7 Unhealthiest Salad Dressings—Ranked by Sugar Content

Salad dressings can pack a surprising sugar punch, and turn what should be a relatively healthy meal into something closer to a dessert. While no-sugar-added dressings are becoming more popular by the day, there are still plenty of items on shelves which unsuspecting customers may not realise are packed with sugar. I looked at some of the worst offenders and ranked them in terms of sugar content, from bad to absolute worst. Here are seven of the unhealthiest salad dressings, ranked by sugar content per two-tablespoon serving (and really who is using just two tablespoons?).

Wish-Bone Russian Salad Dressing

Wish-Bone Russian Salad Dressing contains 6 g of added sugar per serving. This dressing also contains soybean oil and corn syrup, making it an ultraprocessed food item. Use mindfully and measure out portions.

Great Value Honey Mustard Dressing & Dip

Great Value Honey Mustard Dressing & Dip contains 6 g of sugar per serving which is fairly typical of this dressing. It also contains soybean oil and high fructose corn syrup. Not the healthiest choice by far.

Good & Gather Organic Raspberry Vinaigrette

Good & Gather Organic Raspberry Vinaigrette contains 8 g of sugar per serving. While organic is better-for-you, the sugar content is not ideal. Delicious yes, healthy, not so much.

Maple Grove Farms Fat-Free Honey Dijon

Maple Grove Farms Fat-Free Honey Dijon contains 9 g of sugar per serving. This product is a good example of how fat-free does not mean healthy—in many cases the removed fat is replaced by sugar to give more flavor. Always read the label.

Ken’s Steak House Country French (Lite)

Ken’s Steak House Country French (Lite) contains 10 g of sugar per serving. With half the fat and 33% fewer calories than regular dressing, some shoppers might not realize the sugar content is not ideal, despite the marketing labels.

Ken’s Steak House Fat Free Sun-Dried Tomato Dressing

Number 6 and 7 are tied for most sugar: Ken’s Steak House Fat Free Sun-Dried Tomato Dressing contains 12 g of sugar per two-tablespoon serving. The first ingredient is high fructose corn syrup, and it doesn’t get much better after that, sadly.

Wish-Bone Western Original

And the other worst offender is Wish-Bone Western Original which also contains 12 g of sugar per serving. Also with high fructose corn syrup as the first ingredient, this very sweet dressing should be used mindfully. It's way too easy to have more than just two tablespoons if you're eyeballing it.