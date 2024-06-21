Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Frostys—Here's How To Get One

Wendy's has some great news for Frosty lovers!

Starting today and running through June 30, Wendy's is giving away a free small Frosty to anyone who buys a $5 Biggie Bag through the Wendy's app. Guests can choose between the Classic Chocolate Frosty or a brand new Triple Berry Frosty, which combines the sweet and tart flavors of strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries into a beautiful, purple-hued treat. It's not unlike the popular Grimace shake and is certainly an enticing summertime dessert.

"The Triple Berry Frosty is the next iteration of summertime Frosty innovation, combining three fruit flavors into one bright and beautiful Frosty," said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "A spoonful of this Frosty is like walking through the farmers market in the middle of summer and sampling fresh berry preserves."

I Tried Wendy's New Saucy Nuggets & One Flavor Blew Me Away

The month-long free Frosty promotion celebrates five years of the $5 Biggie Bag, which includes the choices of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, plus a 4-piece Nuggs, Jr. Hot and Crispy Fries and a small soft drink.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We've seen Frosty fandom continue to grow with each new flavor we roll out – and Triple Berry Frosty is sure to deliver," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Since 1969, Wendy's has been famous for our Frosty and fans can trust that we'll continue to evolve our iconic treat, inspired by our fans' cravings and the flavors of the season."

Burger King's Highly Anticipated $5 Value Meal Is Here

Customers ordering on UberEats can also upsize their free Frosty by adding a free medium Triple Berry Frosty to their UberEats order of $15 or more, with a deal running through June 24. This could be a great opportunity to taste Wendy's new saucy nuggets, sold in 4-, 6-, 10-, or 20-piece orders and coated in various sauces like garlic parm, buffalo, honey BBQ, spicy ghost pepper, and more.

Wendy's is far from the only chain offering low-cost specials this summer. McDonald's is finally bringing back its $5 Meal Deal on June 25. For a limited time, guests can get a McChicken sandwich, small fries, a 4-Piece Chicken McNuggets and a small soft drink for $5 or a McDouble, small fries, a 4-Piece Chicken McNuggets and a small soft drink for $6. Free Fry Friday is also running through 2024, offering an order of free fries with any $1 purchase in the app every Friday. On Saturday, July 13, McDonald's fans can get a free order of fries of any size from the app, no purchase required. Burger King is also offering a $5 Your Way Meal this season, including the choice of a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr., or bacon cheeseburger, plus a four-piece order of chicken nuggets, french fries, and a soft drink.