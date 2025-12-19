We Reviewed New Costco Deals and These 11 Are the Best Buys

From appliances to food gifts, these Costco deals stand out as true steals.

Costco has some fantastic deals happening right now on everything from fan-favorite kitchen appliances to last-minute gift ideas. Whether online or at your local warehouse, there are some great bargains to be found as the year wraps up. Some of the sales are good, but some are truly outstanding and worth taking advantage of immediately before prices go back to normal. So what should members keep their eye on? Here are 11 of the best deals going at Costco right now.

Rastelli’s Petite Filet Mignon & Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Costco currently has the Rastelli’s Petite Filet Mignon & Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Surf & Turf for $120 off ($229.99 down from $349.99). “Sent this as a gift and it was a real hit. They loved the crab cakes and filets. They been eating the crab cakes and filets on the weekends. This was a great gift to send. Excellent quality filets and the crab cakes are phenomenal,” one shopper said.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

The fan-favorite Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker is on sale for $149.99 down from $189.99. “Makes perfect creamy ice cream at home with very little effort. Easy to use, easy to clean, and totally worth it,” one happy Costco member shared.

Vitamix Alta Pro Blender

Costco has the Vitamix Alta Pro Blender on a great deal right now—$100 off, at $299.99 down from $399.99. “I love my new Vitamix. This is my third Vitamix, but this is the best. I make smoothies for breakfast every day and use them a lot. The new one blends everything perfectly, greens, whole bananas with peel, oats and protein powders without clinging to the sides very quickly. Couldn’t live without it,” one fan said.

Cadet TORO Bully Hide Chews

Pet owners will appreciate the Cadet TORO Bully Hide Chews All-Natural Dog Chews, on sale for $47.99 down from $59.99. One Costco shopper noted the value, saying, “My two Labradors get so much enjoyment from these bulky sticks. They’re fairly priced compared to some other brands.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

D’Artagnan Gourmet Roasting Ham & Luxury Charcuterie Gift Box

This one is a special gift set idea: The D’Artagnan 13-piece Gourmet Roasting Ham & Luxury Charcuterie Gift Box is on sale for $149.99 down from $209.99. “I bought this as a gift for my son’s family and they LOVED it!!!” one Costco shopper shared.

Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles With Sea Salt

Costco has the Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles With Sea Salt for $24.99 down from $34.99. “With just a hint of salt, these tasty morsels melt in your mouth. Such a treat!” one happy shopper said.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste

Costco’s pricing on the Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste is already highly competitive, but right now customers can get 8 oz for $19.99 down from $29.99. One Costco member says “Best vanilla paste I have ever tasted. I will keep buying this. Please keep carrying it in the Costco stores.”

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker

The Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker is on a great deal right now, $249.99 down from $309.99. One Costco shopper raved about the versatility of this appliance, saying it’s ideal for entertaining. “Party pleaser! So many drinks and combinations to make, easy to use, easy to clean. From milkshakes to slushies, treat for both kids and adults. Highly recommended!”

Comvita Certified UMF 20+ (MGO 829+) Raw Manuka Honey

Really good manuka honey is essential during cold and flu season, like the Comvita Certified UMF 20+ (MGO 829+) Raw Manuka Honey ($99.99 down from $139.99). “Great product and high potency. This is great immunity and prevention. The price when it was on sale is unbeatable,” one shopper said.

Sodastream Terra CQC Bundle

Costco has the Sodastream Terra CQC Bundle for a fantastic deal right now: Just $59.99 down from $99.99. “Purchased this as a gift for my brother-in-law. He loves it. I have the same model, but this one came with a third water bottle, which is really great,” one member shared.

ZWILLINGS 10-piece Cast Iron Fondue Set

ZWILLINGS 10-piece Cast Iron Fondue Set is now $59.99 down from $99.99. “This gift is ideal as one can put a fun meal together quickly with the Fondue set. No electric wires (like the old Fondue sets) and after the preparation over the stove, the cast iron helps retain the heat,” one shopper shared.