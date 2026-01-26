5 Steakhouse Chains Couples Choose for Valentine’s Day

Steakhouse chains offering special Valentine’s dinners couples are booking for a romantic night out.

Valentine’s Day might seem like it is too far away to think about, but in reality, the annual holiday of love is less than three weeks away. If you want to enjoy a fancy steak dinner with your true love on February 14, a handful of steakhouses are putting together special dinners. And, you’d better make reservations ASAP, because some restaurants are already booked up. Here are 5 steakhouse chains couples choose for Valentine’s night.

The Palm

The Palm is making Valentine’s Day “unforgettable” with a romantic dinner for two featuring two 8 oz Center Cut Filets, Lobster Lasagna, and Raspberry Chocolate Cake to share. The special menu is $179 for two from February 12 to 26.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Valentine’s Day is a big deal at Morton’s The Steakhouse. From February 6 to 15, 2026, for $179 per couple, diners can enjoy an elegant dinner for two. The “intimate” menu features a 28 oz. Bone-In ‘Empire Cut’ New York Strip with Twin Petite Lobster Tails. You can also add a bottle of Flowers wine and a long-stemmed red rose for +$99.*

Fleming’s

Fleming’s is offering a Valentine’s Day Menu for singles and couples! From February 11 to Monday, February 16, there is a SURF & TURF FOR ONE dinner for $109 per person and a SURF & TURF FOR TWO, $240 a couple. The meal for two includes two starters, a shareable entree, and two desserts. “Our Menu For One features a Filet & Crab-Stuffed Lobster Tail with upgrade options to our Prime Bone-In Ribeye or Australian Wagyu,” the restaurant says. “Our Menu for Two features a shareable Sliced Porterhouse & Crab-Stuffed Lobster Tail. Each menu is paired with your choice of Roasted Strawberry Burrata or Caesar Salad to start and a luxurious Dark Chocolate Luxardo Cherry Tart for dessert.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Frisco’s

The Del Frisco’s Valentine’s Dinner for Two, available February 10 to 17, is a gourmet extravaganza for $295. There is an Amuse Bouche of Caviar and Truffled Burrata Crostini, followed by a choice of two starters to share (Tuna Tartare: Avocado, Black Tobiko, Truffle Hot Sauce Aioli, Prawn Chips, Ginger Soy Emulsion; Wagyu Meatballs: Tomato Fondue, Shaved Manchego Cheese, Red Fresno Chile, Fresh Basil; Colossal Lump Crab Cocktail, Remoulade, Cocktail Sauce; or Classic Caesar, Crisp Romaine Leaves, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing) followed by en entree of 32 oz. Prime Tomahawk topped with 4 Jumbo Shrimp and Truffle Butter served with Creamed Spinach and Château Mashed Potatoes, and dessert, Dark Chocolate Godiva Cheesecake with Chocolate Covered Strawberries.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Valentine’s Day at Ruth’s Chris runs from February 13 to15, and features a specialty prix-fixe menu. In years past, it has included two starters, an entrée, personal sides, and dessert.