5 Chair Exercises That Restore Leg Strength Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

Building strong legs helps you conquer everyday tasks with ease.

Building strong legs is essential for leading an active, confident, and independent lifestyle as you age. In addition to helping you perform simple daily tasks like climbing stairs, bending over, and rising up from a seated position, strong legs can reduce your risk of falls and injuries, according to Harvard Health Publishing. The good news is you don’t need to sign up for an overpriced gym membership to get your legs into top shape. In fact, we spoke with Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island Certified Fitness Trainer and Owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, who shares five chair exercises that can help restore leg strength quicker than gym machines after you turn 60. Chakoian has 16+ years of experience under her belt training individuals of every age and level of fitness.

After 60, your body begins to lose fast-twitch muscle fibers in your legs, which are responsible for completing speedy, powerful movements—and they don’t return the way they once did.

“That loss shows up in everyday life pretty fast, whether it’s struggling to get up from a chair, feeling unsteady on uneven ground, or needing to hold onto something just to go up the stairs,” Chakoian tells us. “Balance takes a hit, too, because strong legs are basically what keep you upright and able to catch yourself when you stumble. When leg strength goes, a lot of independence quietly goes with it, things like driving, walking through a parking lot, or just moving around the house start to feel like more of an effort than they should.”

Gym machines make your joints assume fixed positions that aren’t always natural, which can end up doing more harm than good. A sturdy chair, however, allows your body to move in its own comfortable range.

“There’s no setup, no adjusting equipment, no learning curve; instead, you just sit and start. That simplicity makes it much easier to stay consistent, especially after a long break from exercise. Chair work also builds the kind of strength you actually use in real life, like standing up or walking,” Chakoian adds.

Below, she breaks down five chair exercises to add to your leg day routine.

Sit-to-Stand

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair, feet under your knees. Lean forward just a bit. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down.

Seated Leg Extensions

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair. Place your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for added stability. Lift your legs in front of you until your knees are completely extended. For max quad engagement, keep your toes flexed toward your shins the entire time. To increase the challenge, hold a dumbbell between your feet.

Seated March

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture as you continue to “march.”

Heel Raises

Begin sitting tall with both feet flat on the ground. Lift your heels up. Lower them back down.

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