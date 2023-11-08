Skip to content

15 Restaurant Chains Offering Free Food for Veterans Day

These spots are expressing their gratitude by giving out freebies on Nov. 11.
Brianna Ruback
By Brianna Ruback
Published on November 8, 2023 | 10:41 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Nov. 11 marks Veterans Day, the day when America honors those who have served in the United States armed forces. This Saturday, people will show their appreciation by attending parades, writing thank-you cards, sending care packages, and other tributes. Another way to celebrate vets and active-duty military members is by treating them to their favorite meal or drink.

Although several restaurants and businesses offer deals for military personnel throughout the year, many will also roll out additional promotions for the federal holiday. Some of these come in the form of discounted meals, while others are completely free offerings. To redeem these specials, most places just require service members to present their military IDs.

As Veterans Day approaches, consider stopping by a food or beverage chain participating in the celebration of the holiday. Here are 16 restaurant chains offering Veterans Day deals this weekend.

Chili's

chili's chicken, bacon, ranch quesadillas
Chili's Bar & Grill / Facebook

On Saturday, this Tex-Mex restaurant chain will give a free meal to veterans and active military members. Only available in-restaurant, this deal lets service members choose between four entrée options: an Old Timer with Cheese, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Three-Piece Crispers with fries, and chili or soup with a side salad.

RELATED: Applebee's vs. Chili's: 4 Major Differences to Know Before You Dine

Applebee's

applebee's chicken tenders platter with fries
Applebee's

For the 16th year in a row, Applebee's will be offering a free Veterans Day meal that features a choice of eight different entrées for dine-in customers. Options include the following:

  • Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
  • 6-Ounce Top Sirloin
  • Chicken Tenders Platter
  • Double Crunch Shrimp
  • Fiesta Lime Chicken
  • Oriental Chicken Salad
  • Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Plus, the restaurant chain will be giving veterans a $5 Bounce Back Card, which can be used for a future restaurant visit within a three-week time period.

Red Robin

red robin red's double tavern burger
Red Robin

For the burger lovers, Red Robin will be dishing out free Red's Big Tavern Burgers and "an endless side of steak fries" for veterans and active military members who dine in the restaurant. This burger consists of a beef patty, American cheese, Red's Secret Tavern Sauce, shredded lettuce, and vine-ripened tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fish and Chips

Bob Evans

bob evans country biscuit breakfast
Bob Evans

Bob Evans will offer a special menu of different homestyle favorites, all of which will be free for dine-in vets and active duty military on Veterans Day. Meal options include the following:

  • Country Biscuit Breakfast
  • The Classic Breakfast
  • Banana Berry Oatmeal
  • Sunrise
  • Down-Home Country-Fried Steak
  • The Mini Sampler
  • Brioche French Toast
  • Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
  • Buttermilk Hotcakes
  • Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal

Golden Corral

golden corral sirloin steak, butterfly shrimp, corn, and green beans
Golden Corral / Facebook

On Monday, Nov. 13, Golden Corral will be hosting its 23rd Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. until close. At the restaurant, past and present military members will receive a free dinner and drinks when dining in.

According to News4Tucscon, Golden Corral has served more than six million free meals to military members since starting its Military Appreciation Night celebrations. The event has drawn in the collection of $18 million in donations for disabled American veterans.

RELATED: 8 Chain Restaurants That Serve the Best Burgers

Outback Steakhouse

outback steakhouse bloomin' onion
Outback Steakhouse National / Facebook

The Bloomin' Onion is practically synonymous with Outback. And this Saturday, military personnel and their spouses can get the iconic appetizer for free along with a complimentary beverage with the purchase of an adult entrée ordered in the restaurant.

Logan's Roadhouse

logan's roadhouse all-american cheeseburger and fries
Logan's Roadhouse

Vets can receive a free meal from a special menu at Logan's Roadhouse on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While menus will vary by location, some options include the All-American Cheeseburger, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and BBQ Grilled Pork Chop.

RELATED: 9 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Potato Dishes

Carrabba's Italian Grill

carrabba's sogno di cioccolata
Carrabba's Italian Grille / Facebook

This Italian restaurant chain will be serving up a choice of free appetizers or desserts for vets and active-duty service members on Veterans Day, as well as a complimentary soft drink. A purchase isn't required to redeem this offer.

California Pizza Kitchen

california pizza kitchen the original bbq chicken pizza
California Pizza Kitchen / Facebook

At California Pizza Kitchen, active service members and veterans can score a free entrée and non-alcoholic beverage from the chain's prix fixed menu. Eligible customers can choose between salads, pizzas, and pastas, along with a glass of freshly brewed iced tea, passion fruit mango iced tea, or a Coca-Cola fountain beverage.

Aside from these complimentary offerings, everyone included in the dine-in party will get a "Buy One, Get One Free" voucher for a pizza, pasta, or salad. This can be used between Nov. 12 and Nov. 21.

RELATED: 7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Most Over-the-Top Pizzas

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

anthony's coal fired pizza cheese pizza
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings / Facebook

Another pizza chain giving offering freebies is Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza. On Nov. 11, the chain will be giving dine-in customers free 12-inch cheese pizzas to those who present their military IDs.

Starbucks

TY Lim / Shutterstock

Starbucks will be brewing up free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold coffee drinks for veterans, military service members, and military spouses on Nov. 11. Additionally, the coffee chain will be donating $100,000 to Team Team Red, White & Blue and the Travis Manion Foundation, respectively.

Dunkin'

dunkin' donuts
Pere Rubi / Shutterstock

This doughnut hotspot will be showing its appreciation for retired and active members of the military by giving out, you guessed it, free doughnuts this Saturday.

Krispy Kreme

krispy kreme glazed doughnut and iced coffee
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts / Facebook

At Krispy Kreme, veterans and active military personnel can snag a free doughnut and small iced or hot coffee, no purchase necessary. The deal is only available for in-shop and drive-thru orders.

RELATED: The 15 Best Coffee Chains In America

Wendy's

wendy's sausage, egg, and swiss croissant combo
Wendy's

Current and former members of the military can score a free breakfast combo at Wendy's from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. A few combo examples include the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant Combo, the Sausage, Egg, and Swiss Croissant Combo, and the Breakfast Baconator Combo.

White Castle

white castle original slider combo
White Castle

This beloved slider spot will be offering a free individual combo meal or breakfast combo meal to veterans and active-duty service members who dine in on Saturday. In celebration of the holiday, White Castle's sliders will also be served in patriotic packaging.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// // //
More in Restaurants
  • Customers Complain Starbucks Has Basically Become an Ice Cream Shop

    People Complain Starbucks Has Become an Ice Cream Shop

  • fettucine alfredo lunch from cheesecake factory

    10 Chains With the Best Fettuccine Alfredo

  • kfc fried chicken sandwich

    KFC Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches

  • taco bell

    Taco Bell Is Releasing 3 New Menu Items

  • applebees's classic bacon cheeseburger and fries

    15 Restaurant Chains With Veterans Day Deals