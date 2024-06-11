Burger King’s Highly Anticipated $5 Value Meal Is Here

With fast-food chains facing customer backlash in response to rising prices, several are focusing on affordability by rolling out meal deals. The latest player to enter the fast-food value wars is Burger King.

Just a few weeks after announcing the return of its limited-time $5 Your Way Meal, the home of the Whopper finally brought the promotion back on June 10. The deal will be available at participating locations all summer long, though the chain hasn't shared a specific end date.

The $5 Your Way Meal includes a choice of a Whopper Jr. (330 calories), Chicken Jr. (440 calories), or bacon cheeseburger (340 calories), plus a four-piece order of chicken nuggets (190 calories), french fries (300 calories per small order), and a soft drink. All of this food costs just $5.

"Burger King is accelerating its value offers after three quarters of leading the industry in value traffic. We are bringing back our $5 'Your Way Meal' as agreed upon with our franchisees back in April," a spokesperson previously told Eat This, Not That!

The return of this new value meal will be a direct challenge to a similar deal announced by McDonald's just a few weeks ago. The latter will launch on June 25 and remain on menus for shorter period of time—around one month, according to CNBC. With Burger King's deal being available for even longer, it's positioned to garner more traction with customers.

The McDonald's deal includes a choice of a McChicken (400 calories) or McDouble (400 calories), in addition to four-piece Chicken McNuggets (170 calories), fries (230 calories per small order), and a drink.

Beyond the $5 Your Way Meal, there are multiple other fast-food deals available right now. In May, Wendy's released a new breakfast value meal that starts at $3. The deal includes a small order of Seasoned Potatoes (280 calories) and a choice of a Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin (380 calories) or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin (540 calories).

In other Burger King-related news, the fast-food chain is currently testing a new line of Flame-Grilled Chicken Sandwiches and Wraps in the Omaha, Neb., and Huntsville, Ala., markets.