Wendy's Just Added 3 New Coffee Drinks To the Menu

Wendy's famous Frosty is the go-to for customers craving a cold dessert or a quick sweet treat. But the chain just gave us three new reasons to consider picking up a Frosty when on the hunt for a caffeinated pick-me-up.

The chain just launched a new lineup of Frosty Cream Cold Brew drinks at restaurants nationwide. The drinks, which are available to order all day, feature a blend of cold brew coffee and Frosty creamer served over ice. They come in three flavors: vanilla, chocolate, or caramel.

RELATED: The #1 Sandwich to Order at Every Major Fast-Food Chain, According to Chefs

"Wendy's new Frosty Cream Cold Brew packs cold brew flavor with the one-of-a-kind Frosty creamer our fans know and love," John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation for Wendy's, said in a statement. "While the other guys serve bitter iced coffee, we slow steep coffee beans in cold water for 12 hours to create the smoothest, never bitter, refreshing brew. It's exactly what summer coffee drinkers have been craving!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While prices may vary by location, a small Frosty Cream Cold Brew in any of the three flavors cost $3.09 at a Wendy's restaurant near me in New Jersey.

The new drinks replaced Wendy's Frosty-Ccino, which also featured cold brew swirled with either vanilla or chocolate Frosty mix and served over ice. Li told Mashed that they focused more on the "ratio of flavors" in the new Frosty cold brew drinks after noticing that customers wanted more coffee flavor. In addition to the three Frosty Cream Cold Brew beverages, Wendy's also currently offers regular hot coffee, decaf hot coffee, and plain cold brew.

To make the launch of the new drinks extra enticing, Wendy's is offering a special coffee deal. Through Aug. 7, customers can get a small hot coffee, cold brew, or Frosty Cream Cold Brew, for just 99 cents. Customers who spend $15 or more when ordering Wendy's through Uber Eats can also get a free medium Frosty Cream Cold Brew from July 27 to Aug. 2.

Wendy's isn't the only major fast-food chain that has expanded its coffee menu with cold brew options recently. McDonald's also started testing two new cold brew drinks in late April—a plain black cold brew served over ice and a Marble Cold Brew mixed with creamy syrup and topped with cream, according to Restaurant Business Magazine. Those drinks were only available at select restaurants in Southern California, but customers can hope that the test was successful enough to spur McDonald's to release them nationally.