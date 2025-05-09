5 Low-Calorie Restaurant Meals for Your Calorie Deficit

You eat great all week, getting protein at breakfast, packing your lunch and portioning out your dinner. But then the weekend comes, or a social event with friends or coworkers pops up, and you know that all your hard work is going to be undone in a single meal because of restaurant food. Sound familiar?

While eating in restaurants is generally a more caloric affair than eating at home, you don't have to blow your healthy eating routine just because you're ordering off a menu. In fact, once you realize that there are low calorie options all around you (and not just at fancy salad places but at chain restaurants and even fast-food joints) a world of possibilities opens up to you.

Keeping your calories in check while dining out can actually be a fun challenge. When you find a meal that's yummy and satisfying and low in calories it's a major score. Read on for our favorite meals to eat at chain restaurants that are all around 500 calories, give or take. They'll make you realize that you don't have to munch on a side salad the next time you go out or trade your healthy habits in order to have a social life. Which of the following would you most like to try?

Panera – Mediterranean Veggie & Creamy Tomato Soup

SERVING SIZE : 1 meal

CALORIES : 500

FAT : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

SODIUM : 1410 mg

CARBS : 63 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)

PROTEIN : 12 g

A half portion of the Mediterranean Veggie sandwich served with a cup of Creamy Tomato Soup sounds like the perfect meal. Soup is always comforting and filling and the sandwich will give you a healthy heap of veggies – and something to chew on.

The Mediterranean Veggie contains zesty sweet peppers, feta, sliced cucumbers, crisp mixed greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onions and hummus on Panera's Tomato Basil Miche. Give it a try for a meal that really hits all the right notes.

McDonald's – Cheeseburger and Small Fries

Cheeseburger:



SERVING SIZE : 1 burger

CALORIES : 300

FAT : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

SODIUM : 720 mg

CARBS : 31 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)

PROTEIN : 15 g

Small Fries:



SERVING SIZE : 1 fries

CALORIES : 230

FAT : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

SODIUM : 190 mg

CARBS : 31 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

You may not associate eating at McDonald's with staying on track with your calories, but the beauty thing is that there are options that won't bust your diet (or your belt) here. The McDonald's cheeseburger is topped with a tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese – it's a classic! While a small fries does put this meal slightly over 500 calories, you'll feel like you've had a complete dinner. And did you know that their fries contain 0g of trans fat per labeled serving? These golden fries feel like a splurge, but guess what, you've stayed on track with this low cal meal.

Red Robin – Ensenada Chicken Platter

SERVING SIZE : two chicken breasts

CALORIES : 510

FAT : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

SODIUM : 1920 mg

CARBS : 17 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

PROTEIN : 57 g

The Ensenada Chicken Platter at Red Robin comes with one or two ancho-grilled chicken breasts, house-made salsa and salsa-ranch dressing and is served with mixed greens with cheddar, tomato and tortilla strips. This high-protein dish will keep you full for hours. The salsa and ranch give it a nice kick of flavor, and the tortilla strips are here to provide the crunch. This is one meal you definitely won't feel deprived eating (and for just 510 calories why not go for 2 chicken breasts instead of one?).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili's – Santa Fe Chicken Salad with Grilled Chicken

SERVING SIZE : 1 order

CALORIES : 540

FAT : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

SODIUM : 1510 mg

CARBS : 24 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 7 g)

PROTEIN : 35 g

The Santa Fe Chicken Salad with Grilled Chicken made our list because it's one of the healthiest things on the menu at Chili's. Made with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro, tortilla strips, house-made ranch and a drizzle of Santa Fe sauce, it has the macronutrients you need and maybe even more importantly, it's high on flavor. You can definitely feel superior eating this while your friends tuck into sloppy burgers and ribs.

Texas Roadhouse – Dallas Filet

SERVING SIZE : 6 oz.

CALORIES : 270

FAT : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

SODIUM : 720 mg

CARBS : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 45 g

For a steak dinner that's under 500 calories Texas Roadhouse has you covered. The Dallas Filet is their most tender steak, and it's served with 2 sides. You can choose to order the 6 oz or the 8 oz version of this steak but if you're trying to keep calories in check (and enjoy some sides) the 6 oz should be perfectly satisfying. Order it with green beans (100 calories) and sauteed mushrooms (120 calories) and you've got a complete meal that's sophisticated, savory and high in protein. You're practically guaranteed a weight loss day the next morning – and believe it or not, you also dined out!