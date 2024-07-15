5 Foods Worth 'Sprinting' to Walmart For, According to a Super Fan

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Walmart's aisles are absolutely packed with great products, from little-known fast-food dupes to dietician-approved weight loss finds. And according to one super fan, some Walmart foods are so delectable that they're worth booking it to your nearest store at the earliest opportunity.

TikToker @morganchompz has developed a massive following with her reviews of chain restaurants and grocery products. And in a recent viral video with more than 43,000 views, she gave fellow fans the lowdown on all the foods "worth sprinting to Walmart for."

Though Walmart sells a plethora of classic name-brand products, the TikToker highlighted lesser-known products from the retailer's private labels, such as Great Value, Marketside, and Bettergoods. So if you've been itching to try out these house brands but aren't quite sure where to start, this list may be able to point you in the right direction.

Here are the five Walmart foods the TikToker says shoppers should grab!

Marketside No Bake Blueberry Cheesecake Parfait

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 480

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 4 g

Cheesecake or blueberry pie? With Walmart's Marketside No Bake Blueberry Cheesecake Parfait, you won't have to decide between the two iconic desserts. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The refrigerated treat features layers of creamy cheesecake, blueberry pie filling, and graham cracker crumbles that the TikToker said are "like some of the best slightly salty graham cracker crumbles I've ever had."

"Everything about this is delicious. It's like cheesecake and blueberry pie in one next up," she added.

The 4.9-ounce parfaits are currently selling for $2.98 at my local Walmart in central New Jersey, though prices and availability could vary.

Great Value Three Cheese Shells and Cheese

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 400

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g, Trans Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 760 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 9 g

Walmart's Great Value Three Cheese Shells & Cheese is not only extremely tasty, but it's also quite a steal, according to @morganchompz. The TikToker compared the private-label Walmart item to Annie's, which she said is her favorite boxed macaroni and cheese brand. As a bonus, each box is extremely affordable at just $0.58.

"This is buttery, rich, and the cheese has a nice creaminess to it. And it gets in all the little pockets of those shells—absolutely phenomenal for a 50-cent box."

Great Value Sweet Hawaiian Rolls

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you already adore King's Hawaiian Rolls, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for Walmart's private-label version of the product. According to @morganchompz, the Great Value Sweet Hawaiian Rolls are "just as soft, sweet, and pillowy as [the] name brand." The rolls are currently available in 12-packs for $2.68 at the retailer.

Marketside Cinnamon Swirl Iced Cake

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 200

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: less than 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 2 g

Walmart offers a variety of sliced loaf cakes under its Marketside private-label brand, from chocolate to banana nut. But @morganchompz says the Iced Cinnamon Sliced Loaf Cake is a cut above the rest.

"It's like a cinnamon roll and coffee cake all in the form of a loaf cake, with just the right amount of icing on top. Seriously, so good chilled in the fridge for a bit."

Eight-count boxes of the cake slices are currently selling for $4.98.

bettergoods Smoked Gouda Mac N' Cheese Chips

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

This past April, Walmart introduced a brand-new "bettergoods" grocery line that features 300 low-priced, chef-inspired products. The new Smoked Gouda Mac N' Cheese-Flavored Wavy Potato Chips that debuted as part of this line have already garnered major praise from @morganchompz.

"They are so packed full of flavor. They've got that delicious bite of gouda, and they're so coated and crunchy. I will be buying another bag of these," the TikToker said.

Eight-ounce bags of the snack are currently selling for $2.44.