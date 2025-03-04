The #1 Unhealthiest Burger at 16 Fast-Food Chains—Ranked!

Fast food is known for a lot of things: tasty, quick and cheap. But one thing it's not—especially if you're ordering a big ol' hamburger—is healthy. While many things in moderation are fine, that may not apply in some cases when it comes to fast food. Not all burgers are created equal. Some contain so much fat, sodium and calories that dietitians warn to skip and go for a healthier option. Staying informed on what you're consuming plays a vital role for your overall well-being and when ordering a fast-food burger here are four key things to look for:

​​Sugar: High amounts of added sugar skyrocket the risk of diabetes, according to studies, so paying attention to how much sugar you're eating can reduce the chance of major health issues. According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day. A fast food meal can exceed those guidelines.

Calories: When excess calories are consumed regularly obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes can occur. Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic. One fast food burger can equal an entire day's worth of calories.

Saturated fat: Saturated fat is something you'll find in fast food. According to the American Heart Association, if you're following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, you should not have more than 13 grams of saturated fat. Too much can lead to serious health issues like high cholesterol and heart disease.

Sodium: Many burgers are loaded with sodium for extra flavor. It might taste delicious, but too much salt puts your heart health at risk. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

To help navigate the menus at fast food joints, Eat This, Not That! spoke with dietitians who revealed the unhealthiest burgers at 16 major chains. Here they are—ranked from not healthy to the #1 unhealthiest in America!

In-N-Out Double-Double

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 610

Fat : 34g (Saturated fat: 15g)

Sodium : 1,1660mg

Carbs : 41g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 8g)

Protein : 34g

In-N-Out is a beloved staple of California that prides itself on serving a limited menu with the freshest ingredients while offering exceptional customer service. It's one of the go-to chains in the region, but it's not that healthy and lands on our list at No. 15.

"While this burger has fewer than 1,000 calories, which is typical for many fast food restaurants that sell burgers, it still poses health concerns," says Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta. "For someone following a 2,000-calorie diet, that's about 13 grams or less of saturated fat per day—this burger contains 15 grams of saturated fat alone."

Morris adds, "The burger's sodium content of 1,660 mg is already quite high for a single meal, making it a less-than-ideal choice for overall health."

White Castle Double Cheese Slider

Nutrition : 1 slider

Calories : 300

Fat : 17g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : 24g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 14g

White Castle's iconic sliders are heavy on flavor, but also calories and fat. Just because it's smaller than the typical fast food burger doesn't make it healthier.

"While White Castle's Double Cheese Slider may be small, at 300 calories and 960 mg of sodium per slider, the numbers add up fast," says Kat Durston, RDN, Owner of Naturally Good Nutrition. "Since most people eat multiple sliders in one sitting, such as buying one of their combo meals, three sliders alone would total nearly 1,000 calories and 2,880 mg of sodium in one sitting."

McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 740

Fat : 42g (Saturated fat: 20g)

Sodium : 1,360mg

Carbs :43 g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar:10 g)

Protein : 48g

McDonald's has been around for decades and continues to soar in popularity, taking the top spot for the favorite fast food chain in 2024, according to QSR's annual report, but eating too much McDonald's, or any fast food, can lead to significant health issues, according to experts.

"The McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese contains 740 calories and 20 grams of saturated fat, which can raise LDL cholesterol and negatively affect heart health," says

Michelle Routhenstein, MS RD CDCES CDN, Preventive Cardiology Dietitian and Heart Health Expert at EntirelyNourished.com. The 1,360 mg of sodium in this burger can increase blood pressure and, over time, may contribute to kidney disease if consumed regularly."

Shake Shack Montlake Double Cut*

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 980

Fat : 68g (Saturated fat: 31g)

Sodium : 2,470mg

Carbs :36 g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 54 g

Shake Shack serves high-quality gourmet burgers that are hormone and antibiotic free, but their Montlake Double Cut lands on our list as one to skip because it's so unhealthy.

Routhenstein says, "The Montlake Double Cut from Shake Shack is a Seattle-exclusive burger that's a local favorite. Featuring two beef patties, melted cheese, and sweet caramelized onions, this burger is an indulgence and also a high calorie, fat, and sodium meal."

She adds, "This burger contains double the amount of saturated fat that most Americans should be consuming in one day! The high saturated fat content can raise LDL cholesterol, promote insulin resistance, and negatively impact heart health."

*SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger with Mayo

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,130

Fat : 75g (Saturated fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 2,000mg

Carbs : 54g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar:12 g)

Protein : 57g

Known for having juicy, well-seasoned burgers, generous portions and a unique carhop service, Sonic is a fun experience, but your health could pay for it.

"The SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger with Mayo could be considered one of the unhealthiest choices on Sonic's menu as it exceeds 1,000 calories (without even considering fries or beverage), says Michelle Rauch MSc RDN, Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist for The Actors Fund.

