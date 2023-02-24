Wendy's Famous Chili Is Coming to a Grocery Store Near You

Long gone are the days when you could only score fast-food items from the chains themselves. From White Castle's sliders to Chick-fil-A's famous sauce, fast-food chain mainstays have made their way into the grocery stores to satisfy fans' cravings from the comfort of their homes.

Now, there's yet another popular item that is landing on supermarket shelves. As reported by Instagram account @snackolator, Conagra Brands recently announced at the 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference that Wendy's chili is coming to grocery stores this year.

"What do you think of being able to have Wendy's chili anytime you want at home?," @snackolator wrote in the post's caption. The Instagram announcement has since garnered more than 100 comments, with many social media users delighting in the news.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I'm already obsessed with this concept. So excited 😊," one person wrote. "❤️👏❤️👏 my world has now been forever changed," someone else chimed in. One Instagrammer also noted that the product is "already on the shelves" at a nearby Kroger location.

However, not everyone was excited about this new grocery product launch. One user commented, "Why? It's so bland and watery. There are better Wendy's items to sell in stores." Another one wrote, "Pass. If I want Wendy's chili I'll go to Wendy's."

Although Wendy's has not made an official announcement about its chili coming to grocery stores, the item is already listed on Instacart. Eat This, Not That! has reached out to Wendy's for comment.

Caitlin Davy, manager of brand communications at Conagra Brands, wrote in an email that more information will be available "closer to the national launch."

Wendy's chili isn't the only fast-food menu item to hit supermarkets over the past year. In October, Chick-fil-A rolled out four of its popular salad dressings to select locations of Walmart, Kroger, and Meijer, as part of a pilot program. Four months prior, White Castle launched two flavors of its Chicken Rings in grocery stores nationwide.