Wendy's Debuts New Chicken & Waffles-Inspired Menu Item—But There's a Catch

Chicken and waffles is an American staple, beloved for its combination of sweet and salty, soft and crunchy, and just all-around satisfying. Now, Wendy's is putting its own twist on the popular comfort food with a new item that combines two thing the chain does well: chicken and breakfast.

For a limited time, the fast-food chain will be selling its Classic Chicken Strips and Homestyle French Toast Sticks, all bundled together. However, the new duo will only be available at Wendy's locations in Canada.

According to Wendy's, the new menu innovation was discovered after the chain launched its Homestyle French Toast Sticks as an all-day offering in October. The chain noted in a press release that this "opened a world of possibilities for new pairings with the Wendy's menu."

As highlighted by the chain, this new menu offering was inspired by a customer creation. A few weeks ago, TikTok user @malakshagara5 paired a Wendy's chicken strip with a French toast stick after a chicken strip accidentally showed up in the food order. "This is so good," the social media user said. "This is a winner."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy's has since dubbed this incident "syrupdipity" and reposted the TikTok on its Instagram, writing, "Honestly, just mad we didn't think of this first." From there, multiple Instagram users expressed their excitement about the food pairing in the post's comments section.

"I just got it!!! Soooo good," one fan wrote. "Yes I absolutely need this in my life," another one added.

The chicken strip and french toast combo landed on Wendy's menus in Canada just two weeks later.

"At Wendy's, we listen to our customer's cravings and take inspiration from the two-way conversations we have with our fans on social media," Liz Geraghty, chief marketing officer, international, at The Wendy's Company, said in the press release. "Pairing two of our most beloved menu items from breakfast and rest of day, our fans inspired us to make the launch of Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks official."

Although Wendy's customers in the U.S. will have to cross the border to snag this menu innovation, there are still some exciting new items they can score without needing a passport. For instance, yesterday, the fast-food chain rolled out its new Pretzel Baconator.

Available for a limited time, this new burger is a variation of the original Baconator, featuring a half-pound beef patty, American cheese, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo on pretzel bun. " You can't top a Baconator. So we twisted it," Wendy's writes on its website.