The burger comes with two beef patties, cheese, along with mayonnaise, lettuce. and tomato and Racuh explains, "It's important to note that this menu item contains ~87% of the recommended daily allowance of sodium as recommended by the American Heart Association (2300mg) and 133% of the recommended daily amount of sodium for those with certain medical conditions such as kidney disease and high blood pressure (1500mg). Eating a diet high in sodium puts one at risk for cardiovascular conditions inclusive of hypertension, heart disease, and stroke."

She adds, "Beyond this burger's exorbitant sodium content, its fat content is concerning. Almost 30% of the total 75g of Total Fat is of the Saturated kind. Diets high in saturated fat are associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease."

Triple Backyard Bacon Ranch from Dairy Queen

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,020

Fat : 67g (Saturated fat: 27g)

Sodium : 2,301 mg

Carbs : 54g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 15g)

Protein : 50g

Dairy Queen is a household name thanks to their frozen treats and infamous Blizzard, but the chain also serves burgers, which are packed with unhealthiness.

"For someone following a 2,000-calorie diet, the Triple Backyard Bacon Ranch burger alone accounts for more than half of their daily calorie intake," Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta says.

She adds, "As a dietitian, I frequently see my clients consume meals like this one and still feel hungry afterward due to the lack of essential nutrients. Moreover, the burger is high in saturated fat, which, according to scientific research, can raise LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease. Overall, this burger is not a healthy choice for maintaining good health."

Jack in the Box Sirloin Cheeseburger with Bacon

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,030

Fat : 71g (Saturated fat: 23g)

Sodium : 2,400mg

Carbs : 52g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 10g)

Protein : 48 g

The Jack in the Box Sirloin Cheeseburger with Bacon perfectly combines the cheesy beef taste with a rich, smoky flavor, but it's filled with so much salt, fat and calories.

Mitri says, "The Sirloin Cheeseburger with Bacon tops the list for the unhealthiest burger at Jack in the Box, packing over 1,030 calories and 71 grams of fat in only one burger. Plus, it's ultra-high in sodium, with over 2400 mg, which exceeds the recommended sodium limit for an entire day."

Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,060

Fat : 62g (Saturated fat: 29g)

Sodium : 1,310mg

Carbs :40 g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 51 g

Five Guys has a classic homey feel that allures customers, but it's the layered deluxe toppings like tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, ketchup, mayonnaise, lettuce, and mustard that make the chain stand out. But, be wary of the bacon cheeseburger. Dietitians do not approve.

"Mitri says, "On its own, this burger packs 1,060 calories and 1,310 mg of sodium, making it a high-calorie, high-sodium choice. And in true Five Guys fashion, adding extra toppings like mayonnaise can push those numbers even higher!"

Whataburger Triple Meat Whataburger

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,070

Fat : 63g (Saturated fat: 21 g)

Sodium :1,720 mg

Carbs : 62g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 65g

Don't get caught up on the protein level of the Triple Meat Whataburger. Sure it's got a high amount, but it has almost as much fat.

Mitri says, "The Triple Meat Whataburger lives up to its name with three beef patties on one sandwich, tripling the calorie, sodium, and fat content, making it the unhealthiest burger choice at Whataburger."

She adds, "Even though this burger provides 65 grams of muscle-building protein and 4 grams of dietary fiber, it also contains 63 grams of fat, including 21 grams of saturated fat and 2.5 grams of trans fat. This high fat content from these unhealthy fat sources can contribute to high blood pressure, weight gain, and an increased risk of heart disease."

Smashburger Double Bacon Stack Smash

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,070

Fat : 74g (Saturated fat: 31g)

Sodium : 2,470 mg

Carbs : 35g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 60g

The patties at Smashburger might be thinner, but they are still full of fat and sodium.

Rauch says, "Steer clear of the Double Bacon Stack Smash from Smash Burgers' menu. This burger is served with two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, smash sauce, and ketchup on a "classic" bun. This burger ordered without any personal modifications will run you close to 1100 calories (1070) before you consider what else is served with it. For many that is at least or more than half of your daily calorie needs based on an 1800-2000 calorie/day diet."

She adds, "If that doesn't turn you off, consider the 74g of Fat (31g of which are Saturated and 4g Trans which are "bad") fats and the 2,470 mg sodium it contains. This burger alone meets 98%-164% of your daily sodium intake depending on which category you fit into."

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 86 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,770mg

Carbs : 38g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 75g

Another burger to think twice about before ordering is the Big Bacon Classic Triple from Wendy's.

Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess in NJ says, "This is one of the most calorie-dense and nutritionally excessive burgers available at a fast-food chain. At 1,220 calories, this burger alone exceeds half the daily calorie intake for many people. It's the equivalent of eating four cheeseburgers from McDonald's in one sitting."

She adds, "With 36 grams of saturated fat, this burger contains nearly double the American Heart Association's recommended daily limit for saturated fat. High saturated fat intake is linked to heart disease and high cholesterol. This burger accounts for 80% of the daily recommended sodium limit with 1,850mg of sodium. 2,300mg). High sodium intake can increase blood pressure, leading to heart disease and stroke risk. All in all, this burger makes fast food classics look mild in calories and fat."

