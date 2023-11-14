Wendy's Is Launching a Major Holiday Item Today

Wendy's Peppermint Frosty is making its grand nationwide return today—but that's not the only festive treat hitting the chain's menu on Nov. 14.

The burger giant just announced that it's debuting a brand-new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew to help ring in the fast-approaching holiday season. The drink features peppermint syrup and classic Frosty creamer swirled with cold-brewed coffee and served over ice. With this debut, Wendy's customers now have four different Frosty Cream Cold Brew flavors to choose from: chocolate, vanilla, caramel, and peppermint.

"With the holidays around the corner, it's the perfect time to introduce the all-new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew together with the return of Wendy's beloved Peppermint Frosty," John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation at for Wendy's, said in a statement. "Our fans consistently crave new, innovative Frosty flavors, so we embraced the flavor of the season with not one, but two sweet treats to savor throughout the holidays."

In addition to launching the Peppermint Frosty and Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew today, Wendy's has one more goodie lined up for fans right now. The chain is offering a free small Frosty or small Frosty Cream Cold Brew from Nov. 14 through Nov. 19. Customers can cash in on the offer through the Wendy's app, no purchase required.

"There is no better way to share holiday cheer with our fans than giving the gift of a free Frosty or Frosty Cream Cold Brew," Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for Wendy's, said in a statement. "When we say Free, we mean it! This offer is no purchase required so we can truly surprise and delightour fans during the holidays with a sweet treat and even sweeter offer available in the Wendy's app."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The return of the winter-themed Peppermint Frosty means that Wendy's customers can no longer order the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Frosty that first debuted this past fall. The minty treat will take its place on the Wendy's menu alongside the classic Chocolate Frosty.

This year has been a particularly notable one in terms of Frosty innovations. Between the Peppermint Frosty, Pumpkin Spice Frosty, and Strawberry Frosty that returned to menus this past spring, Wendy's has now launched three seasonal flavors of its signature frozen treat in 2023.

Li previously told Eat This, Not That! that his team has been very conscientious when developing these limited-edition flavors because the Frosty is such a beloved staple among fans.

"We're so careful about things that have a lot of legacy and history to [Wendy's founder] Dave Thomas, and the Frosty definitely does," he said.

Li also noted that the fan response to these seasonal Frosty flavors has been very positive, which paves the way for even more flavor innovations. So customers could very well see more limited-edition Frosty and Frosty Cream Cold Brew options hit menus in the future.

"By building these flavors for fans, we build up more occasions and more opportunities for our fans to just create these memorable experiences," he said.