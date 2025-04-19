9 Unhealthiest Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches to Avoid Right Now

No matter what your morning routine is, chances are your household is busy first thing and making a healthy breakfast when you're trying to get out the door is impractical some days. Grabbing a frozen breakfast sandwich is a convenient way to fill up and start your morning, but healthwise it's not the best option.

Sure, they're savory, quick and can be eaten on the go, which adds to the allure, but most are packed with too much sodium, fat and calories. Not every breakfast sandwich deserves precious space in your freezer. Here's what to look for before adding anything to your cart.

Calories: Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic.

Saturated fat: Saturated fat is something you'll often find in frozen meals. According to the American Heart Association, if you're following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, you should not have more than 13 grams of saturated fat. Too much can lead to serious health issues like high cholesterol and heart disease.

Sodium: Many frozen meals are loaded with salt for flavor. While it might be tasty, you're risking your heart. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

Sugar: According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day.

To help navigate your way through the many choices when it comes to breakfast sandwiches, Eat This, Not That! spoke with dietitians who reveal the unhealthiest choices ranked from bad to worst.

Sandwich Bros. Egg White And Turkey Sausage Flatbread Pocket Breakfast

Nutrition : per serving 1 snack sandwich

Calories : 150

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 520mg

Carbs : 16g (Fiber: less than 1g , Sugar: less than 1 g)

Protein : 11g

The Sandwich Bros. Egg White And Turkey Sausage Flatbread Pocket Breakfast might trick you into thinking it's healthy, but it's not. While it's the best of the bunch on this list, don't let that fool you.

"Imagine you've loaded up with over 1,000 mg of sodium, extra calories, and unhealthy fats before 9 a.m," Bess Berger, RDN and the founder of Nutrition by Bess in NJ says.

"The Sandwich Bros. Egg White and Turkey Sausage Flatbread Pocket may look like a balanced breakfast choice, but it's more of a processed convenience food than a truly nourishing option," Berger explains. "Each small pocket packs in over 500 mg of sodium—about a quarter of your daily recommended intake but is unlikely to keep you full for long due to its small size and minimal fiber."

The sandwich is small in size, but high in salts and carbs with no nutritional value.

"Many people end up eating two, which doubles the sodium and adds more refined carbs, unhealthy fats, and sodium," says Berger. "Despite the "egg white" and "turkey sausage" label, the ingredients still include processed meats and oils that can contribute to inflammation and heart health concerns over time."

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 390

Fat : 20g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 770mg

Carbs : 33g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 19g

The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich has a decent amount of protein, but it's still not healthy.

"This sandwich is both high in sodium and saturated fat, which can negatively impact your blood pressure and cholesterol, two important metrics for your heart health," says Michelle Routhenstein, MS RD CDCES CDN, Preventive Cardiology Dietitian and Heart Health Expert at EntirelyNourished.com. "This sandwich is also low in fiber, making it a poor choice for sustained energy throughout the morning."

Great Value Croissant Sandwiches Sausage Egg and Cheese

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich (124 g)

Calories : 390 calories

Fat : 24 g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 13 g

The Great Value Croissant Sandwiches Sausage, Egg, and Cheese is a cheap and easy breakfast, but you're not doing yourself any favors and you likely won't stay full, which can lead to overeating and unhealthy snacking.

"As a dietitian, I would recommend healthier options," says Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta. "One sandwich contains 390 calories, 24 grams of fat, 620 mg of sodium, and 32 grams of carbohydrates. For someone consuming a 2,000-calorie diet, the recommended daily sodium intake is less than 1,500 mg, meaning this sandwich alone provides about 41% of that amount. Additionally, it contains 70% of the daily recommended saturated fat intake (based on a 2,000-calorie diet), which is quite high for one meal."

She adds, "Overall, this sandwich offers low nutritional value, and after consuming it,

you're more likely to feel hungry again within an hour or so due to its high fat and

refined carbohydrate content."

Odom's Tennessee Pride Sausage & Buttermilk Biscuits

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 330 calories in 2 sandwiches (91 g)

Fat : 23 g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 9 g

Juicy sausage in between a buttermilk biscuit sounds like a delicious way to start the day, but Morris advises to skip Odom's Tennessee Pride Sausage & Buttermilk Biscuits.

"I typically recommend healthier alternatives, such as avoiding biscuits, opting for a whole-grain bread option, and choosing leaner proteins like turkey sausage," she says. "A serving size of two sandwiches contains 330 calories, 23 grams of fat, 10 grams of saturated fat, 800 mg ofsodium, and 22 grams of carbohydrates."

