The 10 Unhealthiest Protein Shakes on Grocery Shelves
Protein shakes are meant to give you a nutritious boost. They can help you build muscle while also getting rid of fat and making sure you feel satisfied without being too full. However, there are plenty of different kinds of protein shakes on store shelves and not all are created equal. In fact, while some rely on high-quality ingredients, others aren't as healthy as you might have assumed and could actually be harming your efforts to stay fit as opposed to helping.
There are several factors that can contribute to a protein shake being considered unhealthy," says Lori Walker, MS, RD, a nutrition writer with Easy Kitchen Guide. "These include high amounts of added sugars, artificial ingredients and preservatives, low nutrient density, and excessive calories or unhealthy fats."
Walker explains that "protein shakes that are marketed as meal replacements may not contain enough essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, making them an inadequate substitute for a well-rounded meal." Beyond that, "some protein shakes may contain controversial ingredients such as artificial sweeteners, which have been linked to negative health effects." That's why Walker says that "it's important to carefully read and analyze the nutrition label and ingredient list of any protein shake before consuming it to ensure it aligns with your personal dietary needs and goals."
Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus Coffee
Calories: 400
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 230 mg
Carbs: 55 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 49 g)
Protein: 30 g
Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus Coffee lives up to its name—but not in the way you might hope. The "protein plus" could easily refer to the 49 grams of sugar packed into each bottle. Walker tells us, "While this shake may provide a convenient caffeine boost, it's important to note that it also contains 49 grams of sugar per serving." To put that into perspective, that's equivalent to 1/4 cup of sugar. And if that's not enough to give you pause, the shake also clocks in at 400 calories.
Nesquik Protein Power Strawberry Protein Milk Beverage
Calories: 290
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 370 mg
Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 39 g)
Protein: 23 g
Nesquick is probably best known for its line of ready-to-drink powder and syrup dessert-like drinks, so it might be a surprise to find out that it also offers a number of protein-based beverages. But despite the healthy addition of over 20 grams of protein, the artificial flavor and sugar content found in the Nesquik Protein Power Strawberry Protein Milk Beverage may not seem far from its school lunchbox companion. With a whopping 39 grams of sugar, this is one protein shake to avoid.
Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Nutrition Protein Shake
Calories: 210
Fat: 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 230 mg
Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 40 g
At first glance, the nutritional profile of Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Nutrition Protein Shake looks appealing, with low fat and just 1 gram of sugar. However, a closer look at the ingredient list reveals the presence of two artificial sweeteners, sucralose and acesulfame potassium, both of which are flagged by the Center of Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) as additives to "Avoid."
In 2023, the World Health Organization advised against using non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) for weight control, citing a lack of evidence for long-term benefits in reducing body fat. Additionally, prolonged NSS use has been linked to potential risks, including increased chances of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and higher mortality rates in adults.
GNC Total Lean Lean Shake 25, Coconut Caramel
Calories: 170
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 330 mg
Carbs: 6 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 25 g
When selecting protein shakes like GNC Total Lean Lean Shake 25, it's crucial to review the ingredient list to ensure you're choosing a nutritious option. This shake contains several artificial additives, including acesulfame potassium, sucralose, and caramel color.
The CSPI advises avoiding these three additives. Notably, caramel coloring produced with ammonia may contain contaminants linked to cancer in animal studies.
Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers caramel color safe at typical consumption levels, it's wise to consider these potential risks. Choosing protein shakes with fewer artificial ingredients and more natural options may better support your health.
SlimFast Original Chocolatey Royale
Calories: 180
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 120 mg
Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 19 g)
Protein: 10 g
When it comes to SlimFast Original Chocolatey Royale protein shakes, Walker admits that they "provide a convenient and easy-to-make option for individuals looking to control hunger and support their weight loss goals." However, she is sure to add that "with 19 grams of sugar per serving" and only 10 grams of protein it may simply be too sugary. As Walker points out, "It's important to keep an eye on your overall sugar intake throughout the day."
It also has monoglycerides and diglycerides which are fatty acids that are added to improve longevity and texture. Although safe in small doses, higher amounts have been known to increase the risk of stroke and coronary heart disease, according to a study published in the BMJ journal.
Isopure 32g Protein Drink Alpine Punch
Calories: 130
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 25 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 32 g
The Isopure 32 Gram Protein Drink may seem like a healthy choice with its low fat, sodium, and sugar content. However, the ingredient list tells a different story. It contains artificial sweeteners like sucralose and polysorbate 80, a preservative linked to potential gut health issues, as noted in a 2015 study cited by the CSPI. Additionally, it includes Red 40, an artificial dye associated with chemical changes in the brain and inflammation, according to the Children's Environmental Health Center Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.
Pure Protein Salted Caramel Protein Shake
Calories: 140
Fat: 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 340 mg
Carbs: 5 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 30 g
Pure Protein Salted Caramel Protein Shake is anything but pure protein. Instead, the drink that comes in a relatively small bottle still manages to contain almost 15% of your maximum daily sodium intake, as recommended by the FDA. Beyond that, there are two artificial sweeteners, sucralose and acesulfame potassium.
Fairlife Core Power Elite Chocolate
Calories: 230
Fat: 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 260 mg
Carbs: 9 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 42 g
Fairlife Core Power Elite Chocolate packs an impressive 42 grams of protein, which might catch your attention. However, as Walker points out, this shake also contains two artificial sweeteners: acesulfame potassium and sucralose, which may raise health concerns for some individuals. For example, research has linked long-term use of artificial sweeteners to gut microbiome disruption and other health concerns. If you're aiming for a cleaner option, it may be worth exploring protein shakes with fewer artificial additives.
Boost High Protein Rich Chocolate Nutritional Drink
Calories: 250
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 220 mg
Carbs: 28 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 20 g
Boost High Protein Rich Chocolate Nutritional Drink is another option that can't quite balance the good aspects with the less-than-ideal. As Walker says, "This shake offers a decent amount of protein per serving, but its high sugar content, coming from glucose syrup and sugar, may not be suitable for individuals with diabetes or those trying to minimize added sugars in their diet."
Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus Banana Honey Almond Butter
Calories: 400
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 270 mg
Carbs: 50 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 44 g)
Protein: 30 g
Bolthouse Farms' Protein Plus Banana Honey Almond Butter delivers a solid 30 grams of protein per bottle; however, the nutritional profile comes with some drawbacks. It contains 13% of your daily value (DV) for both total fat and saturated fat, which isn't excessive but still worth noting for those monitoring their fat intake. The biggest concern is the sugar content—this shake packs 44 grams of total sugar and 29 grams of added sugar, 58% of your daily recommended limit.