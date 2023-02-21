Skip to content

A Leaked Wendy's Memo Reveals What's Leaving and Coming to Menus In March

Fans have some new menu items to look forward to next month.
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on February 21, 2023 | 5:18 PM
Wendy's fans rejoice—the popular burger chain is working on some major new launches for spring. According to a company memo that was leaked on Reddit, Wendy's will be discontinuing some of its existing menu items to make room for new ones this spring.

The unverified memo was recently posted on the chain's subreddit, providing a rare early look into Wendy's menu developments. On March 28, the chain will allegedly debut a new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap, Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, and Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade. The document did not provide any specific details on the new items, but asserted they were "sure to be new customer favorites, delivering on fresh, new flavors for the season."

The memo also mentioned a "salad ready chicken initiative" that entails fully cooked and pre-cut grilled chicken. This seems to indicate that Wendy's is changing its approach to chicken salads, since it has touted using chicken grilled in-house over pre-cooked options in the past. The memo said that the chicken initiative will provide between $20 and $30 million in annual savings for the company, as well as "simplification benefits."

In the comments section below the memo, the original Reddit poster clarified that Wendy's was getting rid of its usual grilled chicken entirely, and then bringing in the pre-cooked and chopped grilled chicken in its place to use in salads and wraps.

The chain did not immediately respond to a request to confirm whether or not the memo was real.

As for items leaving Wendy's menu, the document stated that the Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad, Sunburst Melon Natural Lemonade, and Grilled Chicken Sandwiches would no longer be available once the new items are introduced.

The leaked announcement on Reddit received some mixed reactions from Wendy's fans. One user voiced excitement over the new wrap and lemonade, but lamented that the grilled chicken sandwiches would no longer be available. With the new blueberry pomegranate iteration soon to hit menus, another user simply commented that Wendy's puts "crack" in its lemonades.

All that's left to do is keep our eyes peeled for an official announcement from the chain.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
