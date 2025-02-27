The #1 Unhealthiest Order at Every Major Fast-Food Chicken Chain

There are good reasons why we love fast food. It's an easy, relatively cheap meal compared to other eating out options and you can't beat the convenience of a drive-thru. But there's a major downside–it's not healthy and seriously lacks nutritional value.

That said, eating chicken at a fast food joint might seem like a healthier choice, but when you consider how the meal is prepared and the amount of calories, fat and sodium, oftentimes it's just as unhealthy as other fast food dishes. However, some meals are far worse than others because of excess sodium, calories and unhealthy fat.

What to Look For When Ordering

It's not always easy to spot an unhealthy meal, especially when touted as a healthy choice, but here are things to look for:

Sugar: According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day. A fast food meal can exceed those guidelines.

Calories: Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic. One fast food chicken dish can equal an entire day's worth of calories.

Saturated fat: Saturated fat is something you'll find in fast food. According to the American Heart Association, if you're following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, you should not have more than 13 grams of saturated fat. Too much can lead to serious health issues like high cholesterol and heart disease.

Sodium: Many chicken dishes are loaded with sodium for extra flavor. It makes for a delicious meal, but you risk your heart health. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

To help navigate through the menus at fast food chicken chains, Eat This, Not That! spoke with dietitians who revealed the unhealthiest 15 popular orders. Here they are—ranked from not healthy to the #1 unhealthiest in America!

Chick-fil-A's Spicy Deluxe Sandwich with Pepper Jack Cheese

Nutrition : Per serving: 1 sandwich

Calories : 520

Fat : 25 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,790 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 31 g

Coming in last on our list in the Chick-fil-A Spicy Deluxe Sandwich with Pepper Jack Cheese. The boneless chicken sandwich is breaded, served on a white bun and is tasty, but according to

Brannon Blount, MS, RDN, Registered Dietitian, it's the unhealthiest item to order.

"The unhealthiest sandwich you can order at Chick-fil-A is the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich with Pepper Jack cheese because it is high in calories, sodium, and carbohydrates, especially if you are trying to manage your glucose levels and diabetes better," says Brannon Blount, MS, RDN. "Ideally, you should try to consume around 44-78 g of fat per day to reduce your risk of developing heart disease, weight gain, and other health conditions," she adds.

Bojangles' Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuit

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 570

Fat : 27 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,720 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 23g

The all white meat chicken sandwich on a flaky made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit is a favorite at Bojangles, but that doesn't mean it's healthy.

"Even though this is often a popular item at Bojangles, it is one of the unhealthiest food choices due to the high calories, sodium, and carbs," says Blount." Food is considered high carbohydrates when a single serving contains 45-60 g of carbohydrates with not a lot of fiber included" she adds.

Church's Chicken Spicy Chicken Tenders 5 pc

Nutrition : Per serving 5-piece chicken tenders

Calories : 670

Fat : 40 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 2,250 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 50 g

While the Chicken Spicy Chicken Tenders 5 pc from Church's doesn't have sugar, it's got plenty of fat, sodium and carbs. But once you use sauce, the sugar content will also become a health hazard.

"This is the unhealthiest item that you can order because it contains very high amounts of fat and sodium," says Blount. "A daily consumption of sodium is 2,300 mg of sodium, so consuming more than the recommended amount can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease as well as lead to other health conditions," she adds.

El Pollo's Chicken Avocado Stuffed Quesadilla

​​

Nutrition : Per 1 quesadilla

Calories : 940

Fat : 59 g (Saturated fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 1,820 mg

Carbs : 60 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 54 g

El Pollo Loco's Chicken Avocado Stuffed Quesadilla might sound like a fresh and flavorful choice, but nutritionally, it's a disaster.

"It's salt overload in just one meal," says Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD. "On top of that, it contains 60 grams of carbs, which means you might want to plan for some serious cardio afterward. And let's not forget, most fast food items are loaded with MSG and other unhealthy additives, even if they don't advertise it."

Sabat adds, "For some people, this one quesadilla could be more than half of their daily calorie needs, and with trans fats (which are never healthy), it's definitely a meal worth skipping if you're trying to make a better choice."

