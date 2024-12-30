6 Harmful Walking Habits You Should Quit Now, Experts Say

Walking is often celebrated as a seamless, accessible, and effective way to get your body up and moving. It's a pretty straightforward exercise; however, certain walking habits can completely derail your progress and negatively impact your joint health, posture, and fitness. That's why we spoke with an expert who shares the most harmful walking habits you should quit now.

Habits like over-striding and slouching can place excess strain on your muscles and joints, causing pain or injury. "By being mindful of your walking form and making a few simple adjustments, you can reduce your risk of injury, improve your posture, and enhance your overall fitness," explains Cara D'Orazio, CPT, a group fitness instructor and specialist in sports conditioning through the American College of Sports Medicine. "Remember to pay attention to your foot strike, engage your core, and maintain good posture to get the most out of your walks."

Over-striding

The next time you lace up your walking shoes and head outdoors to get in your steps, check your stride.

"Over-striding occurs when you take long strides, often resulting in a heel strike that can put excessive stress on your joints," D'Orazio tells us. "This can lead to issues like shin splints, plantar fasciitis, and knee pain."

Slouching or Leaning Forward

Poor posture, whether slouching or leaning too far forward, can place unnecessary strain on your shoulders, neck, and back. As time passes, this habit can affect the alignment of your spine and decrease the effectiveness of your walking workouts.

"When you slouch or lean forward, you're more likely to experience back pain, headaches, and fatigue," D'Orazio adds.

Uneven Arm Swing

Walking with an uneven arm swing may not be on your radar—but it absolutely should be! This harmful habit can mess up your balance and cause unwanted strain. An uneven arm swing is typically caused by muscle imbalances or carrying something like your phone or a water bottle in one hand and not the other.

"An uneven arm swing can disrupt your balance and put unnecessary stress on your shoulders and upper back," D'Orazio says. "This can lead to issues like shoulder pain, tendonitis, and poor posture."

Landing on Your Heels

Another major walking no-no? Landing on your heels.

"Landing on your heels instead of your midfoot creates excessive impact forces that travel up through your ankles, knees, and hips," explains Michael Betts, director at TRAINFITNESS. "This jarring motion can cause shin splints and joint inflammation, especially on hard surfaces."

Walking with an Asymmetrical Gait

An asymmetrical gait happens when you walk with an uneven stride or favor your left leg over your right leg (or vice versa). "This can lead to issues like hip discomfort, knee pain, and lower back strain," D'Orazio tells us.

Not Engaging Your Core

Did you know that it's important to activate your core while you walk?

"Failing to engage your core muscles can lead to poor posture, back pain, and inefficient walking form," says D'Orazio. "When you engage your core, you're able to maintain better posture, generate more power, and reduce your risk of injury."