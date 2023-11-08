15 Restaurant Chains Offering Free Food for Veterans Day

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Nov. 11 marks Veterans Day, the day when America honors those who have served in the United States armed forces. This Saturday, people will show their appreciation by attending parades, writing thank-you cards, sending care packages, and other tributes. Another way to celebrate vets and active-duty military members is by treating them to their favorite meal or drink.

Although several restaurants and businesses offer deals for military personnel throughout the year, many will also roll out additional promotions for the federal holiday. Some of these come in the form of discounted meals, while others are completely free offerings. To redeem these specials, most places just require service members to present their military IDs.

As Veterans Day approaches, consider stopping by a food or beverage chain participating in the celebration of the holiday. Here are 16 restaurant chains offering Veterans Day deals this weekend.

Chili's

On Saturday, this Tex-Mex restaurant chain will give a free meal to veterans and active military members. Only available in-restaurant, this deal lets service members choose between four entrée options: an Old Timer with Cheese, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Three-Piece Crispers with fries, and chili or soup with a side salad.

RELATED: Applebee's vs. Chili's: 4 Major Differences to Know Before You Dine

Applebee's

For the 16th year in a row, Applebee's will be offering a free Veterans Day meal that features a choice of eight different entrées for dine-in customers. Options include the following:

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

6-Ounce Top Sirloin

Chicken Tenders Platter

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Plus, the restaurant chain will be giving veterans a $5 Bounce Back Card, which can be used for a future restaurant visit within a three-week time period.

Red Robin

For the burger lovers, Red Robin will be dishing out free Red's Big Tavern Burgers and "an endless side of steak fries" for veterans and active military members who dine in the restaurant. This burger consists of a beef patty, American cheese, Red's Secret Tavern Sauce, shredded lettuce, and vine-ripened tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fish and Chips

Bob Evans

Bob Evans will offer a special menu of different homestyle favorites, all of which will be free for dine-in vets and active duty military on Veterans Day. Meal options include the following:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Country Biscuit Breakfast

The Classic Breakfast

Banana Berry Oatmeal

Sunrise

Down-Home Country-Fried Steak

The Mini Sampler

Brioche French Toast

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

Buttermilk Hotcakes

Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal

Golden Corral

On Monday, Nov. 13, Golden Corral will be hosting its 23rd Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. until close. At the restaurant, past and present military members will receive a free dinner and drinks when dining in.

According to News4Tucscon, Golden Corral has served more than six million free meals to military members since starting its Military Appreciation Night celebrations. The event has drawn in the collection of $18 million in donations for disabled American veterans.

RELATED: 8 Chain Restaurants That Serve the Best Burgers

Outback Steakhouse

The Bloomin' Onion is practically synonymous with Outback. And this Saturday, military personnel and their spouses can get the iconic appetizer for free along with a complimentary beverage with the purchase of an adult entrée ordered in the restaurant.

Logan's Roadhouse

Vets can receive a free meal from a special menu at Logan's Roadhouse on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While menus will vary by location, some options include the All-American Cheeseburger, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and BBQ Grilled Pork Chop.

RELATED: 9 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Potato Dishes

Carrabba's Italian Grill

This Italian restaurant chain will be serving up a choice of free appetizers or desserts for vets and active-duty service members on Veterans Day, as well as a complimentary soft drink. A purchase isn't required to redeem this offer.

California Pizza Kitchen

At California Pizza Kitchen, active service members and veterans can score a free entrée and non-alcoholic beverage from the chain's prix fixed menu. Eligible customers can choose between salads, pizzas, and pastas, along with a glass of freshly brewed iced tea, passion fruit mango iced tea, or a Coca-Cola fountain beverage.

Aside from these complimentary offerings, everyone included in the dine-in party will get a "Buy One, Get One Free" voucher for a pizza, pasta, or salad. This can be used between Nov. 12 and Nov. 21.

RELATED: 7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Most Over-the-Top Pizzas

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

Another pizza chain giving offering freebies is Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza. On Nov. 11, the chain will be giving dine-in customers free 12-inch cheese pizzas to those who present their military IDs.

Starbucks

Starbucks will be brewing up free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold coffee drinks for veterans, military service members, and military spouses on Nov. 11. Additionally, the coffee chain will be donating $100,000 to Team Team Red, White & Blue and the Travis Manion Foundation, respectively.

Dunkin'

This doughnut hotspot will be showing its appreciation for retired and active members of the military by giving out, you guessed it, free doughnuts this Saturday.

Krispy Kreme

At Krispy Kreme, veterans and active military personnel can snag a free doughnut and small iced or hot coffee, no purchase necessary. The deal is only available for in-shop and drive-thru orders.

RELATED: The 15 Best Coffee Chains In America

Wendy's

Current and former members of the military can score a free breakfast combo at Wendy's from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. A few combo examples include the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant Combo, the Sausage, Egg, and Swiss Croissant Combo, and the Breakfast Baconator Combo.

White Castle

This beloved slider spot will be offering a free individual combo meal or breakfast combo meal to veterans and active-duty service members who dine in on Saturday. In celebration of the holiday, White Castle's sliders will also be served in patriotic packaging.