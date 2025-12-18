Wendy’s Is Bringing Back the Sauce Fans Wouldn’t Stop Asking For

Wendy’s confirms the return of its Sweet and Sour sauce after months of fan backlash.

Wendy’s has been making some changes lately that not all fans are happy about: The move from whole leaf romaine lettuce to a pre-shredded iceberg caused a huge ruckus online (people are still complaining about it months later) but there is some good news on the horizon.

Wendy’s removed the beloved Sweet and Sour Sauce from the menu a few months ago, and fans were horrified. “Wendy’s just discontinued Sweet and Sour Sauce. I actually cannot believe that this is happening. I LOVE the sweet and sour sauce and they discontinued it for this monstrosity of a condiment [Sweet Chili]. I’m at a loss for words…Don’t know if i’ll step foot inside one again,” one Redditor said. Another responded in similar dramatic fashion, saying, “That makes me furious cause they have bomb S&S. Now I’m scared to even see the rest of these new sauces coming, I’ll lose my mind if they change the BBQ cause that’s my next favorite at Wendy’s. Oh man my blood pressure is through the roof just from reading this 😂😂😂 .”

Luckily, the blood pressure of Wendy’s diners can return to normal after the chain announced the fan-favorite Sweet and Sour dipping sauce will be back on the menu in 2026. Wendy’s announced the return of the sauce via social media, with the help of one of Sweet and Sour’s biggest fans, @JustJazzyIdk, and the frankly hilarious comment “Bullying works apparently” (Wendy’s social media has always been on point).

“We know that our fans’ passion for Sweet and Sour isn’t a one-off! It’s safe to say, sauces are having a moment. After surveying fans nationwide, the data shows that when eating chicken tenders, nuggets or strips, 77% of consumers say sauce ‘makes the meal,’ and 9 in 10 Americans use dipping sauces,” the chain says.

Fans of other discontinued sauces are now begging Wendy's to hear their pleas. "Oh my God, please bring back the ghost pepper sauce. I am begging you. I literally only ate there for a ghost for sauce. Please bring it back. Please bring it back. Please bring it back. Please bring it back. Please bring it back. I'll say 1 million times again," one person commented on the Instagram post. "Tell them bring back the Ghost pepper ranch this new scorchin hot isn't the same 💔💔💔," another complained.

The lettuce drama and return of the prodigal sauce is not the only big event recently—Wendy’s just declared November 15 as the first ever annual “Frosty Day”, falling on the anniversary of the very first Wendy’s restaurant opening back in 1969. “Frosty has been at the heart of our menu since the very beginning – a treat that embodies the tradition, innovation and legacy Wendy’s continues to stand for today,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, The Wendy’s Company. “So it’s only fitting that we officially claimed November 15 as Frosty Day, a new tradition dedicated to our loyal customers and Frosty fans. We invite everyone to raise a spoon (or fry) and join us in celebrating this iconic frozen dessert!”