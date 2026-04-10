4 Upscale Seafood Chains With the Best Fish and Chips Worth the Splurge

These high-end seafood spots serve premium wild-caught cod and haddock.

Fish and chips has traditionally been considered as a reasonably-priced option for lunch and dinner, especially in the U.K. where it’s often served in newspaper with chips and tartar (and sometimes curry sauce). While many seafood restaurants serve some version of fried and battered white fish, some are still serving only the best wild-caught cod and haddock worth every penny. Here are four upscale seafood chains where the fish and chips are worth splurging on.

Water Grill

The Wild Icelandic Cod Fish & Chips at Water Grill is a fan-favorite menu item. “We had no idea this was a chain and wow they out did themselves in WA also! Holy cow, the fish and chips were an insanely large size and the salmon dish I got was to die for!” one diner raved. “If you have the opportunity to eat here, try it out. We have come to this chain twice and have been blown away both times.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has a Fish & Chips platter made with prime wild-caught North Atlantic cod, served traditional New England style or Beer-Battered, and always gluten-free. “For my entrée, I decided to do the classic fish and chips. The fish was tasty and flaky, and the portion was decent for the price. My friend ordered a surf and turf combination and thoroughly enjoyed it,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips at McCormick & Schmick’s is a fan-favorite item made with Beer Battered Cod, House Made Tartar, Cole Slaw, and Seasoned Fries. “The Fish and Chips plate consisted of three plump pieces of Alaskan Cod on top of a bed of thin fries. There is no better choice for fish and chips than Alaskan cod. Each piece was covered in a perfect, crisp coating,” one fan said.

Duke’s Seafood

Duke’s Seafood has several outstanding options on the menu, but the Oh My Cod! Fish & Chips is a standout: This classic meal is made from panko breaded Alaska Pacific Cod with Mac & Jack’s beer and homemade tartar. “All of the food was incredible! The sourdough bread was a delicious start. Fish and chips was great – perfect flavor, perfect breading, perfectly cooked fish,” one diner said.