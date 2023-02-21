A Leaked Wendy's Memo Reveals What's Leaving and Coming to Menus In March

Wendy's fans rejoice—the popular burger chain is working on some major new launches for spring. According to a company memo that was leaked on Reddit, Wendy's will be discontinuing some of its existing menu items to make room for new ones this spring.

The unverified memo was recently posted on the chain's subreddit, providing a rare early look into Wendy's menu developments. On March 28, the chain will allegedly debut a new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap, Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, and Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade. The document did not provide any specific details on the new items, but asserted they were "sure to be new customer favorites, delivering on fresh, new flavors for the season."

The memo also mentioned a "salad ready chicken initiative" that entails fully cooked and pre-cut grilled chicken. This seems to indicate that Wendy's is changing its approach to chicken salads, since it has touted using chicken grilled in-house over pre-cooked options in the past. The memo said that the chicken initiative will provide between $20 and $30 million in annual savings for the company, as well as "simplification benefits."

In the comments section below the memo, the original Reddit poster clarified that Wendy's was getting rid of its usual grilled chicken entirely, and then bringing in the pre-cooked and chopped grilled chicken in its place to use in salads and wraps.

The chain did not immediately respond to a request to confirm whether or not the memo was real.

As for items leaving Wendy's menu, the document stated that the Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad, Sunburst Melon Natural Lemonade, and Grilled Chicken Sandwiches would no longer be available once the new items are introduced.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The leaked announcement on Reddit received some mixed reactions from Wendy's fans. One user voiced excitement over the new wrap and lemonade, but lamented that the grilled chicken sandwiches would no longer be available. With the new blueberry pomegranate iteration soon to hit menus, another user simply commented that Wendy's puts "crack" in its lemonades.

All that's left to do is keep our eyes peeled for an official announcement from the chain.