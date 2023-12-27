Wendy's Is Selling 1-Cent Cheeseburgers—Here's How To Get Yours

Less than two weeks after rolling out its 1-cent soft drink deal, Wendy's is dishing out another menu item for just a penny. And this deal is sure to excite bacon lovers.

In celebration of National Bacon Day, which falls on Dec. 30, the fast-food chain is "selling" (but basically giving away) 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers. The deal starts today and will be available through Jan. 2. The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, or JBC, as some call it, features a beef patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted bun.

The 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers can only be redeemed digitally, and to score one, you'll need to be a Wendy's rewards member. Once you create your account, visit the "Reward Store" on the Wendy's app or website and add the deal to your digital order. No additional purchase is required.

Earlier this month, Wendy's announced a new limited-time promotion for its soft drinks, playfully named "Penny Pops". As part of this deal, customers can order any small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink for just one cent, no additional purchase necessary. To unlock this deal, simply visit the "offers" section on the Wendy's website or mobile app. Customers can choose from over 100 drink options, ranging from classic sodas like Coke and Sprite to seasonal favorites like Dave's Cherry Cream Soda and Sprite Vanilla.

Besides the 1-cent cheeseburgers and soft drinks, Wendy's fans can also snag free chicken nuggets with any purchase today as part of the chain's Wendy's Wednesday deal. To redeem this menu item, visit the Wendy's app or website, or scan the digital rewards offer code in-restaurant. Today is the last day to redeem this offer, so you'll want to swing by the chain soon.

The 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers aren't the only Wendy's burgers that have recently made headlines. Last month, the chain introduced its brand-new Pretzel Baconator. Available for a limited time, this burger is stacked with two burger patties, six pieces of Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo sandwiched between two pretzel buns.