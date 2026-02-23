5 Best Healthy Chain Restaurants, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chains that make eating well easier.

Chain restaurants are convenient and consistent — you always know what you’re going to get — and they often deliver solid value for the price. But when it comes to nutrition, they don’t always have the best reputation. While menus are typically designed to appeal to everyone, from comfort-food lovers to picky eaters, health-focused options are often left out. That said, not all chains fall into that category. Some prioritize high-quality ingredients, balanced portions, and thoughtful preparation methods that make eating well easier — even when you’re dining out. To find out which ones truly stand out, Eat This, Not That! asked Alina Z, a chef for 15 years who specializes in healthy eating anywhere, to share chain restaurants that offer some of the healthiest choices.

True Food Kitchen

For tasty, health-conscious meals that are chef-driven, True Food Kitchen is a standout, offering seasonal dishes made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients, grass-fed and sustainable proteins, and plenty of vibrant, vegetable-forward options that don’t sacrifice flavor for nutrition.According to Chef Alina Z, “they follow the dirty dozen/clean 15 rule and have grass-fed meat, sustainably caught seafood and many local and organic options that limit your exposure to toxins that are found in conventionally-grown/farmed food.”

Cava

Cava is a fresh, flavorful Mediterranean chain that serves bold, vibrant flavors — think lemony dressings, smoky spices, tender grilled proteins, and bright veggies. The tastes are fresh and satisfying without feeling greasy or heavy.

“They have a great selection of beans, which are rich in protein and fiber so that you can make filling and healthy bowls,” says Chef Alina Z. “They also have flavorful hummus options, so your meals are delicious as well.”

Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill is one of my all-time favorite spots. The All-Hale Kale salad with a side of Mac & cheese and carrot cake for dessert is my go-to. Veggie Grill used to have a chocolate pudding parfait with vegan whipped cream that I was obsessed with, but it’s no longer on the menu. Fans are always hopeful they’ll bring it back!

“This all-plant-based amazing menu features everything from burgers to “seafood” and tacos. They also have many gluten-free options as well,” says Chef Alina Z. “Everything here is cruelty-free, so no hormones, steroids or antibiotics ever.”

Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen makes healthy eating feel easy, customizable, tasty, and socially conscious — a combination that most fast-food joints miss the mark on.

“They often have local and organic options,” says Chef Alina Z. “Here you can get a wide variety of salads with all kinds of toppings or get a hearty bowl. It’s very veggie-forward.”

Chipotle

Chipotle’s menu is built around straightforward but flavorful healthier ingredients — smoky grilled meats, citrusy rice, zesty salsa, creamy guacamole and seasoned beans.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Chef Alina Z, Chipotle offers grass-fed beef at many locations or at least responsibly-raised when they can’t get grass-fed meat. They also have two types of beans and plant-based meat options.”