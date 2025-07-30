 Skip to content

5 Walmart Groceries Shoppers Say Are “the Absolute Best”

Published on July 30, 2025 | 2:00 PM

Walmart is Sam’s Club’s sister store, so it shouldn’t be surprising that it is home to some super delicious grocery items. But for some reason, I was shocked to learn that Walmart also sells seriously delectable baked goods, pre-made deli items, and specialty foods. We did a little research, sourcing some of the best suggestions from shoppers, to find the “absolute best” Walmart items you probably don’t know about. Here are 5 Walmart groceries you don’t want to miss.

Pizza

Pizza products are not to be missed at Walmart, as they are delicious and cheap. The pizza-like flatbread in the deli are $5 and serve 2 or 3,” one shopper says. “I like to check out their take-n-bake pizzas. If i get there early enough I can find a few marked on clearance to take home and throw in the freezer. I find x-large cheese pizzas and medium supremes and pepperoni’s for $3.50 often,” another says.

Pies

I was surprised to learn that the Walmart bakery makes some of the most delicious pies. “I like their Large Apple Pie. It’s actually good. Like 6.40 or something. Only a dollar or something more than their small. Unfortunately the other fruit pies are not as good,” one Redditor reveals. “Their French apple pie with the crumble topping is fantastic,” another agrees.”I like their little mini pecan pies,” a third says.

Dairy Products, Including Cheese and Butter

Many shoppers confirm that Walmart is a sneaky good store to buy dairy products. “On the rare occasion I’ll have dairy these days, it’s cheapest at Walmart (Babybel cheese, sour cream, Kerrygold butter),” one shopper maintains. “Cheese (Aldi is cheaper by pennies, but doesn’t taste as good),” another says.

Gluten-Free Food

If you don’t eat gluten, Walmart is an excellent resource. “They have the best selection of gluten free foods in my metro area,” one shopper reveals. “That’s true. They really do. Their dry goods (inner aisles in grocery) really have great selection overall with brands, and their ‘great value’ brand is offering more and more copies of things every day and very comparable to name brand,” another says.

Great Value Ready To Cook Tortillas

Many shoppers are fans of the Great Value Ready To Cook Tortillas, which are available in various sizes, ranging from soft taco to fajita. “Their uncooked flour tortillas are great if you love good tortillas,” one maintains.

