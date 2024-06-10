Wendy's Just Replaced the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty With a New Flavor

Just a few months after celebrating the start of spring with the debut of a new, nostalgia-inducing Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, Wendy's is ringing in the start of summer with another new seasonal Frosty flavor.

A brand-new Triple Berry Frosty (320 calories per small order) has officially joined the Wendy's menu alongside its mainstay Chocolate Frosty. Boasting a festive pinkish-purplish hue, it features strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, and other natural flavors infused into Wendy's thick and creamy Frosty base. While Wendy's has offered a limited-edition Strawberry Frosty in the past, this is the chain's first Frosty to feature a mix of berry flavors.

I Tried Wendy's Entire Breakfast Menu & the Best Item Was Sweet and Savory

A small Triple Berry Frosty is selling for $2.29 at a Wendy's near me in New Jersey, but as always, prices could vary by location.

Though vanilla and chocolate are arguably Wendy's most iconic Frosty varieties, the chain has been experimenting with fun new flavor innovations for its signature frozen treat in recent years. In addition to the Strawberry Frosty and Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, Wendy's also introduced a seasonal Pumpkin Spice Frosty during the fall of 2023 and has offered a limited-edition Peppermint Frosty during the last two holiday seasons.

"By building these flavors for fans, we build up more occasions and more opportunities for our fans to just create these memorable experiences," John Li, global vice president of Culinary innovation at Wendy's, previously told Eat This, Not That! in an interview.

The one downside to all the new Frosty innovations, however, is that the classic vanilla version gets booted from menus with every seasonal launch. Thankfully, Wendy's brings back the Vanilla Frosty every now and then for fans craving a taste of the popular treat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Fries for the Rest of 2024—Here's How To Get Yours

In other Wendy's news, the chain dropped a major new line of sauce-covered chicken nuggets earlier this month. Customers can choose between a range of fun flavors and spice levels in the new Saucy Nuggs lineup: Honey BBQ (590 calories per 10-piece order), Spicy Honey BBQ (600), Garlic Parm (940 calories), Spicy Garlic Parm (950 calories), Buffalo (530 calories), Spicy Buffalo (540 calories), or Spicy Ghost Pepper (900 calories). Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce, the flavor-blasted nuggets are available now in four-piece, six-piece, 10-piece, or 20-piece orders.

Wendy's also expanded its breakfast menu in May with a new Sausage Breakfast Burrito (830 calories) that features grilled sausage patty, fresh-cracked eggs, seasoned breakfast potatoes, American cheese, and cheese sauce folded inside a tortilla. Additionally, the chain began offering a new value-focused breakfast deal last month that comes with a small order of Seasoned Potatoes (280 calories) and either a Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin (380 calories) or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin (540 calories) for a starting price of $3.