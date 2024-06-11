 Skip to content

Burger King's Highly Anticipated $5 Value Meal Is Here

The chain's latest promotion will be available all summer long.
Avatar for ET Author
By Brianna Ruback
Published on June 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM

With fast-food chains facing customer backlash in response to rising prices, several are focusing on affordability by rolling out meal deals. The latest player to enter the fast-food value wars is Burger King.

Just a few weeks after announcing the return of its limited-time $5 Your Way Meal, the home of the Whopper finally brought the promotion back on June 10. The deal will be available at participating locations all summer long, though the chain hasn't shared a specific end date.

 I Tried Every Burger King Burger & the Best Is Heavy on the Bacon, Beef, and Cheese

The $5 Your Way Meal includes a choice of a Whopper Jr. (330 calories), Chicken Jr. (440 calories), or bacon cheeseburger (340 calories), plus a four-piece order of chicken nuggets (190 calories), french fries (300 calories per small order), and a soft drink. All of this food costs just $5.

burger king $5 your way value meal promotion
Courtesy of Burger King

"Burger King is accelerating its value offers after three quarters of leading the industry in value traffic. We are bringing back our $5 'Your Way Meal' as agreed upon with our franchisees back in April," a spokesperson previously told Eat This, Not That!

The return of this new value meal will be a direct challenge to a similar deal announced by McDonald's just a few weeks ago. The latter will launch on June 25 and remain on menus for shorter period of time—around one month, according to CNBC. With Burger King's deal being available for even longer, it's positioned to garner more traction with customers.

The McDonald's deal includes a choice of a McChicken (400 calories) or McDouble (400 calories), in addition to four-piece Chicken McNuggets (170 calories), fries (230 calories per small order), and a drink.

Beyond the $5 Your Way Meal, there are multiple other fast-food deals available right now. In May, Wendy's released a new breakfast value meal that starts at $3. The deal includes a small order of Seasoned Potatoes (280 calories) and a choice of a Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin (380 calories) or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin (540 calories).

 Burger King Just Added 3 Cheesy New Items to the Menu

In other Burger King-related news, the fast-food chain is currently testing a new line of Flame-Grilled Chicken Sandwiches and Wraps in the Omaha, Neb., and Huntsville, Ala., markets.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// // //
More in Restaurants
  • An everything bagel set against a vibrant purple background

    Panera vs. Einstein Bros: Which Has the Better Bagels?

  • Chuy's customers clinking drink glasses over table of food

    Mexican Chain Continues Closing Locations In 2024

  • burger king storefront on yellow designed background

    Burger King’s Highly Anticipated $5 Value Meal Is Here

  • Papa Johns store sign

    Papa Johns Just Brought Back An Iconic Pizza

  • multiple fast food items on a red background

    The #1 Unhealthiest Order at Every Fast-Food Chain

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.