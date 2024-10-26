8 Best Trader Joe’s Seafood Items To Score Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you're searching for a creative seasoning blend, a crowd-friendly appetizer, or a dessert that screams fall, Trader Joe's is one grocery chain that's guaranteed to offer some intriguing finds. And its seafood selection is no exception.

Walk down your store's refrigerated section or frozen food aisle, and you'll come across an array of fish options like salmon, tuna, and cod. Peruse the shelf-stable items and you'll spot several different canned varieties, such as smoked trout and oysters.

There are all sorts of items from the sea that you'll want to keep in mind the next time you visit the neighborhood grocery store chain. Here are eight of the best seafood products you can snag at TJ's right now.

Tempura Shrimp

Nutrition information unavailable.

Crispy fried shrimp is often a crowd-pleaser, and Trader Joe's makes preparing this popular dish even easier by offering a frozen version that you can pan-fry or crisp up in the oven or air fryer. Each box, which costs $7.99, also includes a packet of soy dipping sauce.

Multiple shoppers recently took to Reddit to rave about this product. "These are so delicious!! You can serve them [in] so many ways. I love them in tacos-make an Asian slaw and add some spicy mayo!" one TJ's customer recommended.

"We make this often in the air fryer and pair it with the frozen rice that just has to be microwaved. Quick and delicious meal!" another one shared.

8 Coveted Trader Joe's Items Shoppers are Going Crazy for This Year

Wild Raw Argentinian Red Shrimp

Nutrition : (About 6 Frozen Shrimp)

Calories : 60

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

Another popular shrimp product is the Wild Raw Argentinian Red Shrimp. Each bag costs $11.99 and contains 20 to 25 large, peeled, and deveined shrimp, which have a rich, sweet flavor and a texture similar to lobster.

While the recipe possibilities are limitless, one way shoppers have transformed the shellfish is by using them as the starring protein in a lobster bisque pasta recipe that went viral earlier this year.

Sesame Crusted Smoked Ahi Tuna

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Package)

Calories : 70

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

Ahi tuna fans, it's time to celebrate. The Sesame Crusted Smoked Ahi Tuna is finally back on the shelves. Available for $6.99, each package contains ahi tuna that's been smoked over hardwood, encrusted in black and white sesame seeds, and sliced thin. The grocery chain notes that this product has "the texture of smoked salmon, the meaty flavor of high-quality fresh tuna, the crunch of sesame, and just a touch of mild smokiness." Pair it with your favorite bagel, add it to a salad, or enjoy it straight out of the package!

10 Best New Trader Joe's Items You Can Score in October

Canned Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can, Drained)

Calories : 110

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 17 g

Canned seafood has been having a moment over the last couple of years, and Trader Joe's Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil recently captured the attention of shoppers. Priced at $3.99, each can includes Humboldt-variety squid packed in extra virgin olive oil and sea salt. According to the grocer, the product features a "mild, slightly briny flavor and tender, meaty texture."

Shoppers have enjoyed the squid in all sorts of ways. One recommended sautéeing the seafood with tomatoes and garlic and pairing it with toasted bread. Another said they've been using it to make a "quick ceviche" with pico de gallo, one diced avocado, lime juice, and salt.

Farm Raised Lightly Smoked Salmon

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tin)

Calories : 190

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 21 g

Priced at $3.69, each can of the Farm Raised Lightly Smoked Salmon contains skinless, boneless, applewood-smoked salmon packed in extra virgin olive oil. Smoked salmon fans enjoy the canned fish in a variety of ways, including on a toasted bagel, avocado toast, and so on.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"My go-to is over rice with avocado, cucumber, cilantro, salad greens, coconut aminos, spicy mayo, sesame seeds. This is a go-to dinner for me," one Reddit user wrote.

8 Spooky Trader Joe's Items Customers Are Buying Up This Fall

Lightly Smoked Mussels

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can, Drained)

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

If you're a fan of mussels, Trader Joe's offers an easy option that doesn't require you to pull the meat out of its shell: Lightly Smoked Mussels. These are priced at $2.29 and packaged in extra virgin olive oil. One popular way to enjoy the mussels, which social media users have referred to as "viral," is mixing the shellfish with lemon juice and chili crisp and serving the the mixture atop toasted ciabatta bread with butter.

Farm Raised Hardwood Smoked Trout Fillets

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

Keeping the list of canned seafood items going, Trader Joe's Hardwood Smoked Trout Fillets are also a winner among shoppers. One fan called the item the store's "best kept secret." Each can costs $4.49 and features smoked trout fillets packed in canola oil.

In a Reddit thread dedicated to the store's canned seafood options, one commenter wrote that this product is "hands down the best one." Pair the trout with crackers, add it on top of a salad, or turn it into a dip.

I Tried 15 Trader Joe's Fall Items & the Best Was Deliciously Unique

Cod Provençale

Nutrition : (Per 1 Container)

Calories : 370

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 540 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 23 g

For a full seafood meal that requires little effort on your end, Trader Joe's offers a frozen Cod Provençale dish for just $4.99. This features a piece of cod, rice, and ratatouille, the French vegetable dish traditionally made with zucchini, tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant. To prepare this meal, you can either microwave it for six to seven minutes or bake it in the oven for 40 to 50 minutes.