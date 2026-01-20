These steakhouse chains are known for massive ribeye cuts with rich marbling and bold flavor.

The ribeye steak is a steakhouse favorite. The flavorful, tender cut from the beef rib primal features rich marbling, resulting in a juicy, buttery texture and delicious flavor. While boneless cuts, including filet mignon, tend to be smaller, ribeyes often carry more weight, especially if the bone is kept in. Where can you get a big and delicious ribeye? Here are 7 steakhouse chain restaurants known for oversized ribeye plates.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle offers a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $95, a signature USDA Prime steak known for its rich marbling, buttery texture, and robust flavor. “Im more a filet type of person. Im not usually a ribeye guy because I never had a good one. The fat was always rubbery. But this thing was like butter!” a Redditor writes about it.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse serves a few oversized ribeyes. The Bone-In Ribeye 22oz, $87, Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye 23oz, $92, and the massive “Chef’s Cut” Ribeye Chop 33oz, $116. “It was to die for. So damn good,” a Redditor writes, adding that it “melted like butter in my mouth.” Another adds it is “perfectly cooked” and has an “amazing crust!”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

While not the cheapest option, Ruth’s Chris Steak House serves large, gourmet steaks that keep customers opening their wallets. The upscale chain serves a 26-ounce USDA Prime Cowboy Ribeye, a bone-in cut that is “well-marbled, thick & juicy,” and diners consider it worth every cent.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is widely regarded (including by me) as the best steakhouse chain in the country. The elegant eatery offers a few big slabs of meat for those who walk in hungry, including a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $77, expertly carved by their in-house butcher.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse is a classic steakhouse chain famed for giant cuts of beef. The most significant cut currently on the menu is the 22-ounce bone-in ribeye. If ordering for the table, consider the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye, an indulgent and delicious steak for two.

Texas Roadhouse

If you don’t want to spend high-end steakhouse prices, head to Texas Roadhouse for the Bone-In Ribeye, a 20-oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” the menu reads, is a crowd pleaser. It is cooked to your preference and served with choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another.

LongHorn

LongHorn is another more budget-friendly steakhouse option. The Outlaw Ribeye is a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules,” states LongHorn. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” Diners love it. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says.