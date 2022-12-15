Grocery shopping can be a hassle. Wouldn't it be helpful if you could complete the mundane errand by simply sending a few texts? Walmart has read our collective minds and delivered on this fantasy.

America's largest retailer just rolled out a new Text to Shop feature, which allows you to send in your grocery orders to Walmart via text message. All you need to do to enroll is log into your Walmart account and provide the phone number you'd like to use to text Walmart.

Because Text to Shop is linked to your Walmart account, the retail giant has access to the items you usually order and can easily reorder them for you. To browse brand new items you haven't previously purchased, you can text Walmart what you're looking for, and the store will provide you with a few options to choose from. You may also swap out items as needed.

Once you're done shopping, you can review your cart and check out through text message or using the Walmart app. You can then choose to have your order delivered or schedule a pickup.

"We know that for busy families and young professionals, finding opportunities to slow down and live in the moment is a priority. That's what inspired Text to Shop," Dominique Essig, vice president of conversational commerce at Store No8, Walmart's technology incubator, wrote in a company blog post.

Text to Shop, which was developed by Store No. 8 and Walmart's global technology team, underwent beta testing in select markets in October of 2021. This new tool isn't Walmart's first text message-focused venture, though.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In 2018, Walmart unveiled Jetblack, a subscription service that provided customers with access to personal shoppers via text message. However, the $50-per-month service, which was the first portfolio company to launch from Store No. 8, shut down in 2020 after showing to be an unprofitable operation. According to The Wall Street Journal, the subscription service was losing about $15,000 per member annually as of 2019.