Popeye's Signature Hot Bone-In Wings

Nutrition : Per serving: 6 wings

Calories : 1,200

Fat : 94 g (Saturated fat: 26 g)

Sodium : 2,340 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 46 g

Popeye's Signature Hot Bone-In Wing has a bold and flavorful kick, but the spice level shouldn't be the only thing you're concerned about.

According to Sabat, this is an extremely harmful meal for your heart.

"The sodium content is off the charts at 2,350 mg, more than some people should consume in an entire day," she says. "On top of that, these wings contain 45 grams of carbs, 11 grams of sugar, and are made with conventional, non-organic ingredients, likely filled with unhealthy additives and MSG—though Popeye's won't disclose the full ingredient list. With excessive calories, dangerous trans fats, and sky-high sodium, these wings are easily one of the unhealthiest choices on the menu."

Wingstop's Mild Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : Per serving: 1 sandwich

Calories : 870

Fat : 52 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 2,750 mg

Carbs : 67 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 32 g

"This is one of the unhealthiest items at Wingstop due to its high calorie and fat content, both of which contribute to obesity and chronic diseases when consumed in excess," says Mary-Catherine LaBossiere, MPH, RD, LDN. "The 2,750 milligrams of sodium provides 120% of the maximum daily allowance for a generally healthy adult, which can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease, kidney disease, and stroke," she adds.

KFC's Chicken Pot Pie

Nutrition : Per 1 chicken pot pie

Calories : 851 (Saturated fat: 18 g)

Fat : 49 g

Sodium : 1,639 mg

Carbs : 80 g (Fiber: 4.6 g, Sugar: 9.4 g)

Protein : 21 g

Sabat says, "KFC's Chicken Pot Pie might sound like a comforting, hearty choice, but nutritionally, it's one of the worst options on the menu." She explains, "This meal is loaded with unhealthy amounts of everything except quality nutrition. It also packs 00 grams of carbs, but only 21 grams of protein, making it a poor choice if you're looking for a balanced meal."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

She adds, "To put it in perspective, you could have a grilled chicken breast for less than a third of the calories and get 12 more grams of protein! And since KFC won't disclose all of its secret ingredients, you can bet this pot pie—like most fast food items—is packed with unhealthy additives, preservatives, and MSG. If you're trying to make a smarter choice at KFC, this is one to skip."

Jollibee's Spaghetti with 2 pcs Spicy Chickenjoy and Gravy

Nutrition : Per serving: 1 meal

Calories : 1,210

Fat : 54 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 2,920 mg

Carbs : 109 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 64 g

Described as "next-level" Jollibee's Spaghetti with 2 pcs Spicy Chickenjoy and Gravy is a unique dish, but it's "one of the unhealthiest items at Jollibee's due to its high calorie and sodium content, both of which can contribute to obesity and chronic diseases, such as heart disease," says LaBossiere. "The 14 grams of saturated fat, which is a type of unhealthy fat, can increase LDL 'bad' cholesterol, promote inflammation, and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke," she adds.

Checkers/Rally's Bacon BBQ Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 960

Fat : 53 g (Saturated fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 3.040 mg

Carbs : 87 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 29 g)

Protein : 37 g

With breaded crispy white meat, sweet BBQ sauce and crunchy bacon, the Bacon BBQ Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich is the ultimate meal, but it's one of the "unhealthiest items at Checkers/Rally's due to its high calorie and fat content, both of which can contribute to obesity and chronic diseases, such as heart disease," says LaBossiere, MPH, RD, LDN. "The 2,630 milligrams of sodium provides 114% of the daily maximum, while the saturated fat nearly hits the daily allowance for a standard 2,000 calorie diet in someone without any heart disease or high cholesterol. For those with certain heart conditions or lower calorie diets, this sandwich easily exceeds the daily allowance," she adds.

bb.q Chicken Secret Spicy 8pc Boneless Chicken

Nutrition : Per serving: 8 pieces

Calories : 1,060

Fat : 54 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 6,000 mg

Carbs : 92 g (Fiber: 0.5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 53 g

Fans love the bb.q Chicken Secret Spicy 8pc Boneless Chicken for their signature sauce that has a unique blend of hot flavors, but the salt alone in this dish is no joke and is rather worrisome.

