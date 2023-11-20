Wendy's Just Launched a Brand-New Baconator

Wendy's just launched an exciting new spin on one of its most iconic burgers that may excite even the most diehard fans.

Starting today, Nov. 20, Wendy's is now offering a brand-new Pretzel Baconator at restaurants nationwide. The sizable sandwich has many of the classic elements of the original Baconator: a half pound of fresh beef, six pieces of Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo. However, it swaps out the classic burger bun with the same pretzel bun customers may already know and love from the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger—a limited-edition menu item that last returned to Wendy's back in 2022.

While the addition of a pretzel bun is a simple switch, it does make Wendy's already iconic Baconator stand out even more in the word of fast-food. Neither of Wendy's biggest rivals—McDonald's and Burger King—currently offer a burger that comes with a pretzel bun. Fans also already adore both the regular Baconator and the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, so fusing the two together may pique their interests even more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"You can't top a Baconator. So we twisted it," Wendy's wrote in the burger's description on its website.

This exciting new menu item will only be available for a limited time, so any interested fans shouldn't wait too long before heading over to grab one. It currently costs $9.99 at my local Wendy's in New Jersey, making it the most expensive burger on the menu right now. However, prices may vary depending on the location.

This isn't the only exciting item to hit the Wendy's menu recently. Returning after its initial debut in 2022, Wendy's brought back its seasonal Peppermint Frosty on Nov. 14. It features peppermint flavors combined with Wendy's creamy Frosty base in a festive nod to the winter holidays.

On the same day that the Peppermint Frosty made its grand return, Wendy's also debuted a brand-new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew to help celebrate the holiday season. The caffeinated drink is a combination of peppermint syrup, Frosty creamer, and cold-brewed coffee served over ice. With this debut, Wendy's customers now have four different Frosty Cream Cold Brew flavors to choose from: chocolate, vanilla, caramel, and peppermint.

Customers can score both seasonal treats for a limited time at restaurants nationwide.