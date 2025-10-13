5 Big Wendy’s Changes Happening This Week

It’s all happening at Wendy’s right now—new menu items, new ingredients, and new locations, and of course the fans have plenty to say. The fast-food chain is leaning in hard when it comes to delicious chicken options on the menu, plus a whole bunch of new sauces in larger containers to encourage dipping. So what should customers keep an eye out for right now at their favorite burger chain? Here are five new Wendy’s changes happening this week.

New Chicken Tenders

Wendy’s just launched new white meat chicken tenders (“Tendys”) on menus nationwide, complete with six new dipping sauces available in double the size for ultimate dippability: Wendy’s Signature, Sweet Chili, Scorchin’ Hot, Creamy Ranch, Honey BBQ, and Honey Mustard. “I had them the other day and I really liked them, I will definitely be back for them. Mine were a good size,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shredded Lettuce

Wendy’s highly controversial switch from whole leaf lettuce to shredded iceberg has been rolling out across locations and should be complete across the country, and customers are not happy. “Iceberg lettuce is the worst. It tastes like soggy strips of paper. One of the things I loved about Wendy’s is they were like the only fast food place that still used romaine lettuce,” one annoyed customer said.

New Union Gap Location

Wendy’s continues to expand and just opened a new location in Union Gap, Washington, just Yakima Air Terminal and the first in the area in almost a decade. “If people are stopping, they’re going to stop not just to eat, but maybe they’re going to stop to shop,” says President and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, Kristi Foster. “It’s just going to draw people to that area.”

Free Fries

Wendy’s celebrated Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl by handing out free fries to lucky customers who made at least a $5 purchase. “Dip your fries in Scorchin’ Hot sauce: (bold orange, and absolutely showstopping) or try one of the other six new dipping sauces like Honey BBQ (because every showgirl needs options) 😉 ,” the chain said.

Kids Love Tendys

The new Tendys are also available as part of Wendy’s kids meals. “Younger Tendys fans can also enjoy the product as a two-piece serving in a Wendy’s Kids’ Meal®, complete with one dipping sauce. The experience doesn’t stop at flavor. Tendys arrive in all-new packaging built for dunking, with a dip-cup cutout that holds Wendy’s new sauces,” the chain says.