"This order is undeniably the unhealthiest at bb.q chicken with a scary impressive 6,000 mg of sodium in only 8 pieces," says Chelsea Shafer, Owner of The Flexible RD. "This is concerning because in one meal, you're consuming almost 3x the recommended amount of sodium, which can lead to excess fluid retention at best and damage to the heart and blood vessels at worst," she adds. "Specifically, individuals with hypertension, diabetes, or heart disease should avoid this."

Zaxby's Buffalo Boneless Wings & Things

Nutrition : Per serving: 1 meal

Calories : 1,460

Fat : 88 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 4,950 mg

Carbs : 105 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 63 g

Zaxby's Buffalo Boneless Wings & Things is covered in thick batter, seasoning and smothered in sauce, which boosts the calories, fat and sodium making it incredibly unhealthy.

Shafer says, "This meal will take a toll on heart health and likely won't leave you feeling your best." "While one meal won't make or break your health, this meal doesn't contain a balance of nutrients and foods that I consider health-promoting."

Nando's Peri-Peri Wings (12)

Nutrition : Per serving: 12 wings with Peri ranch

Calories : 1,390

Fat : 101 g (Saturated fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 4,230 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 80 g

Nando's Peri-Peri Wings are flame-grilled, tender and spicy. The chicken chain touts how they're food is always "fresh, never frozen," but that doesn't lower the calories, fat or sodium.

"This is the unhealthiest entree at Nando's with over 100 grams of fat and more than 4,000 mg of sodium, which is almost double the federal recommendation of 2300 mg per day" says Shafer. "This meal also has way too much protein, not nearly enough carbs, and no fiber," she adds.

Dave's Hot Chicken #2 Combo Chicken Sliders with Fries, Mild-Reaper Spice

Nutrition : Per serving: 1 combo meal

Calories : 1,540

Fat : 78 g

Sodium : 2,000-2,400mg (Approximately)

Carbs : 275 g

Protein : 50 g

Dave's Hot Chicken #2 Combo Chicken Sliders with Fries might deliver flavor and satisfy a craving, but it also delivers a punch to your heart.

"The amount of sodium it provides is nearly double the daily limit, which can increase the risk of high blood pressure and other health problems when consumed regularly," says

Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, Nutrition Writer and Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition. "If you really want the chicken with fewer calories, skip the combo meal and opt for the sliders on their own."

Raising Cane's Caniac Combo

Nutrition : Per serving: 1 combo, which includes 6 Chicken Fingers, Crinkle-Cut Fries, 2 Cane's Sauce®, Texas Toast, Coleslaw, Large Fountain Drink/Tea (32 oz.)

Calories : 1790-2040

Fat : 108 g (Saturated fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 3,340 mg

Carbs : 125 g (Fiber: 16 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 90 g

The Caniac Combo is a sodium bomb that can wreak havoc on your heart.

Mitri says, "The Caniac Combo is not only one of the highest-calorie menu items at Raising Cane's, but it's one of the highest in sodium as well. With 6 deep-fried chicken fingers, fries, Texas Toast, and more, this combo meal is one of their heftiest in terms of portion size."

She suggests, "For a similar combo on a smaller scale, you may consider their 3 Chicken Finger Combo or for a smaller appetite, their Kids Combo which contains significantly fewer calories."

Bonchon's Buldak Meal

Nutrition : Per serving: 1 meal

Calories : 2,610

Fat : 140 g (Saturated fat: 30 g)

Sodium : 3,780 mg

Carbs : 215 g (Fiber: 15 g, Sugar: 45 g)

Protein : 99 g

Chicken and rice never looked so unhealthy. The Bonchon's Buldak Meal tops our list and is the ultimate dietary no-no.

"It contains over 2,600 calories (more than what most people need in a day) and packs close to double the recommended daily sodium limit," Mitri says. "It also contains a whopping 140 grams of total fat, with 21% of it coming from saturated fat, which worsens heart issues, especially in those with high cholesterol. And even though it's a savory meal, it packs 45 grams of sugar, more than a typical serving of soda."