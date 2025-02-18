7 Brand-New Fast-Food Items That Are Blowing Up Right Now

Everyone has go-to orders at their favorite fast food joint. But it's always fun to try new things, right? Every so often fast food chains drop new menu items to liven things up, and this month is no exception. From next-level churros to juice chicken tenders, here are 7 new menu items at fast food chains you must try at all your favorite spots, including Jollibee, Burger King, KFC, and Taco Bell.

Jollibee Chicken Tenders

This month Jollibee unveiled its new Chicken Tenders and creamy Signature Tender Sauce. The brand says they are "marinated for juiciness and hand-breaded for a light but crispy coating, offering the ultimate tender experience." Choose from six delicious dipping sauces, including the brand-new Signature Tender Sauce, a creamy sweet and savory complement to the tenders.

Mike's Hot Honey x KFC

Craving fried chicken with a touch of bold, sweet-and-spicy flavor? KFC collaborated with Mike's Hot Honey offering Three-Piece Original Recipe Tenders and Two-Piece Fried Chicken, both drizzled in Mike's Hot Honey. Both items are available on the menu for a limited time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Big Smashed Jack at Jack in the Box

The smash burger, which launched a year ago, was such a big hit at Jack in the Box that they have supersized it. The Big Smashed Jack has two quarter-pound smashed patties, two slices of American cheese, shredded lettuce, onions, pickles, and the Jack's Boss Sauce, served in between three brioche buns.

Milk Bar x Taco Bell Birthday Cake Churros

Craving a sweet treat, south of the border style? Milk Bar x Taco Bell Birthday Cake Churros are launching on Feb. 20, and will be available until March 5, 2025, or while supplies last. What to expect? The delicious dessert features Milk Bar churros smothered in Birthday Cake sugar.

Dairy Queen Mint Oreo Blizzard

Feeling like celebrating St. Patrick's Day early? Head over to Dairy Queen for the Mint Oreo Blizzard, which will be available before March 17, 2025. The green blizzard is filled with chocolate cookies and Oreo pieces.

Little Caesars Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs

If you caught the Little Caesars Super Bowl commercial, you have probably been craving their latest Crazy Puffs flavor. They hard-launched Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs in a significant way. The pizza crust bites are loaded with cheese, pizza sauce, applewood smoked bacon, buttery garlic drizzle, and parmesan.

Burger King BK Melts

Head over to Burger King if you are a fan of BK Melts. Currently, there are three different options, each with two Whopper Jr. patties on toasted bread. Classic Melt comes with American cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker sauce, Bacon Melt with American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and Stacker sauce, and Shroom 'n Swiss: Swiss cheese, roasted mushrooms, and Royal sauce.