Carl Jr's Double Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 93g (Saturated fat: 31g)

Sodium : 2,300 mg

Carbs :57 g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: 13g)

Protein : 73g

"Don't let the guacamole fool you, as the Double Guacamole Bacon Burger from Carl's Jr tops the unhealthy list with an extremely high fat, calorie, and sodium content," says Durston. "Stacked with bacon, pepper jack cheese, and a Sante Fe sauce, this burger is loaded with 93 grams of fat, including four grams of trans fat, which exceeds the recommendation of less than 2 grams of trans fat per day."

She adds, "Even though this burger is higher in fiber and protein, there are far healthier menu items to choose from."

Checkers/Rally's Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford Triple

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 105g (Saturated fat: 35g)

Sodium : 2,500mg

Carbs :40 g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 54g

For those with a serious appetite, the Checkers/Rally's Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford Triple might be tempting, but it's seriously harmful to your health.

Durston explains, "The Triple Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford from Checkers/Rally's lives up to its name with three beef patties topped with cheese and bacon, making it the unhealthiest burger on the menu."

She says, "This burger packs a surprising 105 grams of fat (including 35 grams of saturated fat) and 2500 mg of sodium, more than your daily recommended amount of both nutrients in one meal!"

Durston adds, "With its ultra-high fat and sodium content, eating this burger regularly can significantly contribute to your risk of heart disease and high blood pressure."

Burger King's *Duo Bacon Cheese Triple Beef Whopper

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,395

Fat : 88g (Saturated fat: 44 g)

Sodium : 2,500mg

Carbs : 55g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 13g)

Protein : 92g

Do your health a favor and avoid Burger King's *Duo Bacon Cheese Triple Beef Whopper. It's served with three beef patties, several slices of cheese, bacon, cheese sauce, crispy onions, and tomatoes and this could be one of the worst things you eat for your heart.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rauch emphasizes, "The burger alone, if ordered as advertised, contains almost 1400 calories. This is without adding any sides, drinks, or dessert. This is also more than half the number of calories that most people will consume in a day – all in just one menu item. Consuming a high calorie diet may contribute to weight gain, obesity, and other medical issues."

She says, "If that isn't enough to convince you to skip it, this version of the Whopper contains a concerning amount of fat (88g). It contains several components that contain saturated fat including the burgers, cheese, cheese sauce, and bacon. Half (50%) of the fat content comes from Saturated Fats. Eating a diet high in these "bad" fats can have a negative impact on cardiovascular health and is associated with increased levels of bad (LDL) cholesterol and a higher risk of heart disease."

Rauch continues, "At 2,500 mg of sodium, the Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese contains 125% of the daily sodium allotment recommended per Institute of Medicine (IOM) for the general population and 166% of the recommendation for those with certain medical conditions involving high blood pressure and kidney disease. Eating a diet high in sodium may contribute to high blood pressure and increase a risk of cardiovascular disease."

Finally she adds, "Since Burger King's motto is "Have It Your Way", consider 'improving' the profile of this burger by reducing the patty by 2, requesting one slice of cheese versus three or four, losing the bacon, and adding fresh onion and bulking up with lettuce and tomato."

XXXL Triple King at Fatburger

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,690

Fat : 97g (Saturated fat: 34g)

Sodium : 2,180 mg

Carbs : 69g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar:12g)

Protein : 130g

The XXXL Triple King is a massive burger that most can't finish. It's quite the accomplishment if you can down the entire portion in one sitting, but you'll likely feel miserable for hours after. It's loaded with 1.5 pounds of beef patties and cheese, with 1686 calories, which "is almost the entire daily calorie intake for the average American," says Routhenstein.

She explains, "Along with the high calorie count, it contains 34 grams of saturated fat, 430 mg of cholesterol and 2180 mg of sodium, which can negatively affect heart and metabolic health by raising cholesterol and blood pressure levels while also negatively impacting insulin resistance."

Steak 'n Shake 7 X 7 Steakburger

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,660

Fat : 128g (Saturated fat: 62g)

Sodium : 3,800 mg

Carbs : 29g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 95g

While we've listed plenty of unhealthy burgers at your favorite fast food joint, the top spot goes to Steak 'n Shake's 7 X 7 Steakburger that is famous for its seven juicy beef patties stacked with seven slices of cheese!

Morris says, "When you think of this burger, imagine seven times the danger zone."

She explains, "As a dietitian, I advise my clients to steer clear of this burger, which contains 1,660 calories, a staggering 128 grams of fat of that 62 grams of saturated fat, and 3,800 mg of sodium. The American Heart Association recommends a dietary pattern that limits saturated fat to less than 6% of total daily calories. For someone following a 2,000-calorie diet, that's about 13 grams or less of saturated fat per day. Now, consider that this burger contains roughly five times that amount in just one meal."