Wendy's Fan-Favorite Fish Sandwich Is Officially Back Today

Just in time for the start of Lent on Feb. 14, Wendy's signature fish sandwich has finally made its grand return at restaurants nationwide.

That's right! The burger chain's fan-favorite Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is officially back on the menu as of today, Feb. 12. This year's return date is notably more than a week earlier than last year's relaunch on Feb. 20.

The sandwich features a wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet that's coated in crispy panko breading and then topped with lettuce, American cheese, pickles, and creamy dill tartar sauce stacked on a premium Wendy's bun. Wendy's seasonal fish sandwiches used to feature cod, but the chain made the switch over to Alaskan pollock several years ago. Nowadays, Wendy's sources its fish from the world's largest certified sustainable fishery, according to a press release.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In the interest of sustainability, third-party researchers estimate the populations of wild Alaskan pollock in the Bering Sea, Aleutian Islands, and Gulf of Alaska. Using those estimates, only 15% of the wild Alaskan Pollock is caught each year to ensure there's enough of the fish to go around for future generations, Wendy's said. So even if you don't participate in the Lenten practice of abstaining from meat, this sandwich may appeal to you for its responsible sourcing.

Even though Wendy's no longer serves cod, the chain promises that its wild-caught Alaskan Pollock provides a "similar flavor experience" due to its flaky white meat.

"The Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet's buttery flakiness is complemented by savory notes of garlic and onion inspiring our fans' love of the fish sandwich's texture, flavor, and crispiness," the press release noted.

While pricing may vary by location, Wendy's said the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich should cost customers around $6.16 this year. If you're hoping to get a taste of the seasonal option, don't wait too long before heading over to your local Wendy's. As in past years, it will only be available for a limited time.

With the return of its fish sandwich, Wendy's joins a growing list of restaurant chains that are expanding their menus with meat-free options just in time for Lent. Burger King, for example, plans to debut a new Fiery Big Fish sandwich on Feb. 14, the same day that Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to bring back its Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich.

Just last week, White Castle also brought back its seasonal Shrimp Nibblers, Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers, and Clam Strips for a limited time.