Walking This Far Every Day Can Add Over 5 Years to Your Life

Walking is one of the best workouts, according to multiple studies. Getting steps in can help you maintain a healthy weight and, lose body fat, prevent or manage various conditions, including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer, and type 2 diabetes, says Mayo Clinic. It can also help improve cardiovascular fitness, strengthen your bones and muscles, improve muscle endurance, increase energy levels, improve mood, cognition, memory, and sleep, improve your balance and coordination, strengthen your immune system, and reduce stress and tension. And a recent study has even found it can add years to your life.

New research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that walking can extend life by over a decade. According to the findings, you need to walk 160 minutes a day at 3 mph to maximize longevity.

Researchers analyzed data from the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey (NHANES). They focused on participants over 40 who wore activity monitors for at least four days. They then devised a mathematical model to predict how different physical activity levels could influence how long they lived.

6 Harmful Walking Habits You Should Quit Now, Experts Say

Comparing the most active participants to the least, they concluded that more physically active people had a longer life expectancy. 25% of the most active people in the study walked 160 minutes daily at 3 mph, and they then determined that if everyone walked that amount, they could increase their life expectancy from 78.6 to 84 years. In contrast, those in the lowest 25% of activity were linked to a decrease in life expectancy of around six years.

This isn't the only study to find a link between walking and longevity. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day reduced the risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

Another study found that adults who walked 6,000 steps daily had a reduced risk of all-cause mortality. According to another, people with multiple chronic health conditions can add three years to their lives by adding 10 minutes of brisk walking to their day.

Most experts recommend 10,000 steps per day if you want to lose weight. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, heart failure, and strokes.

7 More Ways to Add Years to Your Life

Have a Drink

Don't down a bottle of Jägermeister in hopes of a long life ahead. But a glass of red wine, by all means. "Our research shows that light-to-moderate drinking might have some protective effects against cardiovascular disease," says Bo Xi, MD, associate professor at the Shandong University School of Public Health in China and the lead author of a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, "while heavy drinking can lead to death. A delicate balance exists between the beneficial and detrimental."

Eat This, Not That! Tip: Red wine contains antioxidants, can lower cholesterol, reduces the risk of stroke and increases bone density. Enjoy one to two glasses a day if you wish.

'Meat' Less Often

Eating meat less than once a week may increase longevity by 3.6 years, according to a study published in the American Journal of Nutrition. Another 22-year study out of Finland found increased mortality and disease among individuals with higher animal protein intakes.

Eat This, Not That! Tip: If you must eat meat, opt for leaner proteins (chicken, turkey, lean cuts of beef) and keep off the bacon and sausages since diets heavy in processed meats are linked to higher risk of cancer and heart disease. Otherwise, explore the exciting new orld of plant-based nutrition, with a product like Beyond Meat, made with pea protein.

Avoid Toxins

Be mindful of your surroundings, and what you're breathing in. Everything from Benzene (found in gasoline), cigarette smoke, and other toxins can lead to cell degeneration and increase mortality rates, studies show.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eat This, Not That! Tip: Don't miss this essential list of 100 Ways Your Home Could be Making You Sick.

Dip Into the Mediterranean Diet

Olive oil, veggies, fruits, nuts, seafood and a moderate amount of wine and cheese—we've all heard the Mediterranean diet is the secret to a longer life. In fact, numerous studies have linked the diet to improving brain health and function, lower risk of cancer and other diseases.

Eat This, Not That! Tip: Now it's time you tried it. Eat almonds, hummus, wild salmon, garlic, lemon, quinoa, cauliflower, chia seeds and olives frequently. Eat eggs, Skyr, and chicken moderately. And eat red meat rarely. Avoid entirely the packaged, processed, store-bought items that are loaded with additives.

…or Try the Japanese Art of Eating

Japan is doing something right! It currently holds the title of longest life span, according to the World Health Organization. This may have something to do with the size of their plates. When it comes to diet, the Japanese tend to eat smaller portions—specifically the size of a salad plate—and don't overstuff themselves. Centenarians studied in Okinawa stop eating when they are 80 percent full. They also tend to live seven years longer than Americans, according to a study, and have fewer cases of heart disease and cancer.

Eat This, Not That! Tip: Experiment with the 80% rule. OR at the very least, don't keep eating when you feel full.

Actually Use Those Vacation Days

Don't work so hard; your life depends on it. A Finnish study followed male businessman born between 1919 and 1934, and found that those who didn't sleep enough, were overworked, and didn't take enough time off (i.e. vacation) were 37 percent more likely to die between the years of 1974 and 2004. By 2015, some of the oldest participants, who always took their vacay, reached 81 to 96 years of age.

Eat This, Not That! Tip: Our current culture rewards non-stop go-and-do work. But at what cost? If you have vacation days, use them to unplug, and be firm with your boss if you must. Hell value your work more if you're alive than dead.

Binge Less

Each hour you binge Netflix, Hulu, HBO—the list goes on—after the age of 25 may cut your life by 22 minutes, according to research out of the University of Queensland, Australia. Those who spent an average of six hours in front of the tube per day were also likely to die five years earlier than those that didn't want TV at all.

Eat This, Not That! Tip: There are other reasons to stop clicking "next episode." They can be addictive and eat up your time. (Robert De Niro is currently suing an ex-employee because he watched 55 episodes of Friends in a row.) Enjoy your One Day at a Time—one episode at a time.