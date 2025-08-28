7 Best New Walmart Food Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Walmart shoppers are used to incredibly low prices for both private label and big name brands, and the store doesn’t disappoint. The new items available right now are a big hit with customers who appreciate a great bargain without sacrificing quality. From protein drinks to tasty snacks, sweet treats, salsas, and new dips, there are plenty of fun new products to choose from. So which should you keep an eye on? Here are seven of the best new foods at Walmart right now.

DiGiorno Premium Wood Fired Style Crust Pizza

Walmart shoppers can now enjoy the DiGiorno Premium Pepperoni Wood Fired Style Crust Pizza ($5.87). “I’m not fond of frozen pizza but this one I really loved. Very tasty,” one customer said. “Best frozen pizza yet….. a new champ,” another agreed.

Oikos Chocolate Protein Shake

The Oikos Chocolate Protein Shake ($9.97) is a big hit with Walmart shoppers. “I love that this product not only has prebiotic fiber, but also no carrageenan. When I ranked it on Yuka, the score was excellent. I will continue to repurchase these protein shakes, they are now my go to,” one said.

Snack Factory Pop’ums White Cheddar Pretzel Snacks

Snack Factory Pop’ums White Cheddar Pretzel Snacks ($3.93) are another hit with Walmart customers. “Love these, they are crispy not hard excellent flavor. May cost a little more than other snacks but worth it!” one shopper said.

HERDEZ Mild Chunky Salsa

Walmart now has the HERDEZ Chunky Salsa in Mild ($2.96). “This is a great chunky salsa. Just the right amount of texture without being watery or super thick like some other brands. The taste is nice and fresh void of a ‘jarred’ flavor. The heat was also perfect nice flavor so you know it’s there but doesn’t linger so it shouldn’t be a problem for people with a low spice tolerance,” one shopper said.

SToK Cold Brew Coffee

The SToK Cold Brew Energy Mocha Cream Energy Coffee is $2.88 and a fan-favorite new item. “Good Taste, and Real energy from the caffeine and B vitamins, Better than most on the market today,” one shopper said. “Can’t stop! Ever since I’ve found these they are a MUST. SO GOOD!” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Caramel Candy Bars

Walmart shoppers can’t get enough of the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Caramel Candy Bars, which are perfect for making s’mores. “This is the most delicious chocolate ever. The caramel in the middle makes it excellent for making s’mores. It’s nice and gooey and creamy.. this is one of my favorite chocolates by far. I love it and it is my go to now for making s’mores!” one happy shopper said.

Hillshire Snacking Dips & Spreads

The new Hillshire Snacking Dips & Spreads in Pepperoni, Garlic & Herb Cheese ($2.97) are another hit with Walmart customers. “This snack is excellent but difficult to eat. I need to add something to use to spread the cheese. The toasted rounds break trying to get a portion of the spread. Now I know I will throw something in my lunch to spread it with,” one shopper said.