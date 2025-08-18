 Skip to content

Wendy’s Just Changed This Key Ingredient, Workers Say

Wendy’s quietly swapped its lettuce and the change is stirring up debate among fans.
Published on August 18, 2025 | 2:00 PM

If you notice something a little off about your next Wendy’s sandwich or burger, you’d be forgiven for not knowing exactly what it is that’s different. On the surface, everything should look and taste the same, but one ingredient specifically will allegedly be altered to have a different texture and feel: The fresh iceberg lettuce, which is being switched from whole leaves to shredded for specific menu items. While some menu items won’t be impacted, many others will. Here’s what Wendy’s fans need to know.

New Lettuce

One anonymous Wendy’s employee shared a picture of a work screen explaining the change from whole lettuce to shredded, and how to tell customers about it. If a customer says, “The lettuce on my Spicy Chicken Sandwich looks different – what has changed?” employees are told to respond with, “We have recently moved to Shredded Iceberg Lettuce for all of our sandwiches to help improve our lettuce consistency overall and reassure supply – we hope you like this different approach with our fresh produce!”

Salads Stay the Same

If a customer asks “What type of lettuce are you using now on sandwiches? Is it used for your salads too?” Wendy’s workers are told to say, “We are currently using a new, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce on our hamburgers and chicken sandwiches. Our salads have not changed and still include Chopped Romaine and/or Spring Mix, depending on the type of salad.”

No Substitutions

If a customer asks, “May I get leaf lettuce on my sandwich instead?” the employee is told to give a resounding no. “I’m sorry, but we no longer have leaf lettuce available. We are using Shredded Iceberg Lettuce now that is also fresh and goes really well with our hamburgers and chicken sandwiches!” is how the workers are told to respond.

Unhappy Lettuce Fans

The person who shared the screenshot says they are “not a fan”of shredded lettuce and others agree. “‘We hope you like this different approach!’ Narrator: They did not, in fact, like the different approach,” one Redditor joked. “NOOOOOO I’m not a huge lettuce on burgers person but absolutely love Wendy’s sandwiches with there lettuce. It’s a sad day,” another commented.

Burgers Vs Chicken

Some Wendy’s fans say while they don’t approve of the change, it makes more sense for chicken sandwiches than burgers. “Seriously? Shredded lettuce is awful compared to leaf. ESPECIALLY on burgers. On chicken it seems to fare better to me,” one Redditor said. “Exactly! On burgers it’s a dealbreaker,” another responded.

Shredded Fans

Some customers actually welcome the change from whole leaves to shredded. “Good maybe now we won’t get a solid lettuce core in every sandwich we get,” one Redditor said. Otherwise, the response so far has not been positive. “I noticed it yesterday with my spicy chicken sandwich. It was a much messier ordeal to eat,” one customer said.