She adds, "These biscuits are considered calorie-dense and offer little nutritional value compared to whole-food breakfast options like eggs, whole-grain toast, and fruit."

Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg and Cheese Maple Griddle Cake Sandwiches

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 360

Fat : 21g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 810mg

Carbs : 31g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 13g

Jimmy Dean has been a trusted name when it comes to breakfast, but that doesn't mean it's good for you. The Jimmy Dean Sausage Egg and Cheese Maple Griddle Cake Sandwich is a popular choice among consumers, but reading the label should give you pause.

"This product contains 12g of sugar which is consistent with a descriptor of "sweet" and the inclusion of "real maple syrup," says Michelle Rauch MSc RDN Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist for The Actors Fund. "At 31g of carbohydrates with little to no fiber (1g), this is not a good product for someone watching their blood sugar," she explains.

Rauch adds, "This is a high calorie (360 calorie), high fat (21g) breakfast with little to no redeeming value when it comes to nutrition. One-third of the total fat (21g) is saturated fat (7g) which research has demonstrated as a significant risk factor for heart disease and stroke."

Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 400

Fat : 26g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 610mg

Carbs : 29g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 13g

Another Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich to be wary of is the Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Sandwich. It's loaded with fat, salt and high calories. "A meager 13g of protein is not enough to save this 400 calorie sandwich," Rauch says. "Given that this sandwich contains sausage and cheese, it shouldn't be surprising that it has 610 mg of sodium. Cheese and sausage on their own are high sodium foods," she notes.

Rauch says, "If you choose this for breakfast, you have already eaten over 25% of the recommended daily sodium for the general population (2300mg) in one meal. If you have a medical history of cardiovascular disease or kidney disease, you have already eaten almost half (40.6%) of the recommendation for the day before you reach lunch (1500mg)."

The amount of carbs is also problematic according to Rauch.

"In addition to the high carb count which is thanks to the croissant, this product is high in fat. Eating a diet high in fat puts one at increased risk for cardiovascular disease, obesity, and other adverse medical conditions. Almost half of the total fat is saturated which raises the 'bad' (LDL) cholesterol levels," which is another issue Rauch points out. One sandwich contains 120 mg of cholesterol.

"While there is no recommended or individualized daily intake for cholesterol, it is suggested by the American Heart Association to keep intake under 300mg daily," she explains. "However, it would be more beneficial to keep dietary cholesterol intake as low as possible without having a negative nutritional impact on your diet."

Jimmy Dean® Sausage, Egg & Cheese Cheddar Biscuit Sandwiches

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich (128g)

Calories : 390 calories

Fat : 25 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 910 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 12 g

The third Jimmy Dean item on our list is the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich. Morris warns to leave this one at the store because of the high fat and amount of salt.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I urge you to avoid purchasing these for your breakfast routine," she says. One sandwich contains 390 calories, 25 grams of fat, 910 mg of sodium, 28 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of protein."

She explains, "This sandwich alone provides 20% of the daily caloric intake for a 2,000-calorie diet, 60% of the recommended daily sodium intake, and 84% of the recommended daily saturated fat intake. Consuming such a high amount of fat and sodium early in the day can contribute to long-term health issues, including heart disease and high blood pressure."

Realgood Foods Co. Sausage Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 450

Fat : 35g (Saturated fat: 15g)

Sodium : 790mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 22g

While the Realgood Foods Co. Sausage Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches tries to reel in customers by advertising low carbs and high protein, health-conscious eaters know that doesn't make up for the high levels of fat and sodium the sandwich contains.

Routhenstein says, "Don't let the low carb nutrition fact convince you this sandwich is healthy. With 15 grams of saturated fat, it may actually promote insulin resistance and make blood sugar management worse. Saturated fat can weaken insulin receptors to do their job effectively and also promote LDL cholesterol, negatively impacting heart health."

White Castle Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sliders

Nutrition : per serving 2 sandwiches

Calories : 510

Fat : 36g (Saturated fat: 13g)

Sodium : 1,190 mg

Carbs : 30g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 19g

The White Castle Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sliders takes the top spot for unhealthiest frozen breakfast sandwich.

"At 510 calories for just two mini sandwiches, you're already almost halfway to your daily energy needs before your morning really starts," says Berger. The real kicker? 36 g of fat, including 13g of saturated fat, which is over 60% of your daily limit for saturated fat alone. It's high in sodium, low in quality refined carbs, zero fiber, and not a single vegetable in sight for your morning meal."