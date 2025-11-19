11 Best Costco Finds From the New Weekly Warehouse Insider

Costco has so many sales happening simultaneously it can be hard to keep track of what’s on offer—but you’re guaranteed to find at least one must-have item to stock up on. This week’s warehouse insider deals are packed with gems, from kitchen appliances to fan-favorite supplements. So what should shoppers keep their eyes on right now? Here are 11 of the best Costco finds from the new weekly warehouse insider.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is on sale right now for $23.99 down from $34.99. One shopper says, “I’ve been using Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides for 2 years and I’m very happy with the results! It’s great for overall health — I’ve noticed improvements in my skin, hair, and joints.”

Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon

Costco shoppers can get 3 lbs of Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon for $45.39 this week. “I buy this salmon frequently and it is consistently good quality, flavor and color. My only complaint is that all the pieces are some variation of tail cuts. Some are closer to center cuts and others are definite tail cuts but there is rarely any center-cut pieces included,” one shopper commented.

Dash Disney Mickey & Friends No-Drip Waffle Maker

This adorable Dash Disney Mickey & Friends No-Drip Waffle Maker is $39.99 down from $49.99 and customers are big fans. “We love this waffle maker! Upgraded from the single Dash and it’s a total game changer—four waffles at once and super easy to clean. Even my skeptical husband says it was worth every penny!” one member said.

Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer

The Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Window & Light is currently $44.99 down from $59.99. “This is our second Gourmia air fryer,” one Costco shopper shared. “The first one lasted several years then suddenly just stopped. We hope this one will last a while as well. The best thing about this model is the depth of the basket. I can now fry two layers of fish or chicken at once.”

Huggies Plus Diapers

Parents of babies will be thrilled to see Huggies Plus Diapers are on sale right now for $39.99 down from $49.99. Members compare them favorably to the Kirkland Signature brand, with one shopper saying, “Great value. We got the Kirkland brand, and they caused severe diaper rash. Switched and in a day our baby was happy again. Heard from others that they had similar experiences with Kirkland brand.”

Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves

Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves are $16.49 right now for a 3 lb bag. “Sweet, crisp, fresh just the right mouth feel and taste,” one happy customer wrote.

Kirkland Signature Lobster Mac & Cheese

Kirkland Signature Lobster Mac & Cheese is $6.99 per pound, and perfect for a holiday side. “Costco has Lobster Mac and Cheese🦞This looks BEYOND delicious! We can’t wait to try it!” says the Costco Twins account.

Organic English Cucumbers

Organic English Cucumbers are $6.80 for three inside the warehouse right now. These cucumbers are double vacuum-packed so there’s likely to be the issues some customers report of the Costco produce going bad too fast.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie is $5.99 right now and a holiday must-have dessert. If you’re in the mood for some entertainment, this Redditor attempted to eat a whole pie by themselves and even hardcore Costco fans are appalled/impressed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Turkey Dinner with Stuffing and Gravy

The Kirkland Signature Turkey Dinner with Stuffing and Gravy is $3.99 per pound. “A few of my classmates and I split this when we couldn’t go home for Thanksgiving due to rotations…it was legit !!” one person commented via Instagram.

Kirkland Signature Bacon

Kirkland Signature Bacon is $19.28 for one pound right now. “This is the only bacon I buy. 10/10 would recommend,” one shopper said of the center-cut option.