15 Restaurant Chains Offering Free Food for Veterans Day
Nov. 11 marks Veterans Day, the day when America honors those who have served in the United States armed forces. This Saturday, people will show their appreciation by attending parades, writing thank-you cards, sending care packages, and other tributes. Another way to celebrate vets and active-duty military members is by treating them to their favorite meal or drink.
Although several restaurants and businesses offer deals for military personnel throughout the year, many will also roll out additional promotions for the federal holiday. Some of these come in the form of discounted meals, while others are completely free offerings. To redeem these specials, most places just require service members to present their military IDs.
As Veterans Day approaches, consider stopping by a food or beverage chain participating in the celebration of the holiday. Here are 16 restaurant chains offering Veterans Day deals this weekend.
Chili's
On Saturday, this Tex-Mex restaurant chain will give a free meal to veterans and active military members. Only available in-restaurant, this deal lets service members choose between four entrée options: an Old Timer with Cheese, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Three-Piece Crispers with fries, and chili or soup with a side salad.
Applebee's
For the 16th year in a row, Applebee's will be offering a free Veterans Day meal that features a choice of eight different entrées for dine-in customers. Options include the following:
- Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
- 6-Ounce Top Sirloin
- Chicken Tenders Platter
- Double Crunch Shrimp
- Fiesta Lime Chicken
- Oriental Chicken Salad
- Three-Cheese Chicken Penne
Plus, the restaurant chain will be giving veterans a $5 Bounce Back Card, which can be used for a future restaurant visit within a three-week time period.
Red Robin
For the burger lovers, Red Robin will be dishing out free Red's Big Tavern Burgers and "an endless side of steak fries" for veterans and active military members who dine in the restaurant. This burger consists of a beef patty, American cheese, Red's Secret Tavern Sauce, shredded lettuce, and vine-ripened tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun.
Bob Evans
Bob Evans will offer a special menu of different homestyle favorites, all of which will be free for dine-in vets and active duty military on Veterans Day. Meal options include the following:
- Country Biscuit Breakfast
- The Classic Breakfast
- Banana Berry Oatmeal
- Sunrise
- Down-Home Country-Fried Steak
- The Mini Sampler
- Brioche French Toast
- Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
- Buttermilk Hotcakes
- Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal
Golden Corral
On Monday, Nov. 13, Golden Corral will be hosting its 23rd Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. until close. At the restaurant, past and present military members will receive a free dinner and drinks when dining in.
According to News4Tucscon, Golden Corral has served more than six million free meals to military members since starting its Military Appreciation Night celebrations. The event has drawn in the collection of $18 million in donations for disabled American veterans.
Outback Steakhouse
The Bloomin' Onion is practically synonymous with Outback. And this Saturday, military personnel and their spouses can get the iconic appetizer for free along with a complimentary beverage with the purchase of an adult entrée ordered in the restaurant.
Logan's Roadhouse
Vets can receive a free meal from a special menu at Logan's Roadhouse on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While menus will vary by location, some options include the All-American Cheeseburger, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and BBQ Grilled Pork Chop.
Carrabba's Italian Grill
This Italian restaurant chain will be serving up a choice of free appetizers or desserts for vets and active-duty service members on Veterans Day, as well as a complimentary soft drink. A purchase isn't required to redeem this offer.
California Pizza Kitchen
At California Pizza Kitchen, active service members and veterans can score a free entrée and non-alcoholic beverage from the chain's prix fixed menu. Eligible customers can choose between salads, pizzas, and pastas, along with a glass of freshly brewed iced tea, passion fruit mango iced tea, or a Coca-Cola fountain beverage.
Aside from these complimentary offerings, everyone included in the dine-in party will get a "Buy One, Get One Free" voucher for a pizza, pasta, or salad. This can be used between Nov. 12 and Nov. 21.
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
Another pizza chain giving offering freebies is Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza. On Nov. 11, the chain will be giving dine-in customers free 12-inch cheese pizzas to those who present their military IDs.
Starbucks
Starbucks will be brewing up free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold coffee drinks for veterans, military service members, and military spouses on Nov. 11. Additionally, the coffee chain will be donating $100,000 to Team Team Red, White & Blue and the Travis Manion Foundation, respectively.
Dunkin'
This doughnut hotspot will be showing its appreciation for retired and active members of the military by giving out, you guessed it, free doughnuts this Saturday.
Krispy Kreme
At Krispy Kreme, veterans and active military personnel can snag a free doughnut and small iced or hot coffee, no purchase necessary. The deal is only available for in-shop and drive-thru orders.
Wendy's
Current and former members of the military can score a free breakfast combo at Wendy's from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. A few combo examples include the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant Combo, the Sausage, Egg, and Swiss Croissant Combo, and the Breakfast Baconator Combo.
White Castle
This beloved slider spot will be offering a free individual combo meal or breakfast combo meal to veterans and active-duty service members who dine in on Saturday. In celebration of the holiday, White Castle's sliders will also be served in patriotic packaging.