Burger King Is Adding a Fancy New Whopper & Fish Sandwich To the Menu

Candied bacon and garlic aioli may seem like the types of toppings you'd only be able to find at higher-end burger joints. However, starting this week, you can enjoy both on a fancy new burger from one of America's biggest fast-food chains.

Burger King just launched a brand-new Candied Bacon Whopper at restaurants nationwide on Jan. 29, and announced plans to debut a new Fiery Big Fish sandwich on Feb. 14. Both of the new menu items will only be available while supplies last, so don't wait too long to sample them if they pique your interest.

In addition to the candied bacon and garlic aioli, the new Whopper features a half-pound of flame-grilled beef, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon jam, and crispy onions on a sesame seed bun. The launch of the new burger shows that Burger King continues to make progress with its Reclaim the Flame campaign, a sweeping $400 million initiative to improve the chain's brand and restaurants. A key part of the initiative, which was announced in 2022, is introducing interesting new Whopper flavor extensions.

Burger King has added several other variations on the classic Whopper to the menu in the past year. For example, the chain brought back its fan-favorite Ghost Pepper Whopper for a limited time in October 2023. It also tested another Whopper loaded with bacon jam and brisket in Las Vegas and Minneapolis back in April 2023.

Meanwhile, the Fiery Big Fish features a fried fish fillet, lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and a spicy glaze on a brioche-style bun. The sandwich will hit menus on the same day that Lent kicks off, giving those who choose to abstain from meat during the annual 40-day religious observance an extra meal option.

Even if you're not a fan of spicy food but still want a meat-free sandwich, Burger King has you covered. The chain's classic Big Fish sandwich—which is identical to the Fiery Big Fish aside from the spicy glaze—is available to order year-round.

Burger King did not provide pricing information for either of the new sandwiches.

Burger King fans should stay tuned for another major announcement in the coming days. The chain's website and app are currently teasing that "big Whopper news" will be unveiled on Feb. 5. Unsurprisingly, Burger King is being intentionally vague about what the news entails, but it does say that customers will soon "be able to put your spin on the iconic flame-grilled Whopper."