 crackers

Calories : 140

Fat : 5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 200mg

Carbs : 22g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 2g

Wheat Thins are the perfect combo of salty and a tad sweet and nutty flavoring complete with a satisfying crunch. Whether you love them plain or with your favorite cheese or spread on top, Wheat Thins are a great snack. But just because they’re tasty doesn’t make them healthy.

While they’re advertised as “whole grain,” their ingredients are far from good for you, according to Sabat.

“While they do contain whole grain wheat flour and some fiber, they also include canola oil—a refined seed oil associated with inflammation—and multiple forms of added sugar (sugar, malt syrup, and refiner’s syrup), which collectively increase the glycemic load,” Sabat explains.

She adds, “The use of cornstarch and artificial preservatives like BHT further detracts from their nutritional value. With 4 grams of added sugar per serving and refined additives, Wheat Thins are more of a processed snack than a healthful whole grain food.”

Great Value Walmart Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches

Nutrition : per serving 12 crackers

Calories : 160

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 210mg

Carbs : 17g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 2g

Great Value Walmart Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches are a bargain brand that are cheaper than others, but if eaten too often, you could be jeopardizing your health.

“Great Value Walmart peanut butter crackers may be considered unhealthy due to their high levels of ultra processed ingredients,” says Manaker.

She explains, “These crackers contain refined flours, added sugars, and unhealthy fats like partially hydrogenated oils, which can contribute to excess calorie consumption and poor nutrient balance. Better off using whole grain crackers and adding your own more natural nut butter to make a DIY peanut butter cracker sandwich.”

Lance ToastChee Peanut Butter Crackers

Nutrition : per serving 1 package

Calories : 180

Fat : g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 240mg

Carbs : 21g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 4g

Lance ToastChee Peanut Butter Crackers can satisfy a salty savory craving, but their ingredients are "ultra-processed" per Sabat.

“The enriched flour offers little nutritional value, and the inclusion of palm and soybean oils contributes inflammatory fats. They also contain added sugars (sugar, dextrose, and corn syrup), artificial leaveners, and soy lecithin—all of which support shelf life but not health.”

She adds, “Despite having a small amount of protein from peanut butter, these crackers are high in processed carbs, unhealthy fats, and sodium, making them a poor choice for a nutritious snack.”

Keebler Club and Cheddar Sandwich Crackers

Nutrition : per serving 1 package

Calories : 190

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 310mg

Carbs : 24g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 3 g

The No, 1 unhealthiest cracker is Keebler Club and Cheddar Sandwich Crackers.

Whether you need a snack to throw in a lunch box, or an afternoon pick-me-up, they are convenient, but are terrible for you.

“Keebler Club and Cheddar Sandwich Crackers are a highly processed snack loaded with low-quality ingredients,” says Sabat. “They’re made with enriched white flour, inflammatory oils like soybean and palm, and artificial flavors and colors, including Yellow 6. The presence of sugar, artificial additives, and TBHQ (a synthetic preservative) further lowers their nutritional value.”

She adds, “These crackers also deliver 13% of the daily limit for saturated fat and sodium in just one small serving. With minimal fiber and protein, they contribute more to empty calories and inflammation than to real nourishment—making them one of the worst cracker choices on the shelf.”