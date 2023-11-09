Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Nuggets For the Rest Of 2023—Here's How to Get Yours

From debuting new seasonal beverages to releasing Thanksgiving dinner bundles, food and beverage chains alike are rolling out various offerings to make the holiday season just a little more festive. Now, Wendy's is joining in on the fun with the introduction of a brand-new freebie.

Until the end of 2023, customers can score a free six-piece order of chicken nuggets—in classic or spicy—every Wednesday with any purchase. Since the deal, aptly named "Wendy's Wednesday," kicked off yesterday, customers can redeem their free nuggets for seven more weeks. That means Dec. 27 will be the final day to claim your free order.

To redeem this deal, all you need to do is visit the Wendy's app or website, or scan the digital Wendy's Rewards offer code in-restaurant.

"Fans are looking for the hottest holiday deals, the deal that can't be beat—and Wendy's is answering with the hottest gift of the season," Wendy's said in a press release. "America's favorite redhead is spreading the holiday spirit and helping fans beat the holiday slump with free Chicken Nuggets every hump day."

In addition to dishing out free chicken nuggets until 2024, Wendy's is spreading holiday cheer this season by bringing back its Peppermint Frosty on Nov. 14. Launched last year, this seasonal treat features the signature vanilla Frosty mixed with peppermint flavoring. The Peppermint Frosty will replace the chain's Pumpkin Spicy Frosty, which appeared on menus for the first time in September.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The November deals don't stop at the new Wendy's Wednesday promotion. On Nov. 11, the fast-food chain will be offering a free breakfast combo to veterans and active military members in honor of Veterans Day. To score this complimentary meal, customers will just need to present their valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card. The deal will be available during breakfast hours.

Some breakfast combo options include the Sausage, Egg and Cheese English Muffin, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and Breakfast Baconator. All breakfast combos come with an order of seasoned potatoes and a drink.