11 Walmart Great Value Products Shoppers Say Beat Expensive Name Brands

Walmart's Great Value label has a strong following for good reason—the private selection offers affordable alternatives to the big name brands, at a significantly lower cost. Shoppers are loyal to the label because you can get near-replicas of popular food and household items, and some products are definitely better value than others. With thousands of items available, savvy customers have figured out how to get the most bang for their buck. Here are 11 Walmart Great Value products giving the "real thing" a run for its money, according to shoppers.

Great Value Glacier Ranch Tortilla Chips

Great Value Glacier Ranch Tortilla Chips ($1.74 to $5.49) are an excellent Doritos dupe, fans say. "The 'Glacier Ranch' chips (Doritos Cool Ranch mock) are actually really good," one customer said. "Texture of the chip is a tad different, but the flavor is pretty good."

Great Value Dipping Corn Chips

Walmart shoppers love the Great Value Dipping Corn Chips ($1.97). "Great Value Dipping Corn chips are literally just cheap Frito's," one Redditor says. "If I'm making chili I'll get the GV brand everyday. It's just going to get smothered in chili and stuff so doesn't matter. I will say they tend to go stale faster though," another wrote.

11 Walmart Products Shoppers Say They Will Never Buy Again

Great Value Chunk Light Tuna in Water

The Great Value Chunk Light Tuna in Water ($0.92) is a huge hit with Walmart shoppers. "The tuna is way better," one Redditor said. "That's actually one of the very few items where I really do feel like Great Value is better. Just opening the can you can see a huge difference," another agreed. "Great Value on water taste and looks way better than Starkist tuna in my opinion," one customer said.

The 25 Best Great Value Products at Walmart

Great Value Milk Chocolate Crispy Wafer Bar

Some Walmart shoppers love the Great Value Milk Chocolate Crispy Wafer Bar ($0.88), essentially the store's take on KitKat. "The Twix and the KitKat are better than the original brand but missed the mark on the Great Value Milky Way," one Redditor said.

Great Value Original Lowfat Yogurt

The Great Value Original Lowfat Yogurt (multiple flavors, $2.57 for four) are rated highly by shoppers. "The yogurts are on par with Yoplait brand," one customer said. "A lot of the yogurts are made by Dannon, who make just about all the yogurts. Source: ex dairy manager who had the CVP the stuff (cvp shows who the manufacturer is)," another in-the-know Redditor shared.

Great Value Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls

Customers say Great Value Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls ($9.64) are delicious. "Great Value pizza rolls are way better than Totino's pizza rolls," one Redditor says. "For some reason, I like these better.Probably because Totino's declined in quality and these kind of taste like old Totino's did (to me at least)," said another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Major Changes You'll See at Walmart Next Month

Great Value Breaded Chicken Nuggets

Great Value Breaded Chicken Nuggets ($11.93) are another hit with Walmart shoppers. "Chicken nuggets, idk why but they taste better than Tyson," one Redditor said. "Man. Yes. I noticed this too. Great Value nuggets texture is just… Better. Costco Tyson or Sam's club Perdue nuggets are dry and taste weird," another replied.

Great Value Pepperoni & Cheese Filled Sandwiches

The Great Value Pepperoni & Cheese Filled Sandwiches ($2.12 for two) are another excellent deal, customers say. "Their Hot Pockets use actual pepperoni slices instead of cubes. And the little baggies they cube in have the crisper lining. No cardboard box you assemble," one Redditor said.

Great Value Almond Crunchy Honey Oats Cereal

Many shoppers rave about the Great Value selection of breakfast cereals, including the Great Value Almond Crunchy Honey Oats Cereal ($2.80). "A lot of the cereals are way better imo. Captain Crunch, Pebbles, and the S'mores one are my house's go to picks. I used to buy their 'Fruit and Yogurt Awake' but they stopped stocking it. It was LEAGUES better than Special K," one Redditor commented. "Any GV cereals. Honey Nut o's, the generic for Cinnamon Life, Fruit Loops generic, etc. haven't found one that tastes bad," another agreed.

Great Value Classic Chippers Chocolate Chip Cookies

Walmart customers love the Great Value Classic Chippers Chocolate Chip Cookies ($3.00). "The Chips Ahoy cookies that aren't Chips Ahoy (but look exactly the same branding wise) taste exactly like Chips Ahoy for half the price," one happy shopper said.

Where To Get the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in America, According to Chefs

Great Value Party Size Barbecue Potato Chips

Customers say the Great Value potato chips (like the Great Value Party Size Barbecue Potato Chips, $2.86) are a bargain. "The $3 bags of GV potato chips are just as good as the $5.80 bags of Lays. I get them every time," one Redditor said. "The great value Salt and Vinegar kettle chips are better than any of the name brands," another claims.